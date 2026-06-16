Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Marcella Amlie's avatar
Marcella Amlie
4h

Thank you. It has been clear for some time the USA/NATO and Russia aren't really enemies. It's more a question of playing good cop/bad cop for global domination by the trans-national oligarchs. Assassinating truth tellers sends a clear message.

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4 replies by Sasha Latypova and others
Jorge Rebagliati's avatar
Jorge Rebagliati
3h

A reminder that Tulsi Gabbard is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. Same as Putin,

Gavin Newson, Bill Gates, Peter Thiel, Macron, Etc., Etc.

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