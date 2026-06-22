In this post I will provide some answers to questions I received recently, asking me to comment on current events and government actors acting AS IF they are seeking truth and justice.

In re Tulsi Gabbard “declassifying” some old news:

I believe Tulsi Gabbard is not acting in good faith, and she is simply using her public profile to generate media buzz, playing on the deep anger among the public at lack of any meaningful progress on the covid/mRNA crimes. Her actions demonstrate no real intent to make any progress. Her “declassification” package includes numerous almost completely redacted pages. Even bad actors like Daszak note this fake “declassification”:

The unredacted information has been in the public domain for years. Her actions are a publicity stunt, which appears to be in preparation for her presidential run in 2028. More about Tulsi lies here.

In re Sen Ron Johnson (R-WI) conducting “investigations”:

I have had several interactions with him since 2022 and including as recent as a few weeks ago. I gave him benefit of doubt for a long time, but I no longer do so. Today, I interpret his actions similarly to Tulsi Gabbard’s - a long running PR event, a place for the victims to vent their anger and acquire false hope. It is my conclusion that Ron Johnson is not acting in good faith, and that his role is to continue maintaining false, “color-of-law” presentation to the American public with regard to the covid crimes. He is conducting a false front, “color-of-law” investigation, which is designed to reinforce the fraudulent facade of legality of all the actions taken by the US Government in collaboration with Big Pharma, Big Medicine, Big Academia and Big Media, and to avoid meaningful prosecution. Specific examples that led me to this conclusion:

In December 2022, on direct request of Ron Johnson, Katherine Watt and I and several colleagues drafted a “MEMORANDUM IN RE: Evidence of Covid-19 Regulatory Failures, Criminal Wrongdoing and Attempts to Avoid Liability by Senior Executive Service Officials in Multiple Federal Agencies.” https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/memo-sent-to-sen-johnson-and-his The memo and attachments (~600Mb) provided a detailed descriptions of the pseudo-legal frameworks (unconstitutional, but made legal on paper in preparation to these crimes against humanity). We provided extensive evidentiary package of wrongdoing and harms from public data that were available already at that time. This memo remains a highly accurate description of the covid crimes to date. Accumulated data have only reinforced what we have outlined in late 2022. We have demonstrated that Senior Executive Service officials within the U.S. Government, under both Trump and Biden administrations, authorized and funded the deployment of noncompliant, toxic biological materials (EUA Countermeasures, military CBRN agents and actions) on Americans and others without clarifying their “prototype”, “large scale demonstration” (i.e. unregulated, never proven safe or effective) and liability-free legal status, making the materials not subject to normal regulatory oversight, all while knowingly and willfully maintaining a fraudulent pseudo-“regulatory” presentation to the public. Ron Johnson never mentioned this information in any of his public statements, nor utilized it to initiate any investigations.

In October 2025, Brook Jackson revealed in a public interview (clip from Brook Jackson’s interview on Shannon Joy show. Full interview here.) that in 2023, at a closed-door planning meeting for one of Johnson’s public hearings, it had been discussed that the mRNA vaccines contained undisclosed materials (plasmid DNA and other toxic matter) that were known to cause cancer. This wasn’t controversial scientifically as extensive literature and FDA’s own guidelines and publications clearly stated that even 1 nanogram of such contamination per dose can cause cancer. Here are 134 publications on this topic by the FDA scientists: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Andrew-Lewis-6 According to Brook’s statement, Ron Johnson prevented disclosure of this information to the public, thus contributing to the rise of cancer induced by the mRNA shots. Transcript from the clip:

“They all know. Bobby Kennedy knows. Senator Ron Johnson knows. I’m sorry, I’m just going to go off here for a second. I will never forget being in a closed-door meeting with Senator Ron Johnson. Some of the frontline faces that we all love and we, we don’t want to, you know, say too much, but I, will never forget being in this meeting and we’re talking about DNA contamination and what that potentially means to patients with, you know, let’s just say a cancer diagnosis. “You know, is this something that we need to be looking at? And I will never forget Senator Ron Johnson said we can’t just, because what we were doing in this meeting was trying to develop or create an agenda for the following day which was going to be aired live to, you know, the, the public. And so we’re trying to come up with this agenda. And he said, we can’t just go out there and tell the American people that there’s a possibility that they’re going to get cancer.”

Public safety and true pharmaceutical regulations (not fake ones shielded by PREP Act declarations) require a product to be paused and recalled on any suspicion of serious harm, such as presence of known carcinogens, when a product is being widely distributed including to pregnant women and children. This is also not controversial; it is part of the Food, Drugs & Cosmetics Act (FD&CA) and other relevant pharma laws. However, since 2020* the US government officials including Ron Johnson and all of the FDA officials, have been acting as if these laws apply to covid countermeasures including mRNA shots. In reality, (extensively tested by the courts to date) these laws do not apply: they are completely waived under the ongoing PREP Act declaration of emergency. This is true even if mRNA shots are labeled as “fully BLA approved” by the FDA, as the PREP Act obviates and preempts FD&CA and other relevant pharmaceutical regulations governing BLA licensure. I discuss this in point 4 below. The public has never been told this to date.

