This post is a bit of a hodge-podge of things related to Trump admin transition, but please bear with me. I didn’t have much time to make a coherent story.

Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA Commissioner was interviewed at the JP Morgan Conference, the annual gathering of two apex species of snakes - the pharma and the bankers, in San Francisco. Gottlieb has numerous conflicts of interest and financial entanglements, but the main one today is his position at Resilience, a CIA-DOD-affiliated bio-chemical weapons factory that makes active ingredients for all “mRNA vaccines”. If you missed the reporting on Resilience, you can catch up here (paywall removed):

While being interviewed at the JP Morgan, Gottlieb said that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. should not lead the US health agencies:

“I’ve been very clear he shouldn’t be health secretary… That would be tragic… We’re already seeing more isolated outbreaks of measles.”

Alright. Nobody is shocked that he would fear monger as usual about the disease that currently exists ONLY as a post-vaccine phenomenon. Just like “polio” and many other rebranded vaccine injuries.

What I find interesting - Gottlieb lays out what RFK Jr should do and would have the authority to do, specifically:

Potential mechanisms at Kennedy’s disposal could include disbanding the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which sets that immunization schedule for the country. Instead of making specific recommendations, all vaccines could be listed under shared clinical decision-making, meaning childhood vaccines would be a family-by-family decision in consultation with a healthcare provider. In that event, Gottlieb believes some states might enact laws to eliminate childhood vaccines as a prerequisite for enrolling in schools.

Imagine the abject horror of a family decision in consultation with a healthcare provider.

NOOOOO!!! It can’t be…

Even more terrifying is the idea that children should be able to attend school.

Full stop.

Not conditional on being poisoned by a government goon masquerading as a “pediatrician”.

Imagine that…

Second news item:

Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Aaron Siri was no longer advising MAHA transition team because of his “anti-vax” views. Copying the text of the article here as this requires a subscription (please note that any newspaper can and will lie to you if they are paid to do so):

WASHINGTON—Two vaccine skeptics who had been advising Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as he prepares to become health secretary have been sidelined by Trump transition officials, people familiar with the matter said, underscoring a split over immunizations in the “Make America Healthy Again” movement. Adviser Stefanie Spear and lawyer Aaron Siri had asked prospective administration hires about their beliefs around vaccines even if they were interviewing for posts that had little to do with immunizations, people familiar with the interviews said. Kennedy, whose hearings to lead the Department of Health and Human Services could start on Capitol Hill as early as next week, also lobbed questions related to inoculation, the people said. The questions were different from those asked in separate meetings with President-elect Donald Trump’s staff, according to some of the people. Trump’s team asked about topics traditionally important to conservatives, such as the size of government and deregulation. Siri is no longer advising the presidential transition, a transition spokeswoman confirmed, and people familiar with the matter said his vaccine stances played a role. Spear, who had told others she would be Kennedy’s chief of staff, was passed over for that post in favor of a veteran of the first Trump administration—in part because of her vaccine priorities and in part because of her lack of experience, according to people familiar with the matter. A spokeswoman for the transition denied the existence of tension between the Trump and Kennedy camps. “Bobby Kennedy has worked hand-in-glove with President Trump’s transition,” said Katie Miller, a transition spokeswoman who also represents Kennedy. “HHS is well positioned for success.” The moves represent a disconnect emerging between the Trump transition and a core faction of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again coalition, which helped fuel his political rise and land him a top job in the Trump administration. Others who have embraced elements of the “MAHA” mantra, such as encouraging healthy eating, expect that Trump’s official agenda in office will have little to do with vaccines. Some key players in both Trump’s world and Kennedy’s orbit think drastic action on vaccines would be a distraction and a political loser, people familiar with the matter said. Ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Kennedy should instead focus on racking up wins in areas such as promoting healthy food and exercise, which some people advising the transition see as more politically palatable. Medical freedom activists formed the core of Kennedy’s early volunteer base for his presidential campaign, but their fight for more scrutiny on vaccines could wind up on the cutting room floor when he takes office.

Ok, I am just the messenger here… You can see the shitshow for yourself. The cabal is pushing the “healthy food and exercise” and “vaccines are a political loser” message. Which is what Trump himself voiced on several occasions.

For further analysis of the manipulation and influence on the political campaign of RFK Jr and MAHA policy I highly recommend to read Debbie Lerman’s deep-dive on Calley and Casey Means. These entities have been unknown in the health freedom space until very recently. They seem to be endowed with unexplained but extraordinary political powers:

Quoting from Debbie’s article:

When I listened to Kennedy’s entire speech while researching this article, I was startled. Having considered him a genuine medical freedom fighter and straight talker, I could not understand why he would make such obviously false statements about people nobody cared about at the time – not to mention endorsing a random podcast in such a personally and politically consequential speech. As I researched the Means siblings, it became clear that there were power plays involving them behind the scenes, in which Kennedy was either willingly or reluctantly (I still don’t know which) participating.

I very much share Debbie’s sentiment - from my personal interactions with RFK Jr, I thought he was sincere about trying to undo the vax mandates and trying to stop the horror of covid military campaign. I am not so sure anymore. While reading Debbie’s article, I had to look up the numerous investors in Casey Means company Levels, a rather stupid “metabolic profile” venture that employs a handful of people, but somehow raised $100M in investments in 3 years. One of the investors is Arielle Zuckerberg! Yes, she is Zuck’s younger sister. Another one is Rachel Swanson (likely a relative of Tucker Carlson). The lead investor is Marc Andreesen. There are numerous who-is-who in VC and private equity listed as investors. What is so special about this amazing business??? Nothing! This looks to me like a PAC/special interest lobby outfit/ political money funneling group that is putting all the pressure their money and connections can buy to subvert the genuine health freedom activists (who have no such money and connections) and divert all public attention away from the damage caused by vaccines into inane messaging like “healthy food choices”.

It remains to be seen what will happen, of course. Too many members, financial backers and the deep state affiliates of the Trump admin will defend the mRNA tech and vaccines from which they profit mightily. Don’t drink too much hopium, stay vigilant and voice your concerns. The government officials must fear the public, not the other way around. There is a long road ahead, regardless, and I urge everyone to push back at every opportunity on the bullshit promoted by the likes of the Means duo.

Art for today: Surf, watercolor.

