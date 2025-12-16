Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim's avatar
Jim
5h

We see scraps of info being released.

Anyone who sees that info and feels sick upon starting to understand what genocide has been carried out upon them --- their reaction will mean they will be tracked.

***Unless Enough People React All AT Once --- The Guilty Genocidal Zionist-WHO-WEF-Banking-Rothschild-Cabal Will NOT Be Held Accountable***.

===

Reason : This Cabal Owns the Mainstream Media (MSM).

***The MSM Fully Controls the Public Mindset.***

***The MSM is the Greatest Weapon Against Humanity.***

The End.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
5h

Thanks for the update Sasha, I hope to follow this case closely. It has ramifications for the world and everyone in it. We will find out what needs to be done based upon their decisions. Merry Christmas Sasha., and God bless you and your family, at a time such as this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sasha Latypova · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture