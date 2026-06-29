Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
3h

The bridge will probably largely surpass my financial means. But I certainly would love it.

As to the bots - they are getting crazier and crazier. Thankfully there are a few ways to block them. To be honest I don 't find this awful AI funny at all. In the last few months Youtube has been overwhelmed with fake videos. One giveaway is that the bots cannot pronounce dates and sometimes names (like the Latin names of species) properly. Even a channel I thought had a human speaker has now fallen back on faking his voice. I hope the real man sues them.

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
3h

Thank you Sasha for your Courage, Strength, Perseverance and Intelligence!

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