Endpoints News is a subsidiary of the Financial Times, focusing on pharma industry news. Of course, they are Big Pharma promoters and there isn’t a toxic & useless drug or injection out there that they don’t like. However, in the past few months I was shocked to see that even these pharma marketers are beginning to realize that “gene editing” (as in gene therapies and CRISPR) is a hoax.

I am republishing their recent editorial on this topic, abridged and interspersed with my comments. All block quotes are from the Endpoints News article.

By Ryan Cross Senior Science Correspondent, Endpoints News John Finn still remembers the twinge of jealousy when he heard someone else had invented a long-sought form of gene editing, one that might finally cure thousands of genetic diseases. At Intellia Therapeutics, Finn had experienced CRISPR’s limitations firsthand. Then in 2021, researchers from MIT showed him a new tool: It combined CRISPR with two other enzymes to drag-and-drop large swaths of DNA into precise parts of the genome. Instead of just breaking problematic genes or fixing small typos, it could rewrite or replace genes entirely. “It changes everything,” Finn told me recently, recalling that moment. “In my mind, this is one of the holy grails.” He became the head scientist of a startup called Tome Biosciences that was based on the technology. When it launched with a head-turning $213 million in December 2023, Finn supplied a now infamous soundbite. “This is the last tool that we’ve needed in the editing toolbox,” he told me at the time. “This is really the final chapter in genomic medicine.” Just eight months later, the company began shutting down.

My readers should not be surprised by this. In the “genetic editing” space, the [tragi-]comedy writes itself. It would be some great comedy if they didn’t maim and kill so many people with their hairbrained gene-editing baloney.

The Endpoints writer moans about “many tools, no medicines”:

Over the past year, I’ve talked to dozens of biotech leaders and scientists about the growing gene editing toolbox that promises to make genetic changes more precise, more permanent, or more versatile. But increasingly, many of them are frustrated that the field has become too fixated on building the next great tool, and not focused enough on making actual medicines.

Why is anyone with a few brain cells surprised by this, is a better question. To date, a blinded DNA test cannot distinguish between a human and a dog, will find that a pet lizard has Ashkenazi “genes” and is only about 6% accurate in forensic DNA testing. So, how can these charlatans claim that they can “precisely edit” somebody’s “incorrect genes” and replace them with the “correct” versions? Of course, that’s a scam in order to sell “more tools” to some utter tools who have a few tools missing from their toolboxes. Ok, ok, my metaphor is running amok… Continuing with the Endpoints article:

Despite that, others are still building new technologies, hoping that at long last they can come up with the ultimate editing tool: more powerful than CRISPR, more powerful than Tome’s technique, and possibly even more powerful than any of the numerous iterations of gene therapy invented over the past four decades. So far, none of them — new or old — have fully lived up to their sweeping potential for patients or for the biotech industry. Over the past two years, at least three gene editing companies have shut down, and practically every other one has reduced its staff and cut programs. They’ve crowded around a shrinking number of ailments, many targeting well-known genes in the liver, resulting in a tendency for companies to pit their technologies against each other rather than offer new hope for the thousands of ailments with few other options. “They’re all in a Titanic that is sinking now,” said Fyodor Urnov, a gene editing scientist at the University of California, Berkeley. “The pissing contests, while everyone is drowning, is an embarrassing misuse of resources.”

Refreshingly self-aware, this Fyodor person seems to be….

On second thought, no, not so much. The Fyodor person wants academics to go direct and start injecting people with poison using their NIH funding, eliminating the middlemen in the form of repeatedly failing, VC- and private equity- backed “biotechs”:

Urnov has encouraged academics and doctors to take matters into their own hands. Earlier this year, scientists in Philadelphia created the first custom CRISPR therapy that used a technique called base editing to fix one infant’s unique mutation. The treatment likely saved the life of a child, known to the public as Baby KJ, and gave the gene editing field a sorely needed win.

I wrote about this mRNA poisoning of a vax injured baby, advertised with much handwaving as “a revolutionary” win in the “gene fixing” space:

With all the fanfare in the media about this practically flawless “Mars landing”, somehow, no one was interested in getting any hard datapoints - say, a proof of life for baby KJ, interview with the parents, or a liver biopsy to show that there was indeed some sort of “genetic integration”? Oh, no! The tools from CHOP, Harvard and MIT don’t want THAT kind of hard scientific evidence…

They talk a bit about how the gene-sausage is made… this bit of “science” gives me zombie nightmares:

Gene therapy often refers to viruses gutted of their infectious bits and stuffed with a therapeutic gene. The virus, also known as the vector, infects human cells, and inserts the therapy.

