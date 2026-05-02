Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Big E's avatar
Big E
1d

The story of Danielle Alvarez mirrors that of Grace Schara, whose father Scott continues to fight and advocate for her. See https://ouramazinggrace.net/home

More resources about hospital murder:

https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136555279/testimonies-from-vaccine-and-hospital-protocol-injured

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
1d

As I mentioned in my last post (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/karass-konnections), I plan to attend the cocktail hour at the beginning of this event (the dinner itself is reserved for the donors, but I gratefully accepted a special invitation to the cocktail hour). Will you be there, Sasha? I will also be meeting with Rebecca separately. I am working on a piece with her so hope to share your beautiful painting of Danielle when the time comes to publish that.

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