TLDR Version:

The “Drinking Water and Health, Volume 1”, is a ~1000 page report on a study conducted by the Committee on Safe Drinking Water of the National Research Council, supported by a contract between the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Academy of Sciences. I started reading this historic document with an assumption that it will confirm that “communicable diseases”, including what is claimed to be bacterial water born varieties - cholera and typhoid fever - were eliminated by the water sanitation measures. That turned out to be not as “proven” as I expected. In fact, the historical note included in this report delivered much more unexpected findings than that. It offered clues on what those diseases might be in reality. It appears that while cholera is indeed associated with sewage-polluted water, the evidence that it is caused by a “bacterium” or its toxins (endotoxins) turned out to be rather contrived and unconvincing. I propose an alternative hypothesis of what may explain cholera and similar polluted water-associated intestinal illness below. Even curiouser, “typhoid fever”, claimed to be caused by bacteria (and I assumed so, until I read this report!). However, what is called “typhoid” maybe something else entirely - possibly, yet another manufactured cover for smallpox vaccination injury. I plan on writing additional cholera and typhoid analyses in the future.

Full Article

In this post I am republishing excerpts from the Historical Note of the “Safe Drinking Water” EPA Commission report linked above with commentary and additional information on causality of what is claimed bacterial (but likely is not) illnesses like cholera and typhoid fever.

The purpose, scope, and duration of the study were defined in the Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974, requiring the EPA to make prompt use of the findings as the scientific basis for revision or ratification of the Interim Primary Drinking Water Regulations that were promulgated under the Act. This volume presents the findings of a study of the potentially harmful effects that impurities in water may have on the health of those who drink it.

Excerpts from the Historical Note of the “Drinking Water and Health” Report, 1977 (comments and emphasis added, references provided at the end).

Ancient knowledge that polluted or stagnant drinking water spreads disease:

As noted by Baker (1949), the quest for pure water began in prehistoric times. Recorded knowledge of water treatment is found in Sanskrit medical lore and in Egyptian inscriptions. Pictures of apparatus to clarify liquids (both water and wine) have been found on Egyptian walls dating back to the fifteenth century B.C. Boiling of water, the use of wick siphons, filtration through porous vessels, and even filtration with sand and gravel, as means to purify water, are methods that have been prescribed for thousands of years. In his writings on public hygiene, Hippocrates (460-354 B.C.) directed attention principally to the importance of water in the maintenance of health, but he also prescribed that rain water should be boiled and strained. The cloth bag that he recommended for straining became known in later times as "Hippocrates' sleeve." Public water supplies, already developed in ancient times, assumed added importance with the progressive increase in urbanization. But though they were clearly beneficial in distributing water of uniform quality, large numbers of people ran the risk of suffering adverse effects when the water was unsafe to drink.

Role of the quality of water in cholera transmission in London in the late 1800’s:

The first clear proof that public water supplies could be a source of infection for humans was based on careful epidemiological studies of cholera in the city of London by Dr. John Snow in 1854 (Snow, 1855). Although Snow's study of the contaminated Broad Street pump is the most famous, his definitive work concerned the spread of cholera through water supplied by the Southwark and Vauxhall Company and the Lambeth Company. The former obtained its water from the Thames at Battersea, in the middle of London in an area almost certainly polluted with sewage, whereas the Lambeth Company obtained its water considerably upstream on the Thames, above the major sources of pollution. In one particular area served by these two companies, containing about 300,000 residents, the pipes of both companies were laid in the streets, and houses were connected to one or the other sources of supply. Snow's examination of the statistics of cholera deaths gave striking results. Those houses served by the Lambeth Company had a low incidence of cholera, lower than the average for the population of London as a whole, whereas those served by the Southwark and Vauxhall Company had a very high incidence. As the socioeconomic conditions, climate, soil, and all other factors were identical for the populations served by the two companies, Snow concluded that the water supply was transmitting the cholera agent. Snow's study, a classic in the field of epidemiology, is even more impressive when it is realized that at the time he was working, the germ theory of disease had not yet been established.

Just to sum up - the above passages tell us that the germ theory was entirely unnecessary for prevention of mass illness! Measures to reduce or eliminate it were already known and being implemented before the germ theorists even arrived on the scene.

Late 1800’s - germ theorists arrive on the scene while public safety improvements are being made by sanitation engineers. Germ theorists contribute NOTHING (nothing productive, that is):

During the seventeenth to the early nineteenth centuries, a number of improvements in water supply were made, most of them related to improvements in filtration to remove the turbidity of waters. During this same period, the germ theory of disease became firmly established as a result of research by Louis Pasteur, Robert Koch, and others, and in 1884 Koch isolated the causal agent of cholera, Vibrio cholera.

Cholera: Is it really caused by a bacterium?

The report assigns the discovery of “vibrio cholera” to Koch, however this conflicts the statement in this peer reviewed paper, which claims that this “pathogen” was was first described by the Italian anatomist Filippo Pacini in 1854, simultaneous with the cholera studies by John Snow in London. Koch is credited with “culturing” the cholera bacilli, which became known as “the comma bacillus”. Koch claimed he isolated the organism from cholera patients and grown it in culture, fulfilling only two of his famous “postulates” for proving causality, but he had yet to fulfil the third, i.e. to show that pure cultures of the comma bacillus obtained from cholera victims could cause the disease in an animal model. This third postulate remained undemonstrated for the next 75 years, as no cholera could be produced directly by using Koch’s claimed causative agent, i.e. “isolated and cultured bacilli”! In 1959 Sambhu Nath De claimed the discovery of the cholera “toxin” i.e. an excretion from bacterium, in Kolkata, India. This universally lauded definitive “proof” of the pathogenic germ of cholera is a “foundational paper” consisting of just a few paragraphs, shorter than 1 page (!), published in journal Nature in 1959. It is, of course, not available in free access. I purchased it.

Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you THE method for causing cholera with a “cholera germ”. Behold: the “germ” in question is a strain of claimed cholera bacterium which needs to be purchased from an accredited institution, then cultured, filtered, filtered more (until it is “sterile”, i.e. free of any detectable microorganisms”), and then:

As usual in virology, no controls were used. It is assumed that the bacterial toxin (exotoxin) is contained in the “sterile filtrate” because it is found free of any microorganisms! Recall that the same non-scientific presumption was used to proclaim that Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) is caused by a virus (i.e. a clear liquid free of any observable things MUST therefore contain a virus!):

If, after reading this nonsense, you are asking yourself - “how can this possibly represent any naturally occurring cholera?” - congratulations! You have achieved a master level of critical thinking. None of the meaningless manipulation of the small intestine of rabbits means shit, literally.

I happen to own a book discussing officially disclosed bioweapons development programs from the Soviet Academy of Sciences, published in 1970. This book states that the causative agent of cholera transmission is unknown! At the time the Soviets still knew a thing or two about the scientific method. Sadly, this is no longer the case, as the Russian sciences are just as captured and perverted as the Western ones, by the same globalist methods of capture and control.

To appreciate how easy it is to re-write history and propagate science fraud note that The “Drinking Water and Health” report of 1977 claims that by the time Koch “cultured” his bacilli (in late 1800’s) it was already well established that cholera illness was transmitted by the bacterial toxin! I have just shown that this wasn’t “established” even by the Kolkata fraud until 1959:

Importance of Water Filtration In 1892, a study of cholera by Koch in the German cities of Hamburg and Altona provided some of the best evidence of the importance of water filtration for protection against this disease (Koch, 1894). […]Since by this time it was well established that cholera was caused by intestinal bacteria excreted in large numbers in the feces, it was concluded that the role of filtration was to remove the contaminating bacteria from the water. In the United States, cholera was not a problem after the mid-nineteenth century; the waterborne disease of particular concern was typhoid fever.

Bottom line, to date, it has not been proven that cholera is caused by a bacterium or even by bacterial toxins. However, water polluted with sewage is known to cause it and clean drinking water is proven to prevent it! There may be OTHER properties of water that play a role in causing/transmitting mass illness.

