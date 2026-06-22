Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Ubetcha's avatar
Ubetcha
18m

The politicians come and go. The military-pharmaceutical industrial complex is entrenched. They control the laws that get made and what gets enforced. We must be willing to sacrifice everything for the 1st and 2nd amendments. We are getting very close to realizing how deep its become. Europe is even worse. Do not comply. If you comply, you end up in "crime scene number 2". If you don't know what that means, I strongly suggest you find out.

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zuFpM5*M's avatar
zuFpM5*M
19m

It is good to keep in mind that one of the primary purposes of these performative investigation is that they want you to feel like they care about safety so that you will take the next one, in whatever form it comes. The level of complicity and malice involved is as high as it gets. They are calming the herd on its way to the slaughterhouse. "Look," they say "at how clean that axe is."

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