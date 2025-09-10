Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
3h

Another good reason to decentralize healthcare, and get into the sun, and run, from hospitals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
sifubernie's avatar
sifubernie
3h

Trust no one in the "medical" industry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
83 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture