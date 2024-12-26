My colleagues and I made another county commissioner presentation, at the Franklin County Commission (WA state) meeting on Dec. 18, 2024. The group includes Laura Demaray, a nurse from Idaho who has been organizing these meetings tirelessly, Drs. Park, Thorp, Moon, and me. Dr. Cole was scheduled to present, but had a flight delay. Our goal is to remove the mRNA shots from market and prohibit their promotion by the local health boards. Our group achieved some successes in Idaho with getting county resolutions issued.

I also have reported on the success of a separate effort/group in the state of Louisiana:

Here is the video of our group presentation at the Franklin County WA, starting at 1hr 14 min. My presentation is at 1hr 37 min:

Several establishment presstitutes became very upset at this development and published hit pieces in local WA state newspapers, calling our group “utterly discredited”. I am not sure discredited by what, since not a single factual rebuttal to what we said was included. In the usual lazy fashion they level the accusations of “misinformation” and “malinformation” and “not understanding the emergency laws”. I think their problem is that our group understands science, medicine and applicable law too well, and they are terrified that we are making progress.

Some of the rags below:

I have emailed to the Tri-City Herald and obtained Cory McCoy’s email: cmccoy@tricityherald.com. I will try to get in touch, but don’t hold your breath.

Art for today: Light in the Darkness, oil on panel 16x20 in