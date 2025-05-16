First, let’s briefly address some late breaking headlines. All of MSM is on fire currently saying that the HHS is set to remove the covid shots from the babies’ schedule and stop recommending it for pregnant women. I am cautiously optimistic. However, MSM always lie and politicians also always lie. Therefore, I am not going to celebrate this as a win until it actually happens. Let’s wait for May 22.

If this does happen, the vax pushers on the Idaho Central District board will indeed look very stupid. Let’s hope for this!

Huge thank you to all readers from Idaho who responded to my call to action and wrote emails to the Central District Health board urging them to stop recommending covid shots. The board received nearly 300 emails!

The meeting was on Friday May 9. In short, they decided to “table the matter permanently” (which is a loss), however we had a small but significant win thanks to Dr. Ryan Cole’s tireless effort to demand independent testing of vaccine vials. This is ongoing and will be a very important next step.

Full recording of the meeting (4 hrs). Clips of individual presentations are included below, scroll down:

Below message is from our amazing Idaho organizer, Laura Demaray:

Dear Colleagues and Friends,

A friend has made clips and time stamps of our recent show down at Idaho’s Central District Health ( CDH) board meeting. They are pasted below.

Many of you know that our science team collaboratively shares truthful and accurate data in scientific discussion before our lesser magistrates. The higher levels of government have failed the public and have allowed a harmful, experimental, cardio, neuro and immunity toxin, the gene therapy covid “vaccine”, to not only have been forced on the public but also be placed recklessly on the child vaccine schedule.

We lost this round on the board, but what isn’t noticeable on the tape is that there may be vials tested soon for contamination. CDH leadership rightfully does not want contaminated covid vials and were open to independent lab testing. We will take that as a win.

Our team will continue to deliver the scientific truth until there is a national moratorium and compensation for the tens of thousands of injured US victims.

I am honored and so thankful that my fearless, intelligent, informed subject matter expert colleagues and friends would answer my calls and show up to these battles along side me. It is teamwork and God’s grace that keeps making a way for these wins.

If you are interested in doing this before your lesser magistrates.. please reach out and let’s open up a can of truth in your county or health district. Our team is free and we are just trying our best. We are just grass roots regular people in an academic and spiritual battle trying to bring light into darkness.

Please collaborate with us. We will help you in anyway we can. Here is an example of how we to do it, and what it looks like on my friends Substack:





We’ve had 8 counties and one health district vote publicly against the dangerous covid jab, though symbolic, they warn and help protect their constituents. God has given the lesser magistrates the authority and duty to interpose for us and stand in between harmful policy or law—and their citizens whom they are sworn to protect. Holding the line for humanity is a bottom up approach.

This CDH showdown, and the SWDH showdown, demonstrated dialogue and data that the opposition always bring and their outdated inaccurate data is very telling.

The arguments of the opposition on the board are the same in every conversation that we have at every level of government. I hope the links, and the dialogue help you in your next battle.



It’s been almost five years and the pro covid jab community still use the low level CDC talking points with weak or zero studies specifically cited, shocking concern for “the system” to maintain status quo, or they use attacks on the “out of state actors “ that are brave enough to debate the false narrative and have true scientific dialogue. One example you will see, in the CDH medical professional slides, is that they still erroneously claim that the toxic shot stays in the arm though the Japanese distribution study proved that false ( but instead goes to every organ ) before most the world even received the jab. They falsely continue to claim the myth despite extreme VAERS safety signals , that side effects are rare. They also claim that the genetic material is broken down in two weeks, instead of the peer reviewed studies that have identified years after covid vaccination (Yale, 2025).

These CDC talking points are all debunked here in peer reviewed studies and multiple journals: https://www.react19.org/science

React19 has almost 40k severely injured American members.

In short… those who support the contaminated gene therapy vaccine have messaging but no robust short term, or long term data driven points. They have ignored the human carnage, they maintain plausible deniability, and they hold to a strong vaccine religious faith that makes the church look like amateurs.

In the Lord’s strength and mercy, we bring the science directly into opposition territory with respect, dialogue, facts, and fearlessness as one way to wake up those with blinders on, one by one.

Thank you so much for not giving up on this fight for humanity. God willing may we press on and not grow weary in His strength.



Sincerely,

Laura Demaray

Video clips with time stamps:

The video editor had to guess some of the names and spellings.

Cindy Buffington (pro-vax)

Doug Cameron (anti-vax)

Laura Demaray (anti-vax)

Lori Peterson (anti-vax)

Suzanne Daley (pro-vax)

Heather ??? (anti-vax)

Stephanie Seymour (pro-vax)

Dr. Sandy Mudge & Savannah Klinginsmith (pro-vax)

Greg Ferch, Dr. Mudge, Dr. ???, Dr. Cole

Discussion of natural immunity

Dr. Alejandro Nikochea (pro-vax)

Dr. Nicholas Hulcher (anti-vax)

Dr. Christina Parks (anti-vax)

Dr. Kimberly Biss (anti-vax)

Sasha Latypova (anti-vax)

Dr. Xavier Figueroa (anti-vax)

Dr. Peter McCullough (anti-vax)

Dr. Blue??? (pro-vax)

Board discussion

Board vote

Art for today: Roses in watercolor, 10x14 in.