Notice how a zombie virus claimed to be emptied of the “infectious bits” and stuffed like a taxidermy proceeds to “infect” human cells (how? without the infectious bits, how does it do the infection business?) and insert the stuffing… well. These geniuses never fail to amaze me by their skills pronouncing bullshit with a straight face.

Billions of dollars have been invested in the approach and more than 10 of the therapies have been approved for rare diseases.

None of them works for curing anything. All come with thousands of “side effects”. Many of them killed people. All of them sell for millions/dose. What’s not to like?

But the two most widely-used viral vectors have a laundry list of problems. Lentiviruses haphazardly toss the gene into semi-random spots which, in rare cases, can cause cancer. Adeno-associated viruses, or AAVs, just drop the gene alongside the rest of the genome. That seemingly safer approach leaves it prone to getting washed out or silenced over time, and immune reactions preclude a second dose.

Yeah, did you see how this “gene editing” magic works? Does it strike you as anything remotely workable? Now, explain to me how GMOs are made again? Aren’t they supposed to precisely “insert genes” and make glow-in-the-dark rabbits? To give you a really awesome nightmare, here is a GMO glowing kitten:

“A 'glow in the dark' kitten viewed under a special blue light, next to a non-modified cat. Both cats' fur looks the same under regular light. Photograph: Mayo Clinic” - says The Guardian, an authoritative source on all sorts of fake biology news. “Scientists hope cloning technique that produced genetically modified cats will aid human and feline medical research.”

Or maybe that was just the fluorescent dye trick? Or simply a fake news story pushed for clickbait and more NIH grants to whoever paid The Guardian to place this article in 2011? In the intervening 15 years, they couldn’t even make a commercial line of glow-in-the-dark cats, forget a cure for HIV or whatever other illness!

Back to the Endpoints article about failure of CRISPR. Did you know that the frauds that call themselves “molecular” or “computational” biologists went straight into “making medicines” based on nothing more than a handwaving theoretical paper with some petri dish bacteria imaging, no controls, lots of abracadabra language, computer models and not much else?

Finn had joined Intellia in 2015, and had been tasked with turning Jennifer Doudna’s barely three-year-old paper describing CRISPR into a medicine. “Everyone assumed this is going to completely revolutionize everything,” Finn said.

“Everyone assumed it will work”, seems like the main story arc with genetic “science”. Who needs the scientific method and experimental work, studying toxicology, biodistribution, pharmacological safety before going into “making medicines”, when you can just assume it will work! If you rename a paper shredder into an “editor” and assume it will work, you can be an overnight biotech sensation, too:

CRISPR’s editing enzyme Cas9 was good at cutting genes, and breaking things was easier than fixing them.

No shit…

So Intellia and other emerging companies coalesced around a relatively small list of conditions where permanently knocking out a gene could alleviate disease.

Here they forget to mention that none of that “knocking out” worked either and no diseases have been alleviated by this method…

But breaking genes had its limits, so Finn led an effort to combine the new tool with old viral vectors to make a more powerful version of gene therapy. He used CRISPR’s scissors to cut DNA in the right spot, an AAV to plop a replacement gene in the break, and the cell’s natural repair process to stitch it all together. That could, he hoped, solve AAV’s durability problems. It worked better than expected, but was still imperfect.

By “worked better than expected”, they mean:

Finn had no control over how the gene was inserted. Half would go in backwards, making them useless. Adding CRISPR also added risk, since cutting DNA could introduce unwanted mutations or shuffle the broken arms of chromosomes, which can cause cancer. “It’s better than what we had before, but it’s definitely not the end game,” Finn said. Intellia would later drop the program and Finn moved on to other projects.

If this was “better”, just imagine WHAT was expected:

“Doctor, I expected a hip replacement, but now I have an extra arm growing from my forehead, and why is my left ear on my right butt cheek?”…

“Oh, the experimental gene editing procedure went much better than we expected!”

Then in the spring of 2021, he learned that Omar Abudayyeh and Jonathan Gootenberg, two young scientists from MIT, had made a breakthrough in gene insertion.

Their new tool, called PASTE, was a molecular machine of spectacular complexity. It could drag-and-drop huge sequences of DNA into precise locations thanks to a viral enzyme called an integrase. The catch was that integrases have evolved to insert viral DNA into bacterial genomes, not into people’s. But with a version of CRISPR called prime editing, which can add or rewrite short stretches of DNA, Abudayyeh and Gootenberg inserted a strip of bacterial DNA. That new “landing pad” lured the integrase to the right spot, where it deftly inserted a new gene.

But at the time, the gene editing market was as enthusiastic as Finn was. His old company, Intellia, would soon be worth almost $12 billion. “That’s what the market was valuing breaking genes,” Finn said, referring to the now outdated-seeming CRISPR tools. “Imagine what they would value large gene insertion?”

