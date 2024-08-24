Repost: Robert Kennedy Jr. Podcast: Militarized Healthcare
Originally published in March, 2023
I try to not get into political commentary too much. However, yesterday was an historic event, with Kennedy and Trump campaigns making a united party. I think this is a net positive move, even though I do not support Trump because of his stance on the OWS and not acknowledging victims or criminal culpability of individuals within US Government. However, as a possible head of HHS, RFK Jr would likely enable desperately needed positive changes.
I congratulated RFK Jr. yesterday and we exchanged text messages. I am reposting this interview from over a year ago, this was recorded before he announced his run for the presidency.
Podcast on Spotify here
Video on Rumble here
Art for today: Daniel in the Lions’ Den
The original of this painting was sold. There are limited edition prints available, 19x26 in on fine art paper. RFK Jr owns a print of the Daniel.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Sasha, Thank You.
If you have the opportunity to speak with RFKJr again, via text or otherwise, please let him know that there is an extremely grateful military Wife & Mom in Boise, ID (now with both her children serving in the USN, who are doing so as life long dreams to fly & serve, and who both went into service to be positive influences in their military careers) who was brought to her feet yesterday in cheers, and at moments, in tears, for his courage to call EVERYTHING & EVERYONE out as he withdrew from some states in order to support Trump.
I was going to sit out this national election, due to everything you just stated, however, RFKJrs fearless speech & move have me reconsidering my sit-out position.
I may take heat for saying any/all of this, but, WTH, after being labeled a grandma killer, an unpatriotic rube, and a selfish/stupid “anti-vaxxer”, I have nothing to lose, while we, maybe, have everything to gain. 🙏🏻
Thank you Sasha!
Yes an incredible speech and an incredible moment in history not only for you in the US but for all of us around the world !