I try to not get into political commentary too much. However, yesterday was an historic event, with Kennedy and Trump campaigns making a united party. I think this is a net positive move, even though I do not support Trump because of his stance on the OWS and not acknowledging victims or criminal culpability of individuals within US Government. However, as a possible head of HHS, RFK Jr would likely enable desperately needed positive changes.

I congratulated RFK Jr. yesterday and we exchanged text messages. I am reposting this interview from over a year ago, this was recorded before he announced his run for the presidency.

Art for today: Daniel in the Lions’ Den

The original of this painting was sold. There are limited edition prints available, 19x26 in on fine art paper. RFK Jr owns a print of the Daniel.