Sure, it would have been great had it worked, right? But it didn’t. However, Finn had some lucrative employment for a while selling tools to tools:

While the “landing pad” approach outlined in the MIT paper had a logic to it, it came with unexpected challenges. Most prior work on prime editing added just a few letters of DNA; the landing pad sites were 40 letters long. Even in cells in a petri dish, Tome struggled to write it reliably. When they moved to mice, they saw absolutely no editing. As a shortcut, Tome [Biosciences] ordered transgenic mice that added the landing pads with CRISPR cutting and AAV insertion. It worked in the lab, but would be no good for making medicines, and came with a mind-numbing string of caveats that mortified existing investors and scared off new ones.

Albeit some of the financial tools were becoming bored with throwing more money at more failing tools…

“Their eyes glazed over,” Finn said. But with money still flowing to gene editing biotechs, Tome was still able to raise over $100 million more around the fall of 2023. The money would get spent fast as Tome moved into monkey studies sooner than expected. But once again, the technology didn’t work. The lipid nanoparticles used to shuttle the therapy into the monkeys’ livers used the same key lipid as Intellia, but for some inexplicable reason, were incompatible with Tome’s technology. The startup scrambled to evaluate other options. Over and over, the results returned zero editing until it tried a new class of lipid.

Gosh, the failed theory failed again…

Finn is only opening up about most of these challenges now. Few people outside the company knew how difficult things had been when the secretive startup [Tome Biosciences] finally announced itself to the world in December 2023. It was just days after the first CRISPR medicine, a treatment for sickle cell disease, was approved. The gene editing field was flying high. When I interviewed Finn at the time, I asked him if base editing — a typo-correcting tool — was CRISPR 2.0 and prime editing was CRISPR 3.0, did that make Tome’s technology version 4.0? He’d anticipated this question. There would be no more updates. And his response was the now-infamous soundbite describing Tome’s tool as “the final chapter.”

I CRISPRed the next few dense jargon-laden nonsensical paragraphs for the sake of your eyesight and mental stability, dear readers. Every charlatan claims they got the holy grail, just pay them enough and you will see! The holy grail was not to be for Tome/Finn being interviewed by the EN writer, whose exasperation with being tasked writing about this crap is palpable (to his credit).

A year after Tome was founded, in 2022, scientists from the Arc Institute and Stanford University founded their own startup to design integrase medicines that worked without CRISPR. Called Stylus Medicine, it was kept secret until 2025, when it disclosed an $85 million funding round.

An $85M round in the CRISPR space is basically abject poverty and desperation. At the rate these fraudsters blow through cash, it may have been already spent. However, this requires a bit of digression. What is this “Arc Institute”? It’s a private funding mechanism by the Stripe-mafia (yes, the processor of your payments on Substack) doled out in grants to some pet professors from Stanford, Berkley and UCSF:

According to the institute’s website, the initial endowment and founding funding (~$650 million+) came from a group of tech and philanthropy leaders: Arc Institute

Vitalik Buterin — co-founder of Ethereum (crypto entrepreneur)

Patrick Collison — co-founder of Stripe and founding donor

John Collison — co-founder of Stripe (brother of Patrick)

Ron Conway family — prominent early-stage investor

Crankstart — philanthropy foundation

Elad Gil & Jennifer Huang Gil — investor and entrepreneur

Daniel Gross — entrepreneur and investor

Dustin Moskovitz & Cari Tuna — co-founder of Facebook and co-founder of Good Food Institute, philanthropic couple

Hemant & Jessica Taneja — investor and philanthropic supporters

Matt Berger, Craig Falls, Rob Granieri, James McClave, and Adam Winkel (from Jane Street) — additional financial supporters

“Arc” huh… these tech bros style themselves as the new age Noah’s Arc, and discuss how they have a Stanford team moonlighting the “genetic updates” that will make them live forever, travel to Mars, upload their brains to the cloud, etc. at the Silicon Valley’s exclusive-visionary-summit-followed-by-cocktails-followed-by-orgy type of gatherings.

That May, Stylus investor and RA Capital Management partner Josh Resnick told me Stylus’ technology was “end-stage” gene writing, or close to it. “I hesitate to say this, because technology always surprises us, but it’s not totally clear to me what would be better,” Resnick said, in his own echo of Finn’s “final chapter” prediction.

Hahahaaaa, lmao, who could have predicted this? Of course these Arc funded tools have the final-final-final tool! Check. Mate.

But the original tools don’t get defeated so easily:

Finn, meanwhile, had already begun his own project to make bespoke integrases at Tome through a partnership with the AI startup Basecamp Research, which was amassing genetic data for a protein design model. The goal was to make gene insertion therapies with a single protein and single piece of DNA, far simpler than Tome’s existing contraption. “It’s the opposite of complexity,” Finn said. But the tools for delivering those two molecules into the body are still imperfect. Using a virus like AAV carries many of the same cost and safety issues that hamper gene therapy. The alternative vessels, lipid nanoparticles, only work for RNA. No one has figured out how to safely deliver DNA in these particles without setting off the immune system’s alarm bells.

Agrhh… tools fail…. again….

But wait!

Nature provides a potential workaround. Mysterious stretches of genetic code called retrotransposons can hop out of the genome by making RNA copies of themselves and jump into a new spot by converting the message back into DNA. Several startups, including Averna Therapeutics — which raised $82 million in June 2024 — are trying to harness these jumping genes to make a gene insertion therapy formulated entirely as RNA and packaged in nanoparticles.

OK. I give up. You can ask Kevin, Kevin and Jessica to explain this jumping-jack bullshit to you. They’ll jump at the chance to snow you with DNA Editing Soyence.

But then…

Enter THE FINAL I SWEAR set of tools:

“It solves all the issues,” Averna CEO and former Intellia top scientist Tom Barnes told me, repeating the field’s enduring leitmotif. “I call it the last great missing tool in the toolkit.”

Ensue the epic tool fight among the final-final tools. The tool war to end all tool wars:

Barnes and Finn, former colleagues, disagree. The retrotransposon approach plops genes in a reliable site dubbed a “safe harbor,” but it’s not programmable like CRISPR. Barnes thinks it will work fine, but Finn believes the ideal therapy must insert the new gene right in front of the old broken one. “If you put the gene in the right location, you don’t have to worry about messing it up. So I don’t see it as a subtle point,” he said.

Here the EN writer grows increasingly more frustrated with the repetitive twists and turns of this CRSPR Bhagavad Gita:

Scientists debate how important that is. In the past two years, there’s been an explosion of new attempts to insert genes at either programmable or safe harbor sites. By my count, there are more than 20 companies working on gene insertion technologies. Any claim of a “final chapter” once again feels premature, as new tools pop up left and right.

In the meantime, the financiers feel like tools, too:

Growing complexity and shrinking capital Innovation in gene editing technology felt as heated as ever in early 2024, but investor appetite for tool-centered companies was waning fast. A fixation on finding new editing enzymes beyond the original Cas9 was part of the problem. The hunt was partly driven by the reasonable assumption that the first version of CRISPR wouldn’t be the best one, although a fierce patent fight around Cas9 was also a factor. For a time, new enzymes led to a flurry of high–profile papers and well-funded startups. But to this day, it’s unclear if any of them will be better than Cas9.

Everyone assumed Cas9 will work based on a computer model, fought over patents and new “tools”, turned out none of it worked including the original Cas9!

Right up until the end, Finn stayed optimistic that more money would come. It never did.

Yes, typically the financial tools learn the lesson before other tools do… because they can do the math.

In August 2024, the news came that everyone at Tome was getting laid off soon. Finn went into “salvage mode” and told his researchers to start writing. He didn’t want three years of research to go to waste. They wrote seven preprints in four weeks to “make sure that no one had to do this again.”

Something tells me this will be repeated over and over again by many tools who don’t read papers about failed tools, but should. “This time it will work, I swear, we will have AI solve all the unsolvable problems!"

A few months after Tome shut down, Finn was recruited to join Basecamp as its chief scientist. “I had options, but there was nothing that was more exciting, which is doing exactly the same thing,” Finn said, which was “working towards this holy grail.” Basecamp has discovered natural integrases that work in the human genome, Finn said, and in the past six months, the company has used AI to design brand new enzymes that work on human DNA in a test tube. Results from cell studies are coming soon.

And there is still no shortage of tools to try and fail, and no shortage of “experienced” science-swindlers like Finn so this tool race is going to run its stupid and deadly course for a while:

It will be a long time before nascent technologies like integrases and retrotransposons have to face the tough clinical and commercial questions that developers of older gene editing tools, like Intellia, are now facing. Given the field’s track record, those tools — and others that scientists are still cooking up — will surely face unexpected hurdles along the way. “It’s early days right now, but if anyone’s going to crack this code, it will be Basecamp,” Finn said. “If we can do this, it will revolutionize how we edit genes.”

The Endpoints writer concludes on a note of appropriate pessimism in regard to this pointless tools race:

Maybe. But with thousands of genetic diseases with no cure, and no treatments in testing, the “final chapter” of genetic medicine still feels a long way off.

I can say to this - the writer of the Endpoints News article is vaguely aware something is wrong with CRISPR field. However, of course, his paycheck prohibits him from thinking in the right direction far enough to see that attempting to “fix” imaginary cartoon characters assumed to “code for life” with toxic, life-destroying chemical cocktails designed by computer models is stupid, dangerous and guaranteed to fail.