An alternative hypothesis of cholera:

I am purely hypothesizing here. For instance, polluted water is an electrically “exhausted” water: it is carrying an excessive net positive electric charge because it has been processed and expelled by lots of micro- or macro-organisms. Anything a body expels (urine, sweat, feces, tears, etc) is carrying net positive electrical charge in water. This is true for any live organism - from elephant to single-cell bacteria. If lots of this expelled material happens to hit a stagnant or low-velocity water source, there may not be enough time to “recharge” the water, i.e. dissipate the net positive charge/acidity and acquire more of the “structured”, net negatively charged components. The living cells of all living things run on electrical potential: net negative electrical charge is derived from water + electrolytes obtained from food and minerals. To survive, large bodies require every cell to be charged -20-30 mV, and many in the -70-100+ mV range. Excess positive charge, therefore, can quickly drain the cellular batteries. If the electrically positive, “exhausted” water enters intestinal tract via food, this may trigger a violent electrical exchange, where the body/biome will attempt to quickly expel the excess “positive” components. This can cause the same intestinal changes - dilation, edema and subsequent diarrheal illness as present in cholera. Further, vibrio cholera is a bacterium naturally found in human biome. Bacteria are single-cell organisms, and, being extremely small, their voltage needs are tiny compared to multi-trillion-cell animals and humans. Thus, they can survive and thrive in a far more electrically “exhausted” aqueous environments with high positive charge and higher acidity. Given this capability, it is not surprising that they are found to be present at the cholera outbreaks. This doesn’t mean they cause it!

Typhoid: another cover story for vaccine injuries?

The story of typhoid is even weirder. As a side note, until I cam to the US, I have never heard of “typhoid”. I knew about “typhus” - a mass illness common to blighted, crowded conditions where lice infestation is consistently present. Years ago, I was surprised to find that these were different medical terms. Curiously, the “Drinking Water” report states that at the time when in Europe the bad drinking water was often causing outbreaks of cholera, the bad drinking water in the US was, strangely, not carrying cholera but carrying another “pathogen” - typhoid fever? My antennae went up. The United States had many crowded areas with European populations and very similar climate conditions. The two areas were continuously connected by immigration from Europe to the US. How can bacterial toxins of one type but not the other be claimed as definitive causative agents of the water borne illness in the US vs. Europe? This is especially puzzling, since these two allegedly distinct toxins are claimed to be present simply because NOTHING is found in the “cultured and filtered samples”. The “Drinking Water” commission does not explain this in any way.

In England, William Budd had shown by the mid-nineteenth century that typhoid fever was a contagious disease, and the causal agent was isolated and identified by Eberth in 1880 and Gaffky in 1884 (Wilson and Miles, 1957). Although the causal agent, now called Salmonella typhi, is transmitted in a variety of ways, one of the most significant is by drinking water.

In the “Drinking Water” report the discussion about typhoid centers around Massachusetts. Keep this in mind, it will become clear why shortly. Today typhoid is claimed to be caused by bacterium salmonella, subtype typhi. It is further claimed, quite incredibly, to be a systemic blood infection vs gastrointestinal infection for both cholera and “regular” non-typhi salmonella. I find it incredible that a systemic blood infection, a mass human illness in mid 19th century United States could be caused simply by the “bad drinking water”! How does the typhi agent get INTO the blood stream? Why doesn’t the cholera or non-typhi salmonella “agents” do the same? Cholera is a massive gastrointestinal upset, sometimes so violent to be lethal. Dilation of the intestinal walls in theory can provide access for the products to the blood, yet cholera “agents” seem not as nimble as the typhi “agents”!

Now, what gets directly into the blood? Let’s think very hard…. oh yes! Injections. Smallpox vaccinations were mandated in Massachusetts, weren’t they? This lead to the famous Jacobson v. Commonwealth of Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905), establishing that anyone over 21 yo refusing vaccinations can be fined $5. And nothing else. Don’t let vaccine mandating propagandists rewrite history. It looks like “anything but vaccines” narrative has very old roots.

In a total coincidence, the “Drinking Water” report proceeds by mentioning the efforts of the Mass State Board of Health together with MIT scientists to experimenting with public water and sewage:

Experiments on water filtration were carried out in the United States during the late 1880's and early 1890's, notably by the Massachusetts State Board of Health experiment station established in 1887 at the city of Lawrence. […] One important technological advance that made water filtration adaptable even to rather turbid sources of water was the use of chemical-coagulation filtration processes, patented about 1884 by the brothers J. W. and I. S. Hyatt. While the Lawrence experiments were going on, an epidemic of typhoid swept through the city, hitting especially hard at those parts that were using the Merrimac River as its water supply. As a result, the city of Lawrence built a sand filter, and its use led a marked reduction in the typhoid fever incidence. As reported by Hazen (1907), the death rate from typhoid fever in Lawrence dropped 79% when the 5-yr periods before and after the introduction of the filter were compared. Of additional interest was a reduction in the general death rate (all causes) of 10%, from 22.4 to 19.9 per 1,000 living.

