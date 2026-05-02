Readers in New York: June 6 fundraising event for prosecuting hospital murder, featuring Vera Sharav as a guest of honor. Please share!
Dear Readers,
This event is being organized by Free Now Foundation (Alix Mayer) to raise funds for the legal team to prosecute Rebecca Charles Jackson case. I am personally supporting this case with a substantial financial contribution.
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The dinner event in NYC on June 6 features Vera Sharav, one of the remaining WWII holocaust survivors, who is acutely familiar with the horrors of a totalitarian Eugenics state. This is an intimate dinner event, and seating is highly limited. The ticket price may be high for most of my audience, however, if you know of a family or a friend or another connection who are interested in supporting an outstanding legal team against hospital murders, please share with them. In any case, we appreciate wide sharing on social media. Link to register for the event here.
Alix Myer interviews Rebecca Charles:
This is Rebecca’s Substack - please subscribe, share and support this important case:
Art for today: portrait of Danielle Alvarez. Available art here.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The story of Danielle Alvarez mirrors that of Grace Schara, whose father Scott continues to fight and advocate for her. See https://ouramazinggrace.net/home
More resources about hospital murder:
https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136555279/testimonies-from-vaccine-and-hospital-protocol-injured
As I mentioned in my last post (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/karass-konnections), I plan to attend the cocktail hour at the beginning of this event (the dinner itself is reserved for the donors, but I gratefully accepted a special invitation to the cocktail hour). Will you be there, Sasha? I will also be meeting with Rebecca separately. I am working on a piece with her so hope to share your beautiful painting of Danielle when the time comes to publish that.