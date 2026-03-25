Dear Readers,

As you may know, last Saturday I attended and spoke at the 4th Summit for Truth and Wellness, organized by Shannon Joy (Joy Media) and Americans for Healthcare Alternatives organization. 100% of proceeds after expenses for this event were donated to Americans For Healthcare Alternatives to aid in their mission to build a brick & mortar health & wellness center in New York State.

William Makis was the keynote speaker at the sold-out event. We had over 250 attendees in a private member venue.

You can learn about AFHA here.

I was excited to join this event because I wanted to meet Dr. Makis in person and learn about his practical experience coaching an astounding 9000+ cancer patients on using generic, well characterized drugs, ivermectin and fenbendazole/mebendazole over about 18 months. Just for perspective on this, an average “busy” oncologist, earning $500K+ annual income will see about 100-200 new patients a year and their only job is to put them on a toxic treadmill of extremely profitable chemo and radiation. And then bill, baby, bill! This is the only medical specialty where a zero success rate is perfectly acceptable and will not put any licenses at risk. It is also an insanely profitable feeder for the establishment “deathcare” cartel.

Many of the now cancer-free patients came to the event in person and provided first hand testimonies of the success and safety of Dr. Makis’ methodology. Dr. Makis is an amazing individual, hard working and humble. After the event and Q&A, there was an 1 hr+ line of people who wanted to speak with him, many of them cancer patients and mRNA vaccine victims. He stood patiently, answering their question, until every single person who wanted to speak with him got their opportunity to do so.

Dr. Makis is not only successfully treating cancer victims and helping people handle the terrible side effects of conventional cancer protocols much better, he is also doing so at the cost almost everyone can afford. For this “crime” he is being hunted by the Alberta gestapo, oops, I mean the government-pharma cartel, of course. He is currently in the US and has been recently licensed as an MD in Florida. Because of the insane prosecution in Canada, his speech at the event could not be broadcast. A recording of it exists and may become eventually public, but we will have to wait for that. The event was at a private members club, by ticket sales only, therefore there is no jurisdiction that the government/health agencies can assert over it.

Below is a peer reviewed published information about the cancer protocol that Dr. Makis recommends.

Note!! I do not advise any “prophylactic” uses of ivermectin, fenbendazole, or any other drugs. This information is only for those who have serious and life threatening medical conditions such as cancer. Please use common sense and good judgement.

Message from Dr. Makis

BREAKING NEWS: First-in-the-World IVERMECTIN, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole Protocol for CANCER has been peer-reviewed and published!

I am seeing our paper everywhere recently, the NEWS is spreading! BIG PHARMA attacked our Fenbendazole paper on three Stage 4 Cancer patients who are now Cancer Free, but it will be resubmitted and published soon!

I have been attacked recently by Canadian authorities for my revolutionary Cancer research and work, but...

a NEW FLORIDA CANCER CLINIC is coming soon! Thank you all for your ongoing support!!

God Bless you all and God bless those who are fighting Cancer...

Art for today: Daffodils and a Blue Cup, oil on panel, 11x14 in.