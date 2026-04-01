I would like to dedicate this article to fools world-wide, including myself, those who trusted the wrong people for decades. In fact, I would like to propose that April 1 becomes an internationally recognized holiday, the Polio Fools’ Day:

This article was precipitated by a multi-day email debate with a friend, a doctor and a scientist by training, who tried to convince me that my views on lack of scientific proof for any virally-transmissible disease are erroneous. Note that I do not feel it is necessary to debate “existence” of viruses - any particle can be fabricated by a culturing technique, so they can technically “exist”. And people fall ill from time to time, can be dangerously ill or even die from the illness, but that does not automatically mean the illness is caused by invisible pathogenic animals or by “self-replicating particles, flying DNA and RNA”, etc. Those are just narrative lines.

Conjured-up brand names, authoritative word salads and fabricated visuals (models and cartoons) are not substitutes for the experimental scientific proof. I strongly believe in the use of the scientific method for determining what is real and what is a model only. When I say “a model”, it doesn’t mean the model is automatically bad, it just means that nobody should treat it as the objective reality. To understand the difference, I highly recommend the work of Jamie Andrews scientifically falsifying both the virology and genetics.

Establishing causality of illness requires use of the scientific method, i.e.

Testing the null hypothesis (i.e. that the illness is not caused by this petri dish particle); With controls, ideally both positive and negative; It is also important to adhere to other “gold standard” science rules such as prospective design, statistical sample size justification, randomization, blinding and using quality system controls as much as possible.

In the email exchange, my friend tried to convince me that the above principles do not really apply in virology (or science in the lab in general), but are only required in medical product development. The virologists playing with PCR things and genomic things and other exciting tools in the lab should be able to just summarily waive all of this - was my friend’s position. I responded that playing in the lab, and conducting preliminary experiments with relaxed rules is fine for brainstorming and hypothesis generation. However, it is unacceptable for making sweeping public health policy decisions and especially mandating interventions like mass vaccination of children. Disregard of the scientific method in this case is fraud leading to mass injury and slaughter.

I have found numerous times, that these debates are rather pointless when the other side’s career is vested in the establishment dogma, no matter how obviously fraudulent that dogma is. I usually decline to even engage in these discussions. However, out of respect for my friend, I finished the exchange by asking him to pick a virus, any one he preferred, and send me some scientific papers that he believes prove causality of the disease in question by that virus. He sent me several papers on polio.

The first paper I opened [Shen L, et al. 2017. Pathogenic events in a nonhuman primate model of oral poliovirus infection leading to paralytic poliomyelitis. J Virol]

[Almost] everything you need to know about polio is contained in the first 2 sentences of this paper:

To reiterate:

-The study claims to “model a natural polio infection”;

-This “model” consists of feeding high-dose Mahoney to monkeys;

-Monkeys got sick and some of them developed paralysis.

Ok, that’s clear. Now, what is “Mahoney”, and more importantly, how “natural” is this Mahoney?

The Mahoney strain is a historically important, highly neurovirulent “wild-type” poliovirus type 1 (PV1) isolate that serves as the reference strain for polio research and was the parent strain used to develop the attenuated Sabin type 1 oral polio vaccine.

Today this strain (PV1) is the most important global reference strain for all polio vaccine development and associated research, and it is tightly controlled via WHO biosecurity protocols. Because it is claimed to be “wild-type and neurovirulent”, possession or use of the Mahoney strain is strictly regulated. ➡️ WHO Annex 3 (IPV recommendations) [WHO] This “biosecurity” also, conveniently, prevents any independent-from-the-vax-cabal verification and checking of any of the claims made about this “gold-standard” Mahoney strain.

Buckle up. We are going to dive really deep into the sacred myth of the dreaded poliovirus, allegedly defeated by “life saving vaccines”! I am kidding about the depth of this dive. Check out how shallow you need to wade into this topic to see that the emperor of virology is, indeed, buck naked.

Where did Mahoney (PV1) strain of the “natural” poliovirus come from?

The isolation of this “completely natural poliovirusTM!” is enshrined in the history of science and thousands of citations to the original Francis & Mack (1941-1942) paper on isolation of “Mahoney strain PV1”.

Salk Polio Vaccine, the Mahoney strain. National Museum of American History.

This famed and globally important strain of “totally natural virus” was isolated by very brave scientists Francis & Mack, from stool samples of 3 heathy children, in Ohio. Yes, you read this correctly - 3 HEALTHY children. The children did not have “polio” or any symptoms ascribed to it. There was no polio illness in the community at the time of this fateful event. That’s it. Really. Nothing else needs to be said to see that polio is bullshit, or rather, it’s a poison that can be derived from healthy human-shit. Therefore, an honest public health policy since 1942 should have been “don’t eat human-shit and you will not have polio!” Ta-da.

End of TLDR section.

For the nerds in this class, we are going to examine the original isolation in more detail.

POLIOMYELITIS FOLLOWING TONSILLECTOMY IN FIVE MEMBERS OF A FAMILY

AN EPIDEMIOLOGIC STUDY

JAMA

Published Online: August 22, 1942 [I don’t know how they managed to “publish online” in 1942]

1942;119;(17):1392-1396. doi:10.1001/jama.1942.02830340004002

Download Francis & Mack 1941

The story of this world famous sacred cow of “public health” begins thusly: there was once a happy family in Akron Ohio with a mother, a father and 6 healthy children.

After botched tonsillectomy surgeries, 5 children became violently ill, and 3 of them died from raging sepsis and paralysis, as the inflammation reached the cerebral spinal fluid and the brain. A botched head/neck surgery or a dental procedure can result in this outcome. This wasn’t the first bad tonsillectomy that the hospital needed to urgently deny and cover up. See the listing of references to papers discussing “poliomyelitis following tonsillectomy” beginning in 1929. It is evident that by 1941 “polio virus” as a cover for a bad surgical outcome of tonsillectomy was already a well-established practice.

In the Akron incident of 1941, we are talking about a major scandal/liability on their hands - 3 dead kids and 2 badly injured in one family in a relatively small community! A “Delta Force” of covert biochemical warfare “scientists” from Ann Arbor, Michigan was called in. Walter Mack is a key figure in it, and my colleague Debbie Lerman will be publishing a much more expanded story on this character. Suffice to say, he definitely was working on bio-chemical weapons (we found a news clipping of him proudly stating so).

The authors of the Mahoney “isolation” exercise admit there was no polio illness in Akron OH before this incident, and “6 additional cases” [of botched tonsillectomies, no doubt, they omit to say] later in that year:

The last sentence is an absolutely stunning example of the bio-chemical warfare-speak. Let’s remind ourselves, we are reading the “foundational” paper on the isolation of the most globally important strain of “totally natural wild-typeTM” polio virus. Yet, right here in the intro section the authors are completely clear that their aim was NOT the virus isolation! They are lying and covering up the botched tonsillectomies, as there had been no known or suspected exposure of anyone in Akron to polio at that time.

Additional words reveal why Francis & Mack parachuted to Akron. They were not just helping the Akron hospital to avoid liability for killing and injuring 5 kids, they were also performing an “ecology” and “epidemiologic studies”. Do you remember the infamous “Eco” Health Alliance headed by Peter Daszak and its alleged role in the covid “pandemic”? Specifically, Daszak’s important job was to waste millions of taxpayer dollars on hookers and blow, and in spare time generate multiple psyops about bats, pangolins, the wet market, and provide foundations for further psyops about the Wuhan lab leak.

In the Akron episode of 1941 Francis & Mack were “the Daszaks”. They were doing the same job the Eco Health guys did in run up to 2020, i.e. the so-called “disease ecology” research. Yes, it’s a propaganda thing with a Wiki page. The “disease ecology” is a euphemism for the military-pharma-biochemical warfare complex hunting for that elusive Leprechaun, the “virulent and pathogenic” strain of something. Anything!

In a bit of a digression, the US bioweapons complex, during the official biowarfare program (1942 - 1969) conducted the world’s largest survey of “nature”, going to remote tropical islands and collecting samples from God only knows what. It was for the Smithsonian, the public was assured. You have to understand that the majority of the leadership of the biowarfare complex have always been clinically insane, some of them being full-blown Eugenicists with insatiable desire to conduct illegal human experiments. Many had serious ties to the actual Nazi human experimentation via the Paperclip program and the Rockefeller Foundation. They believed at the time, and still fully believe today that they can “weaponize” viruses, bacteria and nature in general, and that experimenting on millions of people without consent is their birthright. God laughs at this feeble-mindedness. However, here on Earth we have to suffer from these morons having access to money and power.

As Ralph Baric himself lamented, in his magnum sales pitch for biodefense money, nobody has that Leprechaun strain:

As discussed in the article linked above, weaponization of viruses or any part of nature is impossible. Please read it to understand why.

Coming back to the original topic of the Mahoney-baloney exercise of 1941 in Akron, OH, the Delta Team of Francis & Mack proceeded diligently by performing a pantomime of “contact tracing through the community”, identifying completely healthy playmates and cousins of the previously completely healthy children injured and deceased by tonsillectomy. Eventually, they collected 54 stool samples from completely healthy children and adults, of which 3 children’s samples (NOT the deceased/injured children), after “culturing” and animal passaging, produced some poisonous “pathogen”, which, when injected or fed to monkeys produced paralysis.

If your head hurts right now, it means it’s working.

OK, PV1/Mahoney is fraud, but what about PV2 and PV3?

Information on early “isolation” and typing of polio is intentionally confusing. There are claims of multiple Polio 2 strains, such as a “Lansing strain”, allegedly isolated in the 1940’s but it was “rodent adapted” and used only in mice and rat studies. There is another PV2/MEF-1 strain which is claimed isolated in 1942 from a human poliomyelitis case in Egypt by the US and/or British military forces. No documentation on its original isolation exists. Sometimes it is claimed that MEF stands for the patient’s initials, and at other times it is claimed that it means “Middle East Forces”. Science of virology is amazingly precise… No other information is available.

PV3, just like PV2 is also shrouded in mystery. It is sometimes called “Saukett” strain, ostensibly by the patient’s name, but in some sources it is claimed that the name was was “Sarkett” instead. No documentation of the isolation experiment exists, and it is claimed that this strain “emerged already isolated in 1950’s literature”.

PV2 was selected by Jonas Salk for the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) and later used as the parent strain for Sabin type 2 oral polio vaccine (OPV). PV3 was chosen as the type 3 strain for Salk’s IPV and used as the parent strain for Sabin type 3 OPV. “Wild” PV2 was declared eradicated in 2015, and “wild” PV3 was declared eradicated in 2019.

Vaccines are the only real source of “polio”.

Sabin type 2 oral vaccine was globally withdrawn in 2016 due to vaccine-derived outbreaks, but at the same time (!!) it is still used “in a very limited, controlled way for outbreak response” [such as during government-sponsored genocides, e.g. in Gaza]. Both PV2 and PV3 currently produce vaccine-derived polio outbreaks (paper from 2004 proudly reports finding these in sewage in Estonia).

To combat the polio-vaccine derived “outbreaks” of polio, of course, we need more polio vaccines! A “new version” of type 2 OPV (nOPV2) was first deployed in March 2021 - under a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, a PHEIC (“fake”) declaration, and while the world was glued to the fake corona crisis. The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Prequalification program issued an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) recommendation for nOPV2 on 13 November 2020, without any Phase 3 clinical data, under pretenses of the “fake”. This was done quietly, a full month before mRNA shots for covid were deployed via the same “countermeasures” pathway, accompanied by a tsunami of military propaganda.

Who is behind this “new” poison? The usual club. Some of you may not be aware, but Rotary is one of the main financial backers of WHO and its global poisoning agenda:

The core nOPV2 working group is composed of representatives from all six GPEI partner agencies (Rotary International, UNICEF, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC), and World Health Organisation (WHO).

To date >2 billion doses of this paralytic poisoning agent have been administered in 40+ countries. This “new” nOPV2 is manufactured by PT Bio Farma, a state-owned vaccine manufacturer, owned by the government of Indonesia. This “company” was founded in 1890 as a “colonial vaccine institute”. Today it supplies billions of doses of various population control poisons world wide, including very likely those administered in the US. PT Bio Farma is partnered with Sanofi, which is the main supplier of polio vaccines in the US.

Let’s also not forget that MAHA-HHS reasserted that polio vaccines MUST remain on the CDC schedule, even when it was briefly “reduced” to “just” 50 shots (from 80+ shots). The rationale for the polio shot being administered to every American child was never provided. The monstrous intent is plainly obvious to anyone with eyes to see. No, RFK and the white hats are not working a secret plan behind the scenes. Yes, he betrayed his base and is working for the cabal. No, it is not acceptable or even legal to submit to threats and blackmail in order to “keep your job” as head of HHS or any other powerful government agency. Please refrain from posting MAHA propaganda talking points in comments, as my tolerance for political bullshit is very limited.

To be continued…

Buy me a Kofi

Art for today: The Naked Emperor (aka the polio king), oil on panel, 16x20 in.