I was discussing my usual topics with Anita, a former mainstream media journalist in Canada who was fired for asking questions about “pandemic” and related issues. This was generally a lighthearted discussion, we covered many questions, such the aerial spraying by the military, how to fake pandemics, specifically how covid pandemic was faked, the issue of synthetic DNA and RNA - do they have anything to do with human biology? How are they manufactured? We talked about liars and deceivers at HHS, and their now openly Eugenics policies. And we covered various mechanisms of injury built into traditional “things” and mRNA “things”. The interview is on YouTube and so we had to use somewhat coded language.

Art for today: Sketch at Kiva Beach, watercolor, 9x12 in.