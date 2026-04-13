Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
The Imaginary Hobgoblin
2hEdited

I, for one, am shocked, SHOCKED I say, to learn that the government lies to us. So, when did all this start?…and why the hell wasn’t I alerted?!

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LadyM's avatar
LadyM
3h

Thank you for clarifying what is really happening, with your recommendation for getting the government out of the business of medicating the public.

Once I hear the words "public health", I know the aims are not health because there is no public health. There is only individual health.

Once the government is out of the business of medicating the public, it should proceed with its real job regarding public health which would include stopping the poisoning of the water, the soil, the air and the food.

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