Happy New Year to all my readers! Wishing everyone happiness, love and health in 2026 despite all the darkness that tries to rip our word apart. They won’t succeed, and I am not worried. I am taking a short holiday break with my family, and will spend some time outdoors but also doing some writing and organizing my publication.

Since the propaganda of GOF is ramping up again, including from the so-called “health freedom” conscious parts of the collective, I think it is a good idea to revisit some basic concepts. This is a re-post of a very important summary of why it is not possible to make GOF viruses. There is no scientific basis for making any viruses from scratch in the lab, nor “editing” any viruses alleged to exist in the wild, whether you believe that they exist or not. GOF is a narrative designed to keep the very lucrative Pandemic Preparedness Racket going. Do not let them snow you or your loved ones into the same trap ever again!

About a year ago, the “Courageous Discourse” publication compared Ralph Baric to Johan Sebastian Bach, calling him a “JS Bach of Viral Genetic Engineering”:

At the time many of us gave Peter McCullough and John Leake grief for comparing Ralph Baric to the musical genius Johan Sebastian Bach. I am now going to commit a similar crime, but I will offer what I think is a more accurate artistic comparison - Baric is not like Bach (Johan Sebastian didn’t fake anything), he is much more like Leonardo da Vinci, who faked a lot of weapons for his employer, the Duke of Milan. The war machines looked impressive and scary, and undoubtedly won many wars without firing a single shot. In fact “imagineering” weapons and special effects was Leonardo’s primary job and his main source of income. He listed his painting skills as number 13 or 14 on this own CV.

None of Leonardo’s war machines worked, however!

As I discussed in several previous articles, centuries of attempts at making lethal/spreadable bioweapons from naturally occurring pathogens (mostly bacterial toxins) failed:

Hyped up “genomics revolution” promised after sequencing full human genome resulted in nothing useful in terms of improving medicine. It did proliferate “testing and sequencing” for a variety of applications. These include but are not limited to fake-diagnosing people with all sorts of illnesses they do not have, and invention of “rare genetic conditions” which are also absolute fakes covering up for generations of vaccine injuries.

Faster techniques to sequence nucleic acids did not solve the “weaponization of viruses/bacteria” problem either, but provided more information on why it is not solvable.

The narrative is too seductive for generating media sensations and thus the flow of money on all sides of freedom. Here is the famous James O-Keefe/Pfizer incident:

Remember this absolute bombshell? Tucker Carlson was opining on it with a very-very stern face, and Robert Malone was also urgently consulted on this potentially world ending scenario! How many viruses can mutate into GOF bioweapons in 2 years at an advanced BSL facility at Pfizer? Asking for a friend… Where are those GOF viruses that O’Keefe’s drunk date promised??? The drunk date also turned out to be not a Pfizer employee, but a Boston Consulting Group’s staffer placed at Pfizer (my guess would be to play this exact O’Keefe date scene). BCG was awarded a $1B contract by the DOD (Navy) to work on the covid “programs” - i.e. propaganda and censorship ops which include generation of fake news sensations like this one.

After several decades of failing to weaponize natural bacteria and toxins (more about this in future articles) the bioweapons development took on the form of making synthetic analogues to already well-characterized natural bacterial toxins.

In 2006 Ralph Baric published a 50-page paper: “Synthetic Viral Genomics: Risks and Benefits for Science and Society”.

Note: to check all the statements made by Baric in this very long report plus 100 references I would need a team of 10 analysts, which I do not have.

The paper is highly self-contradictory. This is because Baric is both lying and telling the truth while pitching for more money. It’s complicated.

