I am traveling to the Health Summit in Rochester, NY with William Makis organized by Shannon Joy.

Below is a message from Laura Demaray with call for action from my readers in the state of Idaho. Please consider helping us carry this bill across the finish line!

S1346 Bill:

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Please Share -Idaho Legislature – we are asking for a yes vote for the amended version S1346 - Covid vaccine moratorium for children including those in the womb.

Dear Fellow Idahoans and Friends,

Please respectfully write letters of support or call in with support for SB 1346, which is a two-year moratorium for the gene therapy covid vaccine for children, including those in the womb. Please let both the Senate and House members know you support either the amended Senate SB1346 or the new House RS (written but not a bill yet) version of the bill to continue to move through the House or the Senate. This is our last chance to get movement for the bill before session ends.

It helps also to let your own legislator know also if you are a constituent. The bill is currently in the 14 th order for some language amendments. The amendments meet all of the Senate Health & Welfare requests. Attached is the amended language for the Senate and the House version. we are trying to keep movement going forward for this bill.

We support Representative Redman’s and Senator Shippy’s bill and the tireless work of their constituency to bring forth this important bill to protect Idaho children from harmful gene therapy covid vaccine experimentation.

At this time there is no true informed consent about the harms of this technology, and there is no fair recourse for injuries to its victims. Two years is not enough but it is a start that allows more education for the public to understand the severe harm, the government ownership of the toxic product, and time for the Federal levels to get their safety standards in order.

Let’s pause this experimentation on Idaho’s children until there are appropriate long term studies to ensure safety, until informed consent is endorsed, and until meaningful compensation given to those permanently disabled by the gene therapy vaccines can be assured.

This is our year to hold the line.

During recent testimony on S1346, Idahoan Doug Cameron (paralyzed by COVID-19 shot) and I, Dr. Cole, Dr Figueroa, Dr. Tribble, scientists, doctors, nurses, citizens, and local lesser magistrates such as mayors, commissioners, and health district board members gave our best efforts with two minutes each to bring the truth, science, and to inspire courage in the legislators.

Many Idahoans have heard our presentation and understand that one of the proper roles of lower levels government and states are to protect their citizens from harmful or evil policy laws or products. It is a lesser magistrate’s authority and duty to hold the line and stand between big government (that failed to protect us against a harmful mislabeled product) and the citizens.

We will ask legislators to stop the government created, contracted, and promoted bio-threat and send the poison mislabeled product back to its owners. We will ask them to require proper long-term studies to ensure the products can be proven safe, require informed consent, compensation for the injured, and liability for the future manufacturers.

This bill is a huge part of the momentum for a national moratorium. Please help by respectfully calling or writing. Thank you!!🙏🙏

Here are details about the bill, charts and info you can pick from to share with legislator’s, and and how to resepctufll write or call your legislators.

Fantastic Substack Note for Bill Commentary: Idaho Legislature – VOTE YES on S1346 - Gene therapy products, moratorium (Posted: 03/03/26):

See Idaho Insider for links where you can send group emails to House and Senate members based on current status and committee assignment: gemstatechronicle.com/l…

Link to see current status and committee assignment Link: legislature.idaho.gov/s…

To watch the archive video of brief testimony of Senate H&W Committee SB1346 on March 4th, 3 pm MST: https://lso.legislature.idaho.gov/MediaArchive/ShowMediaByCommittee.do

Attached are a death and disability chart from VAERS data, also Pfizer document 5.3.6 over 1200 disorders result from the jab toxic shot, Fleetwood et al collection of studies, and pasted below are a few links that you may want for your letter to the legislator.

Here is a link to over 4500 peer reviewed studies that show harm: https://www.react19.org/science

React19

https://react19.org/

More Studies in the Covid Index that prove harm: https://covidindex.science/more/publicity?media=refuting_the_covid_narrative

Open VAERS: https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data

Covid Humanity Betrayal Memory Project:

https://chbmp.org/

Here are templates and a few examples of our efforts for others to use - we have flipped 10 counties to vote in some way against the jab: Idaho’s County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots (Health District and County wins. Presentations and resources, including templates for resolutions):

Adverse Effects of the COVID Genetic Shots on the US Military including physical, legal, and organizational – A Matter of State & National Security, January 14, 2025: https://rumble.com/v6bac2p-adverse-effects-of-the-genetic-shot-regarding-the-military-a-matter-of-stat.html

Idaho Presentation on Genetic Technology – Adverse Effects and State and Local Solutions, July 12, 2024 (the first two minutes of recording were missed, but it’s packed with science and expert perspective): https://rumble.com/v56tv8q-idaho-presentation-on-genetic-technology-adverse-effects-and-state-and-loca.html

This is February 2025 in Franklin County WA State: https://franklincowa.portal.civicclerk.com/event/350/media

Southwest District Health Idaho Board Meeting : They Vote to Defund the Gene Therapy Covid Shot:

Washington County Idaho first presentation (they vote against the jab at a later date): https://www.bitchute.com/video/D9g8zKIMij2u/

Adams County Idaho presentation: https://rumble.com/v41fqh0-presentation-to-adams-county-commissioners-in-idaho.html

Dr. Philip Buckhault; Genomist: https://rumble.com/v3kcmr4-dr.-phillip-buckhaults-testimony-on-dna-contamination-in-pfizers-mrna-vacci.html

Kevin McKernan, Genomist ACIP Testimony: https://mega.nz/file/BY5AzKRQ#VJoaEK7Q1D_ReKZjLFQR9zPn12DLQneARe0Qce2c-OM

Central District Health Testimony 2025 Dr. Nicholas Hulcher



Dr. Christina Parks



Sasha Latypova



Dr. Kimberly Biss



Dr. Xavier Figueroa



Doug Cameron



Lori Peterson

