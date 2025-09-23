Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
8h

Wow, Sasha. This is as big a scandal as could be possibly imagined. If successful in the Courts in Netherlands, it will propagate like wildfire world wide. You are in my prayers Sasha. Thanks so much for taking on the dragon. Not a job for the faint of heart. With love, from all of us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Marianne Agnello's avatar
Marianne Agnello
9h

Thank you Sasha for your dedication and refreshing art God Bless I am praying for you all

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture