It is important to share this widely and discuss with your family and friends. This is especially critical if you live in CA, OR, WA, HI but most states already have the enabling laws on the books. The authors write that in just six months (2025), Washington State has constructed a legal and operational framework that enables mass vaccination…and in some cases without parental consent, without local oversight, and without public debate. The pieces are already in place. The system is live. And most families have no idea:

Feb 21, 2025: ESHB 1531 introduced

Mar 8, 2025: Passed by the House (58–35)

Apr 10, 2025: Passed by the Senate (31–18: Republican Senator Paul Harris joining democrats voting yes)

Apr 21, 2025: Signed into law by Governor Ferguson with emergency clause, making it take effect immediately

Sep 3, 2025: West Coast Health Alliance announced

Sep 4, 2025: COVID-19 Vaccine Standing Order issued (Hawaii became the 4th state to join the Alliance)

This timeline reveals a coordinated and rapid policy shift. ESHB 1531 was introduced and passed in under two months, with minimal public scrutiny. The law was signed just days before the legislative session ended, and within months, Washington joined a regional health alliance with California and Oregon. The very next day, the Washington State Department of Health issued a standing order authorizing COVID-19 vaccination for all individuals aged six months and older. The speed and sequencing of these actions suggest strategic alignment—not coincidence.

Standing orders are not the only tools of health tyranny, lies and deception. Both NY and NJ issued directives for pharmacists and doctors to inject covid shots “off label”, declaring statewide emergencies (and using state level PREP Act-like laws that they already have:

I asked Katherine Watt about standing orders several weeks ago, and here are her comments:

Adding one comment - one of the things I found but haven't written about is the promotion and use of "standing orders" for vaccination. Without going into a lot of detail, they're used at the medical practice level and at the state and local health department level, to absolve individual practitioners of their individual ethical obligations to individual patients. I think of them as a kind of non-specific prescription, whereby the act of vaccination is performed as if prescribed for an individual patient, but without any ethical or legal obligation for the vaccinator to know anything specific about the vaccine or anything specific about the recipient's body and how his or her body may respond to the unknown contents of the vaccine vial.

I think PREP Act declarations function as a form of nationwide standing order, specifically the sections about "covered persons."

One document on this subject is a DoD information paper from March 2022

"a. In the United States, federal law prohibits dispensing human vaccines or immune globulins without a prescription of a practitioner licensed by law to administer such drug (Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, 21USC 353, 21CFR 610.60[a] [6]).

b. Standing Order programs authorize the administration of immunizations based on approved protocols without the need for a written physician order or referral from a primary care provider.

c. Standing Orders are written protocols that delineate the circumstances under which appropriately trained healthcare personnel, other than a privileged provider, can engage in the legal practice of medicine. Standing Orders describe the specific type of medical practice that will be delegated, delineate the procedures that personnel must follow, identify the patient population that may be served, specify the level of provider supervision required, and govern the locations where the services may occur.

d. Standing Orders are intended to remove administrative barriers to immunizations that are routinely administered in low-risk settings. They are recommended for use by properly trained health care personnel working within their scope of practice as determined by their license..." Here's an example of a state-level standing order authorizing pharmacists to administer Pfizer-BioNTech products, from New York: https://health.ny.gov/prevention/immunization/providers/docs/so_pfizer_5_years_and_older.pdf And here's a 2021 model standing order provided by CDC: https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/111991

I have stated this many times, but it’s worth repeating - avoid “healthcare” encounters at all cost, especially going to the hospital. Only seek healthcare if it is a serious problem or an emergency. If you have to go to the hospital, have a patient advocate with you (this may or may not protect you from the state’s “standing orders”, however anyone who can fight on your behalf or make abuses known publicly is a deterrent). Do not take your children to the doctors who push vaccines. Find alternatives.

