I was discussing my usual topics with Anita, a former mainstream media journalist in Canada who was fired for asking questions about “pandemic” and related issues. This was generally a lighthearted discussion, we covered many questions, such the aerial spraying by the military, how to fake pandemics, specifically how covid pandemic was faked, the issue of synthetic DNA and RNA - do they have anything to do with human biology? How are they manufactured? We talked about liars and deceivers at HHS, and their now openly Eugenics policies. And we covered various mechanisms of injury built into traditional “things” and mRNA “things”. The interview is on YouTube and so we had to use somewhat coded language.
Art for today: Sketch at Kiva Beach, watercolor, 9x12 in.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Not enough of the people pretending to oppose the covid19 hoax admit it's actually a hoax, mostly aimed at killing off the elderly and infirm. Thank you for pointing out that there WAS NO PANDEMIC. Even if someone wants to call it that - we can point to World-o-Meter's actual numbers daily which I checked. Even with all the WARNING b.s. all over its site, if you crunched the numbers, even their inflated "cases" (completely false - there were no "cases" because the tests were flawed) numbers came to less than 1%. Less than 1% deaths is NOT a pandemic. It's a regular flu and cold season.
I am recovering from something I got last month, it felt more like I was poisoned. I still don't have any sense of taste. I was told by friends I had "covid" without "testing" which one of them did. Her first test was negative, the next positive. So people "test" until they get a positive! It's madness. Then they diagnose every sniffle as "covid." They have done a major MKUltra job on the public.
I am guessing they are spraying pathogens in the air in random places still, like they did off the coast of SF in 1950, called "Operation Sea Spray."
And why do they push the vaxx on the so-called "AT RISK" group? Really? Out in the open, they want to give an experimental mRNA "therapy" to the people who would most react or die from it? And no one bats an eye?
The world has gone mad. Thanks for being sane.
We are at a time when "whistleblowers" need to step up. While we typically look for those inside of industry and regulatory agencies to come forward, we need now, more than ever, journalists to expose the media machine that they work for. Where are they?
Just like the majority of doctors and scientists are unable to see how they have been programmed, so too are the majority of those in the media industry. However so many people with medical training are speaking out now.
Journalists are supposed to be trained to be objective and thorough. They sought their path, presumably, to do the hard work of holding authority accountable when necessary. Where are they? Props to Anita for seeing through the illusion. Keep at it Sasha.