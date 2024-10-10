RFK Jr Team's Policy Portal is Open for Your Comments
Don't complain that I only bring you bad news.
Friends, I wanted to make you aware of this. RFK Jr’s team made this policy portal available for the public promising to review all proposals and communicate to the Trump campaign.
As part of the MAHA initiative, all policy proposals submitted through “Policies for People” will be reviewed directly by RFK Jr. and the Trump team. If you’ve ever had ideas for how to root out corruption, eliminate bad incentives, or clean up our environment - now is your chance. RFK Jr. has promised to read all proposals submitted through this new portal, giving you direct access to him and team Trump as they prepare to transition a new administration into our government come Jan 6.
Do I believe that these proposals will be reviewed by the RFK Jr (or his team) - yes, with a reasonable degree of certainty.
Do I believe Trump campaign gives a shit? NO.
Nevertheless! I am not going to be a defeatist. Therefore, I submitted a policy proposal to this portal, to Repeal Public Health Emergency Laws. Here is the link to my proposal on the Policy Portal. Please support it by upvoting.
This draft repeal Act was written by Katherine Watt and can be found here.
Here is her post about dismantling the legal kill box, i.e. the pretend “public health” legislation at the national and state level:
These are the illegal, unconstitutional ”public health” laws that need to be nullified:
I recommend that you log in and make your voice heard! There are several proposals under Health tab that deal with ending vaccine mandates, banning mRNA and bringing liability back for the vaccine pushers. Please vote in support of those initiatives.
Art for today: Fancy Hollyhocks, watercolor, 12x16in.
I went off RFK Jr when I heard that he’s fully on side with the climate crisis nonsense.
I believe this is relevant to highlight the corruption in the medical and food industries. These criminals want to create permanently dependent customers for their rubbish medicines and unhealthy foods!
I'm in conflict with my local GP practice, which I have just learned is part of a larger consortium of Private Health providers. Since 2021, I have frequently sent evidence of Vax harms, excess Deaths, Unsafe and ineffective injections called VACCINES, etc,. They have now decided I must be reigned in from spreading the truth. They suggest that my 'opinions and beliefs' are unwanted and unhelpful in their quest in providing care in their patients best interests.
I've told them that I am NOT sending my 'OPINIONS and BELIEFS' but factual evidence of what has been apparent since the release of a man-modified disease in late 2019 and the dangerous 'cure' (Vax) that was knocked up in a few short weeks.
Your article reflects my beliefs but more importantly, states facts about the damage done by mRNA injections. Mat I use your article to demonstrate the deadly nature of where the medical world has sunken in the past 4 years?
Recent video from a vax injured Japanese politician; https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/japans-former-minister-for-internal?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Thanks for your cooperation, tenacity and guidance in these difficult times!
Unjabbed Mick (UK) We'll all live longer without corrupt medical interference!