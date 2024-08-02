There has been a lot of news coverage of the paltry $176 million of the US Government paying itself to make some poisons for fake pandemic responses at Moderna factories. In the meantime, a much larger and interestingly, a secret deal has been made in the biomanufacturing sector.

On June 27, Samsung Biologics, based in South Korea, signed a manufacturing contract worth $1 billion with an unnamed “large” US pharmaceutical company, making this at least the fourth major contract the manufacturer has signed this year.

The new contract is massive - it accounts for nearly 40% of Samsung Bio’s total sales for 2023, which was about $2.8 billion. To add further context, the company’s 2023 revenue was already considered “exceptional” as it was one of the few contract manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) that was able to report gains despite last year’s biopharma downturn.

The contract with an unnamed large US company is running until the end of 2030. The company and the type of manufacturing involved are undisclosed due to “business confidentiality.” This is interesting.

Some basic deductive reasoning leads me to believe this “US pharma company” is the US Government entity National Resilience. Previous reporting on Resilience:

This is a speculation on my part, but it’s hard to explain the scale, timeline and secrecy of the Samsung deal in another way.

There aren’t that many US based large pharmas with massive biologics manufacturing needs. In fact the ONLY area of biologics that currently justifies the $1B scale is vaccines, and not because of the real demand, but because the governments are pumping money into them. Everything else in biologics is produced in much smaller volumes. The government’s obsession with poisoning as many people as quickly as possible to achieve Agenda 2030 fits both the contract end date and scale.

You may argue, but this is likely to be Pfizer or Merck or some other large US pharma outsourcing to Samsung. However, those have been disclosed. They are not secret. Samsung has deals with Baxter, Eli Lilly, Merck, Pfizer (also $1B), Moderna, Bristol Myers Squibb and GSK. Who would need the name and the purpose of the “biomanufacturing” kept secret? And who has THIS much money to throw around in the sector that has experienced an overall steep decline pre-covid with most patents expiring.

Notice, these are price reductions per year, i.e. a total of $76 billion had been lost by the industry before the covid scam, or approx 20% industry decline over the 4 years leading to 2020. This crash of the major source of the political campaign money alone provides the motivation for the covid scam, although we know it wasn’t just the money as the primary motive.

Interestingly, BARDA’s covid cash infusion, redistributing newly printed dollars to makers of the countermeasures via DOD contracts amounted to about $50 billion in the first 12-18 months, and likely reached $70-100 billion by now. In other words, they bailed out their pharma cronies with giant no-bid contracts, because world-ending emergency… In context, this government spending is officially justified by the fact that there is no market for them (i.e. no need!!) and thus no private investment. This spending by now accounts for roughly 1/3 to 1/2 of the entire US pharma industry R&D. In 2020 they were desperately plugging the hole in the pharmaceutical industry, juicing the capital gains which had evaporated prior to 2020. It worked for a short time, but created no real industry growth:

Since then the hole has only grown bigger, as biologics patents are expiring, too, and “biosimilars” are being introduced. Side note: “biosimilars” are typically not interchangeable as it is well understood by the industry and regulators that you cannot make biologics to any reasonable specification. Unless it is a life saving safe and effective military countermeasure! In that case, the more you mix different brands and technologies the stronger the life saving protection! Trust the science…

Trillions of dollars diverted into One World Agenda scams, of course, produced no real economic value since all this money was spent on value-destroying activities: enforcement of the global military coup, mass poisoning and deprivation of rights. The “investment” thus wasted only produced a rapidly intensifying industry hangover today. With ~90% drop in demand for covid vaxxes, and the only remaining source of major funding - US Government military countermeasures (powerpoint from BARDA sent by a reader of Bailiwick News):

In addition to the capacity expansion at Samsung, other countries are building massive biologics facilities to produce billions of doses of mRNA vaccines that nobody needs. For example, it has been reported that German government invested in the capacity to make over a billion doses a year (Germany has 80 million population). As I previously reported, Moderna is building mRNA factories in multiple countries:

In Africa (Rwanda), BioNTech built a “sustainable” mRNA factory that automatically spews out vaccines for any fake pandemic the African debt-slave governments are told to act out by their masters at the central banks. God help the Rwandans, but the same technology miracle is expected in other African nations, too.

