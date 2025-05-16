Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Hojdik's avatar
Susan Hojdik
30m

This is good news. Yes True the only way to stop this crap is from the bottom up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
24m

Thank you for reporting, and thank you to all who have worked so tirelessly for medical freedom in Idaho!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture