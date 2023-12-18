This is a short Powerpoint presentation I was asked to make for a farm bureau about RNA and DNA vaccines in animals and food supply. Sadly, these poisons have been “tested” now extensively in millions of people and the same horrific results can be expected in the animal stock with large scale deployment in agriculture. Animals with cancer and autoimmune conditions do not produce healthy food.

And, as expected, the Blob is going after cattle and food supply. NY AG is suing JBS Foods for “not disclosing climate change impact” - an Orwellian thought crime.

In addition to the “climate change” narrative, “disease traceability” is used to force electronic tagging on all cattle. This is all done in violation of constitutional rights via “health and safety” regulations. By the way, if nanotechnology is really in the vaccines, why bother with this antiquated method and risk pushback?

Art for today: Turkish Bread, oil on panel, 16x20 in.

