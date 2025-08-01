This post was motivated by a recent discussion with a well intentioned friend who was questioning my criticism of MAHA policies and actions by the current HHS leaderships. While not specific to this conversation, I am going to summarize the typical pushback I receive when criticizing MAHA with my responses to this pushback and provide a set of actions that HHS could initiate if they were honest about improving the health of Americans.

MAHA point: RFK Jr cannot ban mRNA vaccines! The liberals love their vaccines, and will sue him into oblivion if he takes away their shots.

My response: RFK Jr does not have to ban mRNA injections or any other vaccines. I have listed some proposed actions that HHS can take below, and none involve banning mRNA. The public has been lied to for nearly 200 years, with US government spending trillions on propaganda, fear mongering, fake science, fake regulations, not collecting and/or hiding safety data, rigging clinical research, creating massively perverse financial incentives for vaccinators, censorship and prosecution of any scientific or medical dissent, gaslighting the victims, and making of illegal laws to legalize mass murder and shield the poisoners from any liability. Is it a surprise that many people now believe these monstrous lies? Up until 2020 I believed these lies, too! Instead of telling the truth to the public, MAHA-HHS is currently continuing all of the above on steroids - via a military campaign of poisoning the public with EUA Countermeasures while promoting these poisons as “safe and effective FDA-approved vaccines”. Because of how these people came to power - on the anti-vaccine sentiment of parents whose children were murdered or permanently disabled by vaccines - they are now further asserting that these shots are not really safe for healthy people/children but that they magically “offer protection” for the “unhealthy” ones. Thus, covering up lies by more lies led them into endorsing Eugenics!

MAHA point: People associated with MAHA organizations are good people, many of them have vaccine injured children and find that organic food makes a difference in their health condition. They are just passionate about fighting pesticides.

My response: I am sure there are a lot of good people who are being used by MAHA propagandists (i.e. Susie and the Mean Twins). There are a lot of people who have been lied to for centuries and they still believe those lies. There are people, who having experienced the vaccine injury with their children, have some degree of awakening, but THEY STILL DO NOT KNOW THE WHOLE TRUTH about what happened to their children and who is responsible. That’s why they are assisting the criminal cartel who are responsible for their child’s lifelong disability while thinking they are making a difference. The same criminals who have lied about vaccines for centuries, also concocted numerous strategies to deflect and cover up vaccine-caused damage by claiming that we live in a toxic stew and that everything causes cancer and chronic illness. Smoking is already banned in public places and children are not allowed to drink alcohol. So the next best deflection is pesticides. Not going to belabor this - pesticides are toxic and dangerous at very high long term exposures, that is extremely hard to get for people who do not work in agriculture and consume normal healthy diet. Nobody is forcing pesticide-laden products as condition of attending school, and nobody is requiring religious exemptions (yet) from these products. Since we are on this topic - which products are “full of pesticides”? Can someone point them out? what’s the average exposure? How many years of that exposure is needed to match 1 MMR shot in killing/disabling capacity? Why is there ZERO research studies answering these questions? The public is not only being lied to about vaccines, it is also being lied to about Anything But Vaccines. That’s why the vast majority of people, even those who are aware of the damage caused by vaccines, still equate the risks of “anything but” with risks of vaccines! The vaccine crime cartel then makes it very easy to fundraise and advocate for banning pesticides while making it extremely hard to criticize vaccines, even slightly. Since the well-intentioned parents of vaccine injured children are trained by the vaccine propagandists to equate the risks of vaccines and pesticides, these people’s energy and money is effectively channeled away from fighting vaccines into doing zilch to stop the flow of permanently injured children for the insatiable “death and disease care” industry. Reducing the use of pesticides is a worthy goal, however, even banning them outright will not make any vax injured people healthy again. The only way to do that is to stop the injury at its source - stop vax mandates and the data will present itself in no time. Incidence of SIDS and autism went down immediately during covid lockdowns. It’s that simple! The purpose of MAHA Action, MAHA Institute, MAHA PAC, etc. is to cultivate the waste of well-intentioned effort and resources. As an added bonus, the MAHA propagandists are using well-intentioned parents to drive more government control over commerce, water, farming, food supply and higher food prices.

MAHA point: but there are some real wins by MAHA that you don’t highlight in your writing, like removing mercury from vaccines…

My response: Removing 1 poison out of 1000 poisons leaves 999 poisons to be injected. If you or your child are vaccine injured, does this MAHA “win” make you more likely to vaccinate yourself or your child in the future? If not, why not? If you think this is a “win”, why has it not won YOUR confidence in vaccines?

List of Proposed Actions for and honest HHS:

The person I spoke with asked me to make a list of actions that I think would be achievable given the political constraints, and that would make real progress toward improving the health of Americans while not requiring public consensus on vaccines.

Here is a starter wish list of actions for the HHS in a totally imaginary scenario which may exist in an imaginary parallel universe where HHS leadership is worried about the health of Americans as opposed to enriching pharmaceutical companies and ensuring their own political careers and future corporate board memberships:

Reclassify mRNA/DNA "vaccines" into gene therapies and apply proper regulatory framework to them. In addition, formally remove the FDA's ability to apply completely different regulatory frameworks to the same technology/product by arbitrarily declaring a gene therapy is "intended to be used as vaccine". This is regulatory fraud, and no other product on Earth is regulated in this bogus manner! All vaccines are unregulated poisons, and they use the same deceptive tactics to avoid all regulation and avoid testing for safety and efficacy. Katherine Watt has compiled a mountain of legal history on this, here is a video overview:

mRNA is a good place to start undoing this misuse and abuse of regulatory discretion. A citizens petition to the FDA by the Interest of Justice can be used as a draft policy document.

Properly disclose all known risks with mRNA shots to the public, as required by the PREP Act. This is covered in the EUA Countermeasures Memo. The risks include: disclose the fact that mRNA shots are not pharmaceutical products but EUA Countermeasures, a military product that can ONLY exist when DOD believes the country was attacked with chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) weapons; disclose the data on which covid was classified as a CBRN attack/national security threat, and disclose why this threat is believe to last at least a decade (justify the PREP Act declaration which started in 2020 and is extended to 2029); disclose the non-investigational/non-experimental status of EUA Countermeasures, precluding the ability to conduct legal, regulation-compliant human subject-protected clinical trials (due to lack of requirement for informed consent with EUA status). See here and here; immediately revoke all BLA or "FDA approvals" to Pfizer and Moderna because they are legal fakes designed to mislead the public and enable mandates/coercion via the CDC schedule and financial incentives from HHS. Properly label these products as EUA Countermeasures because the prevailing applicable law is PREP Act/EUA Countermeasures law, ch 564 of FD&CA, and not the parts of FD&CA that govern regular pharmaceuticals. All courts to date have adjudicated this; disclose the fact that EUA Countermeasures are legally allowed to be adulterated and misbranded, meaning any ingredients or contaminants in any dosages, no matter how toxic and dangerous, can be present in the vials, and anyone manufacturing or administering them are allowed to lie about the shots, their safety, efficacy and ingredients; disclose that the manufacturers of EUA Countermeasures and broadly of all vaccines are not obligated to follow pharmaceutical law, such as Good Manufacturing practices, or in general any cGxP regulations; disclose that in case of death or injury with these shots, the only recourse for the public is Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, an administrative process that removes constitutional rights to sue for injury, denies 98%+ of claims and pays nothing. Establish Vaccine Safety Taskforce and collect and publish safety reports as required by the 1986 law, and the EUA law (the safety reports per 1986 law do not exist, and I am willing to bet the EUA safety reports don't exist either). CHD has filed a lawsuit to compel HHS to establish the safety taskforce. Reform the perverse financial incentive structure that pays up to 50% of an average pediatrics practice revenue in return for vaccinating 95%+ of patients with full CDC schedule. This is monstrous and must stop. Pediatricians can be made whole by other payment mechanisms, for example, increased reimbursement rates across the board for all standard procedures and/or financial incentives for keeping kids healthy as opposed to payments for sick children. There is no need to put an injection bounty on each child's head. Get rid of the CDC vax schedule altogether - on what authority is the private corporation CDC dictating to everyone to be injected? Introduce federal penalties to the states that violate the US Constitution and do not honor people's religious beliefs and practices with regard to vaccination. Ultimately, RFK Jr should terminate all PREP Act declarations as misuse and abuse of the law that was never intended for declaring decades of emergencies and shipping unregulated poisons disguised as medicines while siphoning the taxpayers money to crony corporations. Repeal PREP Act due to its profound unconstitutionality. Edwin Chemerinsky's legal opinion letter prepared for the Democrats who opposed PREP Act in 2005 details all violations of the US Constitution found in this legislative atrocity:

I have no illusions and I know that this list of actions has a snowball’s chances in hell of getting implemented, given the situation we are in. Trump Administration 2.0 is not at all interested in people’s health. Their interest is “herd optimization” - kill off the old and “vulnerable” while making profits for their political cronies, and line their own pockets in the process. The only real action we can all take is personal resistance and non-compliance.

