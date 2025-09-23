This is a brief update on the status of the case against the officials of the state of Netherlands, including Mark Rutte (now Sec Gen of NATO), Albert Bourla, Bill Gates and others. Katherine Watt and I have previously posted our testimonies that have been submitted to the court as part of this appeal (both linked in this post):

Press Release, September 22, 2025, from attorney Peter Stassen:

Appeal in the application procedure C/17/199273 / HA RK 25-17 On Monday, September 15, 2025, the day the "Coronavaccine Autumn 2025" program was launched in the Netherlands, an appeal was filed against the decision of the District Court of Northern Netherlands (Leeuwarden) of August 20, 2025. Part of this appeal is an invocation of the doctrine of breaking the statutory prohibition on appealing in cases like this (the doctrine of breaking the ban on appeal). The notice of appeal explained that there was no fair trial in the proceedings at first instance within the meaning of Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The notice of appeal also includes a request for interim relief during the course of the proceedings, aimed at hearing the nominated experts in a public hearing with unhindered access for the public and journalists. The urgent and significant public interest in the appeal and the requested relief was explained in an accompanying letter to the court and the defendants' lawyers. The appeal is supported by two extensive written statements from Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt, accompanied by over a gigabyte of verifiable documents relating to their conclusions. The applicants and their lawyer are convinced that the conclusions of Latypova and Watt cannot be rebutted with well-founded arguments due to their quality, transparency, and substantiation. Telephone contact with the court registry reveals that the notice of appeal has been received in seven copies and is being administratively filed. On Monday, September 22, 2025, 12 additional copies of the petition were delivered to the court registry, so that the court now has 19 copies, as prescribed by the court's regulations. The Court, and thus the State of the Netherlands and (the lawyers for) the respondents, have thus obtained very convincing evidence that a planned genocide is being carried out without scruples as a project (Covid-19: The Great Reset). In the view of the applicants, this serious crime is being committed against the group of people who place their trust in what is being touted as a vaccine, but is indistinguishable from a bioweapon, to be destroyed in whole or in part. These are the current developments regarding the appeal procedure.

Substantive proceedings C/17/190788 23/172 In the main proceedings, which are being conducted on behalf of seven plaintiffs, one of whom died as a result of the Covid-19 injections, a decision on the case is expected from the District Court of Noord-Nederland on October 1, 2025. This decision will determine the court's decision on the further course of the proceedings. As usual, there will be no public hearing in the presence of the parties, the public, or the press. The court is expected to rule on the plaintiffs' increase in their claim, which essentially means that the declaratory judgment they are seeking will extend until the final judgment is rendered. This is in light of the fact that the Covid-19: The Great Reset project, in which the Covid-19 injections are of great importance, is being rigorously pursued. Information Provision A new press release will follow as soon as any significant developments arise. Please note once again that all legal documents are published on the foundation's website.

Peter Stassen