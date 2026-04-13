Friends, I rarely get shocked these days but this piece of government propaganda was a shocking shock. On April 8, RFK Jr posted an announcement from his official government account on X that he, as HHS Scy, is launching a podcast. The announcement is bizarre. At the start of the clip, RFK Jr says “the government actually lies to us”:

I would like to introduce RFK Jr to the current head of a very powerful government agency, HHS, with $$$ double the military budget. I know the guy! RFK Jr can air his grievances about government lies to RFK Jr. Folks, I simply don’t know how to interpret this - do you? Is he unaware that he is THE GOVERNMENT? If he is aware, then is he admitting that he is lying to us, or is he mocking us?

Stylistic notes - RFK Jr is wearing a coronavirus tie in this announcement. What the heck. In addition, the cropped light behind him makes it look like he has horns. This background is carefully choreographed by the government video producers, with giant budgets and a professional styling team. I assure you, nothing in this scene is random, everything was selected and put there for a reason.

According to the Epoch Times, who are quoting RFK Jr:

“This podcast is about telling the truth, especially when it’s uncomfortable,” Kennedy said. In what’s being called “The Secretary Kennedy Podcast,” Kennedy said he will be engaging in “fearless conversations with critical thinkers,” including independent doctors, scientists, and people involved with medical innovation, about topics such as the rise in chronic disease. “I’m going to ask the questions and lift the taboos and expose the hypocrisy and the conflicts and the corruption,” said Kennedy, who became health secretary in 2025 after years of working with nongovernmental organizations on health efforts such as cleaning up contaminated water. “We’re going to follow the evidence wherever it leads, and we’re going to name the names of the forces that obstruct the paths to public health. This isn’t going to be about politics. It’s about our families, about our children, and it’s about confronting the spiritual malaise and embracing the truth. If we want a healthy nation, we have to confront the lies that have made us spiritually, morally, and physically sick. The time for half-measures is now over.”

Bold, brave, decisive! Truth telling! No matter where it leads!

I know a few places where it definitely does not plan to lead: vaccines as the cause of chronic illness, covid as a military operation and the monstrosity of the PREP Act as its ongoing shield. It will also not lead to discussing hospital mass murders, mRNA shot victims and anything else that might actually move the needle on rebuilding public trust that RFK Jr thoroughly trashed in the past 2 years of sitting in that office.

Even the Epoch Times is not fooled here:

No episodes have yet been released, and it is not clear whether Kennedy will touch on vaccines during his conversations. The health secretary had implemented or backed multiple changes to federal vaccine recommendations before a federal judge in March ruled that he and other officials did not follow statutes and regulations in effecting the updates. Since then, the administration’s only action regarding vaccines has been tweaking criteria for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee, and the government has not appealed the judge’s decision.

And of course, a dear friend of this newsletter, Robert Malone, who recently rage-quit ACIP and re-morphed into a fake professor of nutrition at Louisiana State U, is quoted saying:

“How can you have Bobby on Joe Rogan and the word ‘vaccine’ never escapes his lips?” Malone said. “That’s a tell.”

Sure thing, it’s a tell! I wonder what took you so long to notice, Bob?

Trump administration officials said that Kennedy’s podcast will help spread a message about chronic disease and improving health to a wider audience. “This is part of our larger strategy to bring the Make America Healthy Again message to as wide an audience as we can,” Liam Nahill, HHS digital director, said.

OK. I can’t wait for this podcast to tell me that sugar is worse than cocaine, that we must eat real food (whatever that means), that mobile phones cause cancer, and regurgitate a few more tired bullshit headlines about microplastics and dangers associated with Coca-Cola in hospitals.

Vaccines? What vaccines? Anything But Vaccines!!

I promise and solemnly swear that if the content of this podcast turns out not as I predict here, and actually discusses forbidden items I listed above, I will happily issue a formal apology. Until then, don’t hold your breath.

Speaking of vaccines. As you probably know, the American Academy of Pediatric Iatrogenocide (aka AAP) prevailed in their fabricated lawsuit v. HHS and got the current ACIP nuked out of the orbit, and all the “MAHA victories” on the CDC schedule erased and reversed. Now, as reported by the New York Times,

The Trump administration published on Thursday a new charter for the federal vaccine advisory committee that would allow Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reclaim his changes to national vaccine policy, despite a ruling last month by a federal judge blocking them. The new charter, posted on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, revises the makeup and purpose of the panel, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The changes may allow Mr. Kennedy to reconstitute the committee with some or all of its previous members and resuscitate at least some of their decisions.

Both Aaron Siri and Kirk Milhoan are quoted saying that the policy should move all vaccination recommendations to optional, based on family decision. Well, their words to God’s ears, but this is another issue I am not holding my breath for. It is unclear how the HHS will proceed, whether new ACIP members will be appointed, and what is going to be discussed in the future meetings. My preferred method for dealing with the rogue federal judge’s decision would have been to write a “new charter” that says neither HHS nor CDC have any business injecting Americans with anything, declare ACIP unconstitutional and disbanded forever, and write a mile of legalese so that this decision cannot be undone in the future. But hey, silly me, what do I know about the art of lying and mass poisoning of the population while pretending to be solving the crisis that my actions caused in the first place? I never worked in the government!

Art for today: Hydrangea, watercolor, 10x14 in.