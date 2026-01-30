Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silent Witness's avatar
Silent Witness
8h

Thirty years ago after the unveiling of godlike tech that enabled them to grow a human ear on the back of a mouse, many started to notice a massive disconnect between that and the genetic treatments anyone can actually get in their doctors office.

Because it was a big scam: cow cartilage cells implanted into the mouse grew into that shape from a mold and was then used to wow the public.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vacanti_mouse

As usual all they actually got out of the stunt was the opportunity to do more medieval torture on animals in the name of Science(tm)

Reply
Share
3 replies by Sasha Latypova and others
Debbie Lerman's avatar
Debbie Lerman
7h

LOL - tools all the way down! 🤣

Reply
Share
77 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Latypova · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture