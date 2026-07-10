On Tuesday, I spoke with Steve Kirsch and Livio Sanchez on a live stream. I would like to thank Steve for a frank discussion and a civil disagreement on some of the issues. I encourage everyone to do the same.

Video recording from the interview, if you missed the live stream:

Show notes from VSRF:

This Tuesday, Steve Kirsch welcomes back Sasha Latypova, a former pharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years of experience managing clinical research and regulatory programs for dozens of pharmaceutical companies worldwide.



Since 2021, Sasha has dedicated her work to examining the legal, regulatory, and military frameworks surrounding the COVID-19 response. Together, Steve and Sasha will explore the latest developments in mRNA technology, biodefense, pandemic preparedness, manufacturer liability, government oversight, and whether recent changes in Washington represent meaningful reform—or simply a new chapter in the same system. As always, their conversation promises to be candid, thought-provoking, and unafraid to tackle difficult questions from different perspectives.



Later in the program, we'll be joined by Angelia Desselle and Shawn Vidiella for a special tribute to Kristi Simmonds, whose passing last week deeply affected the vaccine-injured community. Together, they'll honor Kristi's life, reflect on her legacy, and share memories of a woman whose courage and compassion touched so many.

Enjoy your weekend!

Art for today: Sketches of Mongolian horse riders, charcoal and pastel on paper, 22x30 in.