Overall, this paper is a sales pitch for the biodefense money disguised as a scientific report. It oscillates a few times between “bioweapons can be made easily and cheaply” by rogue PhDs in garages or by hostile state actors (like Chynaaaa!) and discussing the reasons why weaponization of viruses fails in practice. First half of the report touts the world-ending danger of biological weapons while providing reasons why none have been actually achieved since the 1400’s to date… The second half explains why GOF viruses are quite impossible to make. It then promises that “synthetic biology” might finally be able to do it, but only if one has a blank check from the government for more science… Yeah, Ralph Baric needs to eat!! Who could doubt that? Every academic claims this in nearly every paper they publish, there is always a statement about “more research needed”, i.e. give us more money, the miracle of science is just around the corner...

To address the first half of the paper, briefly.

Baric provides the definition of a “bioweapon”, emphasis added:

Biological warfare (BW) agents are microorganisms or toxins that are intended to kill, injure or incapacitate the enemy, elicit fear and devastate national economies.

He then goes into a lengthy discussion of several types of what virology calls “natural pandemic viruses” - DNA and RNA based nucleic sequences that no one has ever seen in a living body of anything, but may be produced as a lab trick from lots of chemicals and other manipulations of biological samples and, more recently “sequenced” by PCR.

Baric’s goes into a detailed discussion on which of these computer model DNA/RNA thingys have been attempted as weapons, and discusses why that is a very difficult enterprise, especially with traditional tech such as culturing them in cell lines or recombinant methods. These methods are akin growing a crop - to make a dangerous virus you need to have that dangerous virus in the first place! That’s the hard part. You need to obtain a viable infectious and dangerous sample first. For example, smallpox is claimed extinct, but the US and Russian governments claim they have samples of it in extremely secure locations. Do they, indeed? Is it dangerous to anyone? Can one start a pandemic with it? Well, we don’t know, really, it would be too dangerous to demonstrate anything, we just have to take their word on that…

This is the usual kindergarten-level fearmongering of the bioweapons industry: we have invisible deadly monsters that can “leak” from labs, but we can’t show you any real evidence that they exist, can be produced at scale, viable, transmissible and so forth, because that would be too dangerous! Yeah, I have a f-king scary dragon under my bed!!

According to Baric, less dangerous or benign viruses are more widely available, but that’s not useful for the weaponization efforts:

A general rule of thumb is that the BSL2 positive single stranded RNA (e.g., human noroviruses) pathogens are more readily accessible than the BSL3 pathogens (e.g., SARS-CoV, VEE, etc.) in laboratory settings.

So, we conclude that dangerous weaponizable viruses are locked up and the non-dangerous ones are not dangerous… m-kay.

Without having the right kind of seed, you can’t hope to grow the right kind of crop. Additionally, as with any technology, you have to practice working with it. If you are not allowed to even get access to the material then what?

Next, let’s talk about the “serial passaging”. It has to be THE GOF method, right? James O’Keefe’s Pfizer date, Tucker Carlson, Robert Malone, every Hollywood production about bioweapons and every knowledgeable social media pundit say so!

Next time anyone tries to tell you that evil scientists mutate viruses in labs by serial passage through cell lines or animals, please remind them that by 2006, the Leonardo of bioweapons industry, Ralph Baric himself confirmed that this method does not produce anything dangerous:

Although many Category I-V agents are available in laboratory settings, serial passage of virus in cell culture oftentimes selects for “culture adapted” variants that display altered or reduced pathogenicity in the original host. In fact, serial passage in cell culture or alternative animal model has been used to attenuate virus pathogenesis and was used as a method to develop live attenuated poliovirus and measles virus vaccines. Consequently, laboratory strains may not reproduce wildtype virus pathogenicity and virulence when reintroduced into the natural host and may not represent the preferred source of starting material for bioterrorism applications.

The maestro says that serial passaging only makes WEAKER viruses. Oopsy.

An important consideration for making viruses in labs is the lengths of the genome. Larger ones are difficult-to-impossible to construct de-novo with any method, and not possible to grow in cells either - remember, that only makes them cell adapted and benign. Baric lists different types of viruses in several tables, providing information such as the genome length, the levels of restriction as select agents, availability in nature, labs and commercially, and the possibility of making synthetic versions.

Keep in mind that Baric and his target audience from whom he solicits money via this report (the public-private biodefense consortium) firmly believe in virology, and vaccinology. They believe that if some dangerous virus has not been in circulation or routinely “vaccinated” for, then the population is particularly vulnerable to it. This does not stand up to scrutiny by the proper scientific method, but this doesn’t matter. What matters is that these people believe in these ideas and are given huge resources to act upon their belief. Therefore, Baric’s “ideal” proposed virus to turn into a bioweapon has the following characteristics:

Relatively small genome size and known (sequenced) genome;

Widely available in labs, not restricted to BSL3 - BSL4 only;

Extinct in human populations;

Technical tools like suitable animal models and cell assays for it exist;

No vaccines for it exist.

Looking at the tables in Baric’s report, Sars-Cov and “avian flu” are just about the only ones that check all the boxes on this list.

In the second half of the paper Baric is shilling for “genomics” and “synthetic biology” as the solution to previously identified lack of any weaponized viruses since, well, forever. He is, of course, promoting his own method of making “infectious clones”, i.e. stitching a larger, otherwise impossible to synthesize genome out of 5-6 pieces of DNA starting material using restriction enzymes (molecular glue and scissors):

Genetic engineering of viruses requires the development of infectious clones from which recombinant viruses can be isolated. Two basic strategies exist to develop and molecularly clone a viral genome: classic recombinant DNA approaches or synthetic biology. Although the basic methodology is different, the outcome is the same, a full length DNA copy of the viral genome is constructed which is infectious upon delivery to a permissive host cell.

Note this last highlighted part - it is only a “value proposition” statement. It’s like saying, if we build large enough rocket from these typical components that have been used in building rockets, we can go to Mars and build a colony there. Yeah, you can build a massive rocket, maybe, and it might even fly, but there isn’t a shred of evidence we are anywhere close to building a colony on Mars! And, in fact, Baric lays out the precise technical reasons why, of course, just like to Leonardo of YUGE! rockets, Elon Musk, surrounding his statements by the soft glow of “solution is just around the corner if you pay me enough”.

The best part, nobody can make the exact “Da Vinci-Virus” sequence one needs, because PCR and PCA are abracadabra gobbledygook:

Most commercial suppliers, however, use polymerase cycling assembly (PCA), a variation on PCR. […] As PCR is an error prone process, the PCA approach is also error prone and it requires sequence verification to ensure accurate sequence.

…But if you pay me enough, it will work. But not so fast…

Three major issues are generally recognized: sequence accuracy, genome size and stability, and expertise. Sequence databases record submissions from research facilities throughout the world. However, they have limited ability to review the accuracy of the sequence submission. Consequently, these databases are littered with mistakes ranging from 1 in 500 to 1 in 10,000 base pairs. In general, large sequencing centers are more accurate than independent research laboratories (18, 36). Accurate sequence is absolutely essential for rescuing recombinant viruses that are fully pathogenic (7, 10, 30, 85, 86) as even a single nucleotide change can result in viable virus that are completely attenuated in vivo (74). Sequence accuracy represents a significant barrier to the synthetic reconstruction of these highly pathogenic viruses. RNA viruses exist in heterogeneous “swarms” of “microspecies,” thus requiring the identification of a “master sequence;” i.e., the predominant sequence identified after sequencing the genome numerous times. Consequently, full length sequence information may have been reported, but the published sequence may actually not be infectious. Problems with sequence accuracy are proportional to genome size, as reported sequence for large viral genomes will more likely include a higher number of mutations than small genomes. In the absence of documentation of the infectivity of a reported sequence, it becomes difficult to accurately predict the correct sequence that will allow for the recovery of infectious virus.

