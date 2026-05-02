Dear Readers,

This event is being organized by Free Now Foundation (Alix Mayer) to raise funds for the legal team to prosecute Rebecca Charles Jackson case. I am personally supporting this case with a substantial financial contribution.

The dinner event in NYC on June 6 features Vera Sharav, one of the remaining WWII holocaust survivors, who is acutely familiar with the horrors of a totalitarian Eugenics state. This is an intimate dinner event, and seating is highly limited. The ticket price may be high for most of my audience, however, if you know of a family or a friend or another connection who are interested in supporting an outstanding legal team against hospital murders, please share with them. In any case, we appreciate wide sharing on social media. Link to register for the event here.

Alix Myer interviews Rebecca Charles:

This is Rebecca’s Substack - please subscribe, share and support this important case:

Art for today: portrait of Danielle Alvarez. Available art here.