Friends, I wanted to make you aware of this. RFK Jr’s team made this policy portal available for the public promising to review all proposals and communicate to the Trump campaign.

Policy Portal here.

As part of the MAHA initiative, all policy proposals submitted through “Policies for People” will be reviewed directly by RFK Jr. and the Trump team. If you’ve ever had ideas for how to root out corruption, eliminate bad incentives, or clean up our environment - now is your chance. RFK Jr. has promised to read all proposals submitted through this new portal, giving you direct access to him and team Trump as they prepare to transition a new administration into our government come Jan 6.

Do I believe that these proposals will be reviewed by the RFK Jr (or his team) - yes, with a reasonable degree of certainty.

Do I believe Trump campaign gives a shit? NO.

Nevertheless! I am not going to be a defeatist. Therefore, I submitted a policy proposal to this portal, to Repeal Public Health Emergency Laws. Here is the link to my proposal on the Policy Portal. Please support it by upvoting.

This draft repeal Act was written by Katherine Watt and can be found here.

Here is her post about dismantling the legal kill box, i.e. the pretend “public health” legislation at the national and state level:

These are the illegal, unconstitutional ”public health” laws that need to be nullified:

I recommend that you log in and make your voice heard! There are several proposals under Health tab that deal with ending vaccine mandates, banning mRNA and bringing liability back for the vaccine pushers. Please vote in support of those initiatives.

Art for today: Fancy Hollyhocks, watercolor, 12x16in.