In summary:

Unless someone has an EXACT “toxic” sequence, they are benign. Nobody has an exact sequence. Sequences uploaded to Genbank are “consensus” averaged sequences, they have errors, and are theoretical models. PCR sequencing creates errors, and the larger the molecule, the more errors. Even if one has an exact sequence with no errors (by some yet to be invented method), synthesizing huge molecules like postulated viruses is extremely difficult. It's impossible at scale, again due to errors in the process. Even if you managed somehow to synthesize it (by some yet to be invented method), the results fall apart almost immediately as huge molecules are unstable and denature easily. Even if you managed to produce some large quantity of it (by some yet to be invented method), it is almost impossible to "infect" anyone. There is no human to human transmission!! That's why they want to scare everyone to submit to injections of poison “vaccines”. Even if you managed to infect some people via aerosol droplets - it does not spread! Our bodies process toxins and expel them. There may be secondary shedding effects from a severe poisoning, but expelled toxins are always milder than primary poisoning, and do not travel far. That's why all apparent "outbreaks" self extinguish.

Now, after I told you how GOF doesn’t work, let me tell you what it DOES work for. Just like Leonardo’s non-functioning but very impressive-looking war machines it works for the same purpose, and Baric articulates it clearly in his report:

If notoriety, fear and directing foreign government policies are principle objectives, then the release and subsequent discovery of a synthetically derived virus bioweapon will certainly garner tremendous media coverage, inspire fear and terrorize human populations and direct severe pressure on government officials to respond in predicted ways.

Bingo.

He explained how the mass of government drones, big-brain PhD academics, very smart MDs, and hypochondriacs everywhere mooed in fear and ran off the cliff to self-harm and destruction nudged by the directors of the Global Private-Public Pandemic Preparedness Cabal. There was a severe pressure put on them to “respond in predicted ways”. Predicted by all the “preparedness” regulations, laws, mutual recognition agreements, tabletop exercises, think tank reports, propaganda, protocols, etc. etc. etc!! This self-fulfilling prophecy was “predicted” of course by those who put this structure in place.

There were additional things conveniently explained by Ralph Baric in his report. For, example the assigning of blame to China:

synthetic viral genomes can be designed to be identical with exact virus strains circulating in any given location from any year. This powerful technique provides the bioterrorist with a “scapegoat” option; leaving a sequence signature that misdirects efforts at tracking the true originators of the crime. Even better, the approach could be used to build mistrust and/or precipitate open warfare between nations.

Isn’t this great? Just make a bunch of fake footprints and claim that Yeti from China did it! The error-prone dysfunctional PCR and PCA are perfectly good for this task.

He gives an example of a methodology for faking an Foot and Mouth Disease (FMDV) outbreak in cattle with a required signature “scapegoat” PCR signal to induce fear, media panic, blaming of other nations - in short, all things that both Democrats and Republicans love to justify the increase in domestic tyranny and starting more wars!

Notice that he is not claiming a GOF FMD illness and epidemic will be produced. He is simply saying we will have a bunch of PCR tests coming positive for FMDV to make the governments freak out and “act” destroying their own cattle! Same game plan the CDC and its bioterrorist network of agencies around the world are currently running for “avian flu” destroying poultry and cattle. They are killing perfectly normal chickens using the fake-PCR strategy that Ralph Baric outlined. Is there an “avian flu” virus? NO. This is Fake Fakery Faster with PCR:

Also, wait… rewind a bit… Did you notice that in passing, nonchalantly, Baric stated that “codon optimization” is bullshit. No really. He did. Because he knows it doesn’t work! Because the “furin cleavage” and “HIV insert” all those other scary computer modeled genome features of the SARS-cov2 that supposedly made it “optimized” are fake feathers on a fake dragon. And before I am accused again of “not being an expert! (TM)” by other big experts who themselves built viruses in labs and know all the great science that I don’t, wait a bit. I know Baric is telling the truth about codon optimization, because it checks out with Pfizer’s experimental data from 2020. Turns out, the “super pathogen” which was “optimized for ACE receptors” which, science assures us, are the same in humans and monkeys - did not make any monkeys ill with covid in Pfizer’s studies. They tried the usual approach to “transmission” of “supper transmissible, codon optimized” virus, namely virusboarding the monkeys in the “ACE-receptor optimized” solution. They even measured large “viral loads” in the lungs, but this produced NO COVID ILLNESS in the monkeys carrying large viral loads.

