I scheduled this post a few weeks ago before the assassination attempt of President Trump on July 13th. I updated it on Sunday. The dramatic event on Saturday makes me feel very sorry this happened to him, and I am heartbroken for those innocent bystanders who got injured and killed. However, this event does not change my opinion of Trump. I am still not voting for him, and I plan to abstain from voting altogether. Even if voting weren’t rigged by the Dominion machines, the results do not change how the US government operates (discussion at the end of this post). I suggest you do not send money to the Trump campaign based on the emotional photography now plastered all over media. But your money and how you spend it is entirely your business.

I am not going to comment more specifically on the assassination attempt, other than quote this post (although I do not agree with the author 100%):

So the shooter cleary (sic) intended to kill Trump. Well, why now? Well, it’s before the Republican National Convention and Trump hasn’t announced his Vice President yet. If he was killed it would create huge chaos with no clear front-runner; the Republicans would be in an even worse situation compared to the Democrats. In other words, the motivation for this shooter to be backed by globohomo institutions is extremely strong.

My own opinion - one of the main goals of globohomo is to get rid of the elections permanently. Elections already do not really matter in practice of government, but they take a huge effort, risk, cost, and take a lot of fighting between political campaigns over the same set of mega-donors. The One World Government agenda envisions a Platonic-Marxist system of “ideal” government: a fake-unified Politburo that opaquely rules over subdued, dumbed-down, zombified, asset-stripped global slave class who own nothing but are “happy”. Understanding that this is the end state that the Blob aims at, we can chart a few possible migration paths to reach it from the current state of affairs. A very plausible path would include some sort of violence/civil unrest right before the elections, which an assassination of a popular political figure like Trump may easily precipitate. And that is a big motive!

It remains to be seen what happens between now and November. First major indication will be Trump’s pick of the Vice President. Second major indication after that - whether another assassination attempt will be made.

Now, back to my original content for this post:

The information in this post was provided to me by the person(s) who met with the retired military officer who served in previous Trump Administration several months ago and asked questions about Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the damage caused by covid policies and “vaccines”. I had been asked to help formulate the questions and brief the person(s) before the meeting. Due to the time constraints, only a couple of questions could be asked.

As my own note on this: the retired military officer may or may not be representing Trump’s position accurately. This is based on my own reading of the background information on him. At any rate, he appears to be stewed in political culture, and very much a product of the military deep state. I also do not trust that he is personally un-invested in the Operation Warp Speed and the covid genocide op. It may be because he is very dumb or very smart, hard to tell with these characters. I don’t know for a fact, but I just don’t trust that he is unbiased given his former government and military appointments.

Here is the report from the meeting that I received, everything is paraphrased:

Paraphrasing what the military officer said: "because of our weakness and other nations seeing the strong possibility of Trump returning to office, we are very vulnerable to an attack within the next 9 months". "Trump has a plan to take out the cartels at the border in his "2nd term" and will do that ASAP "when re-elected."

Private questions: "Why does Trump continue to push the covid jabs?"

As an example, one of Trump’s posts from Truth Social:

Answer: "He (Trump) psychologically ended the fear with the jab"

Riiight! I couldn’t resist editorializing here… What a bunch of horseshit, I hope this guy doesn’t believe it himself. God forbid, he jabbed his kids or grandkids “to end the psychological fear” of fake PCR-demic that the DOD themselves manufactured…

Q: "Ok, but does he not know how many people are dropping dead and getting turbo cancer because of it? Personally I know 23 people under 65 who have died in the last 3 years. Sir, PLEASE read the thousands of responses to Trump's post last night. It says it all. Please make sure Trump reads them!...this is a BIG DEAL!"

Another Q: "Sir, how do you reconcile helping Ukraine when they are the headquarters of the US biolabs, money laundering, sex trafficking and all manner of wicked corruption?"

A: "we know they (Ukraine) are horribly corrupt. We know the evil. But Putin, is a genuine threat to U.S.., we don't give them "money" carte blanche." [The officer is privately against sending the funds] "until we fix our border and horribly weak military." But he also said we don't want to abandon Ukraine.

Of course, more recently Trump changed the tune slightly due to being booed at every event where he claims OWS/beautiful vaccines “saved millions of lives”, and now promises to “investigate” causes of autism…

"If Big Pharma defrauds American patients & taxpayers or puts profits above people, they must be held accountable."

I mean, this is an awesome campaign promise, isn’t it? It’s very strongly worded and everything! We will investigate… and IF we find Big Pharma responsible….

I mean, there is an ongoing, very thorough investigation of the origins of covid, and I think they are looking into which pangolin did the nasty with which bat in what cave in China… Or maybe it was a - gasp! - directed evolution virus made in a Chinese lab??? That bad, bad Fauci!!! Once this important analysis is concluded, and IF the Congress finds that anyone was lying, oh boy… there will be price to pay!

Yawn.

Some useful links provided by a reader:

Trump’s popularity and appeal stems not only from his personality but also from the very unfortunate fact that most humans have a very naive understanding of government. Most people think that “good” or “bad” government is determined by a single personality of it’s nominal leader. That could not be farther from the truth, and it is designed on purpose to be so.

History shows that large empires become increasingly reliant on a large professional administrative state. This is a necessity of any imperial government, regardless of whether it is nominally democratic (e.g. Greeco-Roman empire) or autocratic (e.g., Chinese, Ottoman, Russian empires). However, the bloated administrative state is typically one of the key features that lead to the collapse and disintegration of the empires. While most people are not aware of this fact, the 21st century’s nominal democracies face the same problem. No matter how the citizens vote for the superficial (increasingly unimportant) layer acting as the democratically elected veneer, the administrative state continues to operate the government, expanding its own budget and serving its own interests, permanently aligned with the oligarchs who funded them into their positions of power.

The United States government is not different from other imperial governments. By the 21st century, it has developed an enormous administrative state, colloquially referred to as the “deep state”, although some parts of it such as the military-intelligence-homeland security agencies are much more hidden than others. The civilian permanent state apparatus alone consists of 400+ agencies and 2+ million employees!

Additionally, as of June 2022, the U.S. Department of Defense is the largest employer in the world with over 1.34 million active-duty service members, including soldiers, marines, sailors, airmen, and guardians. The DOD also maintains over 778,000 National Guard and reservists, and over 747,000 civilians bringing the total to over 2.87 million employees. The United States has the largest military presence around the world, with approximately 750 bases in at least 80 countries. The US DOD annual budget is nominally set at ~$850 billion, however, since 1998, massive amounts of money began to go missing from the DOD’s books, such that as of this year, the US DOD has unaccounted spending of at least $20 trillion and possibly ~$35 trillion dollars. The US DOD has never successfully passed a financial audit and does not expect to do so ever.

The DOD’s out-of-control spending and refusal to produce audited financial statements resulted, in 2018, in a new administrative policy promulgated with the approval of a bipartisan Congress and the Trump White House: Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board Statement 56 (FASAB 56). This policy purports to authorize DOD and the other agencies of the U.S. government as well as related federal governmental entities to keep what amount to secret books, in essence overriding the Constitution and financial management laws and regulations with an administrative policy.

In summary, out of all the parts of the permanent administrative US state, the size, scope, the financial unaccountability of the DOD and deep ties to the Fed and BIS makes them one of the largest (if not the largest), most powerful and well-funded globalist organizations in the world. The WEF, WHO and other UN coordinated entities, are simply afterschool clubs by comparison. The DOD owns the most weapons in the world and control the deep-sea shipping routes. Why would they “serve” anyone but themselves? Who has the real power to enforce the Constitutional constraints on the DOD?

My previous reporting on Trump’s thinking that the plastic toy steering wheel in the Oval Office is attached to anything:

Make your own conclusions from this.

