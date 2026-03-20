Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Renee Morris's avatar
Renee Morris
12h

Thank you, Sasha! I’m on it!

Thank you also to Big E. here in Idaho for our home state info & advocacy!

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
12h

I would recommend patients provide their "doctors" with information BEFORE allowing them to inject POISON into yours or your children's blood streams. >>> 4500 peer reviewed studies that show harm: https://www.react19.org/science

Of course I'm assuming your "doctor" has a functional brain and is somewhat literate...

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