I am sure the sand filter for drinking water was a good thing. I am sure it was a big improvement, providing a better and safer source of water. However, I am also willing to bet, it had nothing to do with reducing typhoid. More likely, a rather brutal mass vaccination campaign in MA ended around that time, ending the “typhoid epidemic” and reducing the all-cause mortality, too.

In 1902 the Mass Board of Health mandated vaccination for all residents, with a penalty (fine or even jail) for refusal. A newspaper reporter following “virus squads” described police helping enforce vaccination, including people being held down for vaccination. Groups like the Anti-Compulsory Vaccination League were active in trying to bring legal challenges and appeal to public sentiment. A Boston Globe Magazine article recounts how opposition to smallpox vaccination mandates in Boston around 1901–1902 grew into a vocal movement. Anti-vaccination activists published brochures such as “Vaccination Is the Curse of Childhood,” informing the parents that vaccines caused smallpox instead of preventing it. The Mass Board of Health later described Boston as a “hot-bed of the anti-vaccine heresy.”

Chlorination - was it really that useful?

“Chlorination, The Most Significant Advance in Water Treatment”:

The introduction of chlorination after 1908 provided a cheap, reproducible method of ensuring the bacteriological quality of water. Chlorination has come down to us today as one of the major factors ensuring safety of our drinking water.[…] The use of chlorination in an urban water supply was introduced in Jersey City, N.J., in the latter part of 1908. […] The results were dramatic. A marked drop in total bacterial count was obtained, and at a cost far lower than any other procedure. […] […] Chlorination was introduced at about the time that adequate methods of bacteriological examination of water had developed, permitting an objective evaluation of the efficiency of treatment. This evaluation was not based on the incidence of typhoid fever directly, but was based on an indirect evaluation using bacterial or coliform counts.

Yup, because “typhoid” ended when the brutal smallpox vaccination campaign ended. So there was no real way to show that chlorination ended typhoid… hence only “coliform” counts…

Chlorination was introduced in the latter part of 1918, with the result that during the first 3 months of 1919 only seven cases [of typhoid] were recorded.

Well, duh! Vaccination enforcement by state goon-squads stopped around 1907.

For 3 weeks during April 1919 chlorination was discontinued, with the result that the number of cases increased to 21, or a 300% increase. Chlorination was continued thereafter, and only 11 cases were recorded for the last 6 months of the year. Other examples of this sort could be cited (Gainey and Lord, 1952).

See? +/- 10 “cases” in 1 year in densely populated Jersey City can be attributed to chlorination. That’s how much it contributed to “elimination of typhoid” in the United States! These guys are truly hilarious.

The Summary of the Historical Note refers to the Federal standards for drinking water established in 1925 and then concludes:

"safety" in water supplies, as they are actually produced, is relative and quantitative, not absolute. Thus, to state that a water supply is 'safe' does not necessarily signify that absolutely no risk is ever incurred in drinking it. What is usually meant, and all that can be asserted from any evidence at hand, is that the danger, if any, is so small that it cannot be discovered by available means of observation. Nevertheless, while it is impossible to demonstrate the absolute safety of a water supply, it is well established that the water supplies of many of our large cities are safe in the sense stated above, since the large populations using them continuously have, in recent years, suffered only a minimal incidence of typhoid fever and other potentially waterborne infections. Whether or not these water supplies have had any part whatsoever in the conveyance of such infections during the period referred to is a question that cannot be answered with full certainty; but the total incidence of the diseases has been so low that even though the water supplies be charged with responsibility for the maximum, it may reasonably be suggested, the risk of infection through them is still very small compared to the ordinary hazards of everyday life.

Water improvement or not, the public must stay in fear - the birth of virus propaganda:

In the next paragraph, the report starts walking back the conclusion that safe drinking water prevents water born illness. It’s as if the government committee members were very concerned that the public should be at ease, drinking safe water and enjoying healthy lives. The carefree ways enjoyed by the society drinking safe water since 1925, should be now abandoned (in 1977) and replaced with fear of “pathogens” that are lurking in the safe drinking water!