By this one experiment Pfizer simultaneously falsified both the virology and the GOF theory! Isn’t science fun?

Baric of course also “helped” the NIH/USGov to “act in predicted ways” by writing up those ways to act when you hear the magic words “GOF virus genome uploaded to Genbank”. You must proceed thusly:

Light your hair on fire; Announce the national security threat, suspend the Constitution by issuing the PREP Act declarations and invoking the CBRN/military law, but don’t tell anyone; Give members of the Club-of-Satan public-private-pandemic-preparedness affiliates YUGE-$ under Defense Production Act, PHE, PREP Act, and OTA. Destroy all economy and kill and injure millions of people in the complete safety of all those liability shielding laws.

This is an excited email Baric sent to the co-conspirators at the Eco Health Alliance (Peter Daszak) 4 days after some scary SARS-Cov2 genome was uploaded to Genbank.

Peer reviewed studies show, that Baric lied in his 2006 report. Not “every PhD can assemble the full genome deadly virus for $500”, they need to find/own the right assembler, and even then it’s not a certainty at all… (From: https://x.com/Agus_Z_X/status/1800797197921034563)

This is the mess that is sequenced. No 30,000bp genome exists in this mixture but only short reads from 30-200bp. The computer assembles them together. Like legos.

For Covid, over 1.5 million genomes were made up. In this pic, what particle does that genome come from?

Finally, alleged viruses are proteins or involved in protein making in the cells they are accused of hijacking. As I have written in detail in the article below, nobody has any clue how or why any proteins fold. The current theories are based on modeling of DNA and RNA and false assumptions which were known to be false from the start, when they were rammed into “settled science” with the Nobel Prizes:

2010 publication of the National Academies of Science (NASEM) report states:

Gain of Function is badly (or cleverly, depending on you point of view) named process that relies on fiction - computer modeling and attempts at creating molecules too fleeting to be cultured and grown at scale. They are named “consensus” strains, because they exist largely as averaged computer models. It maybe possible to construct and even breed some specimens in petri dishes. You can selectively breed animals and plants, and the same rules apply to microorganisms: with many lab tricks you can probably coax some new features out of them. Selective breeding has one rule however - you have to build secure fences to isolate your new breed from nature!! The BSL facilities are protecting the lab creations, not the people around them. If your prized new breed escapes into the wild and intermingles with the wild types, they quickly become what Nature intended - lunch or mates for the wild types, and thus only the wild types will continue as a going concern! The “selectively bred” sequences do not change the laws of nature. They cannot cause pandemics “once released” because once these pure breeds (even if they may be theoretically poisonous in high concentrations) quickly get transformed into variegated and thus benign background biologic noise. They are dead on arrival.

NIH funded a 1000+ page report on GOF that discusses these theoretical “pure bred” models of viruses for the ostensible purpose of making vaccines:

https://web.archive.org/web/20161206155142/http://www.gryphonscientific.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Risk-and-Benefit-Analysis-of-Gain-of-Function-Research-Final-Report.pdf

One reader provided a good way of handling 1000+ pages of the propaganda nonsense like this:

Search for "however" where every section notes the petri dish models of GOF clones do not reflect "wild type" virus or human immune systems reactions. This GOF clone model claimed as possible RNA replication fidelity is as ridiculous as taking lab made highly enriched uranium to claim all the raw earth minerals now have the same characteristics! Models do not reflect reality and vaccine production models drive marketing. Pandemic potential is a dream! Mother Nature does not change the rules for GOF molecules that are simply pure concentration of identical sequences that will never be naturally reproduced.

How To Fake Pandemics Collection:

Art for today: The Juggler, oil on linen, 24x30 in.