*Note: Katherine Watt has demonstrated that no composition-of-matter regulations have ever been applicable to vaccines or biologics in general, and the US Government always acted as if laws and regulations apply in regard to vaccines, shielding this disclosure from the public and professionals. I share this view. It is a complex subject of law and regulations, and I simplify this when I talk about mRNA vaccines.

According to the CDC, cancers have skyrocketed post 2021 mRNA rollout. The data have been released only up to 2023, source:

Ron Johnson is now talking about 7 vs 10 children’s deaths from the covid mRNA vaccines reported by the FDA - this is yet another diversionary, stalling tactic, presenting a false front of “investigation”, and “scientific debate”, a color-of-law facade to the public, while not making any progress toward accountability. mRNA shots killed hundreds and possibly thousands of children. I personally know several families who lost healthy children to these shots. However, even 7 acknowledged children’s deaths are sufficient to remove the product from the market immediately. There is no need to debate whether 7 or 10 is the “correct” number! There are no prescribed # of children’s deaths that the FDA can claim “acceptable” and keep the product on the market, and to continue approving new versions of it (Moderna flu shots are now approved). Instead of creating noise on social media about this pseudo-scientific, pseudo-regulatory debate, Johnson needs to initiate a lawful process to disclose and revoke “national security” classification from Operation Covid, which was issued on or before February 4, by DOD/DARPA/National Security Council (Trump Admin). Johnson should start questioning key military-intelligence officials on how and by whom those classifications were made.

Anthony Fauci should be prosecuted for his crimes; however, he wasn’t part of the decision-making group for the covid policies! The decision-making body was the National Security Council, which is comprised of the military-intelligence heads. Kash Patel was part of it in 2020 and he should be questioned. Col Matthew Hepburn of DARPA who played a leadership role on OWS would be a good starting point for questioning. Another key official Johnson needs to question under oath is Marion Gruber (ex FDA), who, on October 22, 2020, made 5 “mistakes” in 1 powerpoint slide, misrepresenting the legal status of EUA Countermeasures under which OWS vaccines were being deployed, to the public health professionals attending the FDA’s Vaccines and Biologics Approval Committee meeting. It is inconceivable that these mischaracterizations are mistakes, since all public presentations like this are approved by the FDA legal counsel. Here is the explanation of Gruber’s lies on Oct 22, 2020, and my post with short video explaining exactly what she has done:

I have forwarded the above material to Ron Johnson as well.

In re continued cover up of the covid crimes:

The US Senior Government officials, under both Trump and Biden Administration have conspired to present fraudulent, “color-of-law” front to the American public - they are representing a global military CBRN campaign that has been ongoing since February 4, 2020, falsely, as a “response to a public health crisis”. The covid crimes fully qualify as “crimes against humanity” under existing international statutes. The criminal cartel comprises “all of government”, all executive agencies, the DOD (DARPA/DTRA/BARDA), and their corporate co-conspirators. The crime cartel extends internationally, as these systems and laws are mirrored via harmonized international “pandemic” laws, government structures, military and political alliances and financial mechanisms. The healthcare system has been utilized as complicit foot soldiers, many willing, many bribed and coerced via financial incentives, “protocols”, PREP Act liability shield, fear and lies.

Furthermore, the senior government officials, under both, Trump and Biden administrations are falsely representing to the American public that EUA Countermeasures (vaccines, therapeutics, protocols, tests, etc.) are regulated medical products. They are not. The BLA licensure is completely improper, due to the PREP Act coverage/preemption. Johnson should demand that Robert Kennedy remove the contrived PREP Act declaration of the non-existing covid emergency, and start issuing criminal referrals.

In an attempt to compel the HHS under Robert Kennedy (who knows all of the above, he is on video with me discussing all of these issues in 2023) to provide truthful disclosure to the public, I and Children’s Health Defense colleagues have co-authored a formal Citizen Petition to the FDA, discussing the inappropriate labeling of EUA Countermeasures as “approved biologics (BLA) products”. The mislabeling of EUA Countermeasures as “BLA” is part of the “color-of-law” product labeling deception that we are asking Robert Kennedy and his staff to rectify. This is not a political petition; the Citizens Petition on Regulations.gov is a formal mechanism to ask the FDA to amend regulations or to apply the law properly (we are asking the latter). This petition has received the all-time highest number of public comments (104K), of which 4800 comments have been processed and posted by the FDA data management staff. All posted comments are in support of our petition. The deadline for the FDA response has passed (June 9).

In a brief phone call that I had with Kennedy about this Petition at the end of May he told me that CHD will not get a response from the FDA and that they should sue the HHS.

Art for today: From my sketchbook, watercolor. Available art here.