At present other considerations make it necessary [for us] to be less confident than was the 1925 Committee on Standards. Typhoid fever and cholera are dramatic diseases whose causal agents are transmitted by the water route. Typhoid fever statistics have provided some of the best evidence of the efficacy of treatment systems, but it should be kept in mind that other diseases, not so easily diagnosed, might also be kept under control at the same time. The so-called Mills-Reincke theorem held that, for every death from waterborne typhoid, there were several deaths from other diseases for which the causal agents were transmitted by water (Shipple, 1921).

Note that this completely made up model claiming that 1 typhoid = 10 other “unnoticed” deaths from “pathogens” was already deployed in 1921. Since the fear factor was not there in reality, it had to be pulled out of the thin air and asserted, while wearing a lab coat and glasses. “If you see one, there are 10 of them that you don’t see!” A magic spell that was given a sciency name - a “theorem”! Behold, how the commission twists the narrative, using examples of “cases” and “outbreaks” (without discussing the causes of specific outbreaks!) Surely, even well functioning water systems can have technical malfunction, the pipes could break, the flood or another weather event may pollute sources, and many communities in the US relied on private well water not subject to federal standards enforcement. But here we have the idea of “casedemic” already being introduced as a postulate in “public health and safety”. The report argues that

At present, the incidence of typhoid fever in the United States is so low that no useful information on the effectiveness of recent changes in water-purification practices can be obtained from an examination of the statistics. During the years 1946-1970, there were 53 outbreaks of waterborne infectious disease due to typhoid, but there were 297 outbreaks due to other bacterial or vital agents, including 178 outbreaks of gastroenteritis of undetermined etiology (Craun and McCabe, 1973). Of the outbreaks, 71 percent resulted from contamination of private water systems,

yup, not subject to federal water safety standards…

but most of the illness (83%) was associated with community water systems. During the period 1946-1960 there were 70 outbreaks of waterborne disease in communities served by public utilities (Weibel et al., 1964), of which only 6 were typhoid fever. When data during this period for the number of outbreaks are examined, the incidence of typhoid is even lower—103 cases out of a total of 19,928 (for a percentage of 0.5%). Even considering that typhoid is more likely to be fatal than infectious hepatitis or gastroenteritis of unknown etiology, the Mills-Reincke theorem does seem to have considerable merit. Thus, the rationale that has been used in devising standards for microbiological contaminants (see quotation above from the 1925 Standards) does not necessarily hold up on careful examination. The coliform standards may have ensured freedom from typhoid fever, but we do not have the same assuredness that they have guaranteed freedom from other infections.

REFERENCES

Baker, M.N. 1949. The Quest for Pure Water. Am. Water Works Assoc., New York. Craun, G.F., and L. J. McCabe. 1973. Review of the causes of waterborne-disease outbreaks . J. Am. Water Works Assoc. 65:74. Fumes, J.H. 1897. Water and public health. John Wiley, New York. Gainey, P.L., and T.H. Lord. 1952. Microbiology of water and sewage. Prentice-Hall, Inc., New York. Hazen, A. 1907. Clean water and how to get it, 1st ed. John Wiley, New York. Hazen, A. 1914. Clean water and how to get it, 2d ed. John Wiley, New York. Johnson, G.A. 1913. The purification of public water supplies. U.S. Geol. Surv. Water-Supply Paper 315. Koch, R. 1894. Professor Koch on the Bacteriological Diagnosis of Cholera, Water-filtration and Cholera, and the Cholera in Germany during the Winter of 1892-93. Translated by G. Duncan David Douglas, publisher, Edinburough. Snow, J. 1855. A reprint of two papers by John Snow, M.D., 1936. The Commonwealth Fund, New York. Weibel, S.R., F.R. Dixon, R.B. Weidner, and L.J. McCabe. 1964. Waterborne-disease outbreaks, 1946-60. J. Am. Water Works Assoc. 56:947-958. Whipple, G.C. 1921. Fifty years of water purification. In M.P. Ravenel, ed. A Half Century of Public Health, pp. 161-180. American Public Health Association, New York. (Reprinted 1970 by the Arno Press and the New York Times.)

Art for today: Garden Angel, oil on panel, 16x20 in. Available art here.