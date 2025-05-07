I am testifying for the Idaho Central District Health on May 9, 2025. This is a message from one of the organizers as to how you can assist this very important effort.

🔥🛑💉 URGENT Call to Action 🔥🛑💉

We're now at the 11th hour, with the Central District Health (CDH) board meeting this Friday, May 9, 2025.

If you haven't already written to CDH and shared a request with others to write, please take just five minutes to do this now. We have only today (Wednesday 5/7) and tomorrow (Thursday 5/8) to make this happen. All comments must be received 24 hours before the meeting.

We MUST flood the CDH inbox with polite but firm requests to DEFUND THE COVID-19 SHOTS AND STOP THEIR PROMOTION.

CDH Meeting and Email Contact Information

Email Public Comments: boh@cdh.idaho.gov

May 9 Meeting Agenda: https://tinyurl.com/bdr2hr3r

Meeting Information Page: https://tinyurl.com/bdf8kf7t

Meeting Location: Syringa conference room at 707 N. Armstrong Place, Boise 83704. Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/4owcrcnaZxjpBQG98

View meeting live: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4LJ1BM5Jv3zczecnYkXarw/

Background details, links, and sample letter: https://tinyurl.com/2utrd6de

You needn't write a long message. At this late date, the CDH board may simply be counting public requests FOR stopping and defunding COVID-19 shots vs. those AGAINST.

If you have a personal story to add to your message, please include it. And if you or someone you know can testify in person about how the shots have injured or killed, please offer testimony at the meeting (no more than three minutes).

The letter can be as simple as this (but please customize a bit)...

Subject Line: 🔥🛑💉PLEASE STOP AND DEFUND COVID-19 SHOTS Dear Honorable Dr. Ferch, Mr. Tucker, Mrs. Nettleton, Dr. Young, Dr. Cole, Mrs. Rodgers, and Mrs. Caldwell, The evidence is clear: COVID-19 shots are killing and maiming people (https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data). The shots DO NOT stop transmission, disease, or death from COVID. In fact, studies show they have INCREASED ALL CAUSE MORTALITY since their rollout (https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.04.25.25326460v1). To purchase, allow, administer, or promote the Covid-19 shot in any CDH clinic conveys to the public that it is safe and approved by the board for consumption. The community relies on your judgement to vet all products and your allowance indicates a tacit approval of the product. Please vote to defund the Covid-19 immunization and remove it from CDH clinics due to confirmed harm, potential high risk of adverse effects, and lack of long-term studies. Last October, Idaho's Southwest District Health board took this bold, compassionate, and scientific step. We hope you will do the same on May 9. Thank you for your time and consideration, [your name here]

Not convinced yet? Watch the press conference from ICAN and REACT19 about how Peter Marks, MD, PhD, former head of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), gaslit and evaded vaccine injured who testified in closed-door meetings at the same time he was telling the public that the shots were necessary, safe, and effective:

Press Conference: ICAN RELEASES ‘SECRET RECORDINGS: THE REAL PETER MARKS’ TIMELINE (05/06/25, video 01:33:51): https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/ican-releases-secret-recordings-the-real-peter-marks-timeline/





The Real Peter Marks Timeline:

https://therealpetermarks.com/

Sample lying Peter Marks commercial: Why should I get the updated COVID-19 vaccine now? – Just a Minute! with Dr. Peter Marks:

