Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Faraone's avatar
Elizabeth Faraone
2hEdited

Wonderful!!! I’ve been following him for 5 years! In 2024 when my 30 year old, fully vaxxed and boosted cousin got Kidney cancer, I contacted Dr. Makis and he was so kind and responsive. He has been a truth teller despite incredulous prosecution from our Canadian government. I’m infuriated he was pushed out of Canada, but I’m so excited for him, his family and his future in the States!!!

Reply
Share
DontUSeeHoward's avatar
DontUSeeHoward
2h

Hi Sacha!,

I was in attendance in Rochester (I drove down from Toronto) and enjoyed it VERY much. I was so pleased with your talk on “How to Give Lab Mice Cancer.” We love you for your brilliance and fearlessness. It was the first time I had ever attended one of these events, and it was a pleasure to listen to Dr. Makis and yourself, as well as to mingle with so many like-minded people. For those just broaching the level of corruption and malfeasance in the medical establishment, I have a saying: “No matter how cynical you think you have become... you are still unbelievably naive.”

I have my doubts that anything will ever be fully exposed but we should be grateful that we are in the small minority that are awake - and thanks to individuals like YOU for that.

Most "normies" don't want to know - my sister (jabbed 7 times) actually told me "Ignorance is bliss". If there is one shocking thing I have learned since COVID is that 'Cognative Dissonance' is so unbelievably powerful. This is such and unusual time in human history.

Never change!

Best regards,

Gary

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sasha Latypova
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Latypova · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture