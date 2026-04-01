Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
5dEdited

I was four years old (1959) and attending the little red haired girl's birthday party across the street. I felt queasy and asked the mom of the birthday girl to call my parents (was not allowed to cross streets by myself at that age) she decided to bribe me with candy (she wasn't all there). I had no interest as I had no appetite even tho this was may favorite candy. I sat down on a chair in their backyard and then realized I was paralyzed from the hips down. Thankfully my myelitis resolved the same day. I figured once I was in medical school I would figure out what had taken place but no one could help me figure it out and I asked top neurologists. Decades later I interviewed a man who was a polio victim while attending UCLA. We compared notes. Our notes were very similar. I asked my mother if I had received a polio vaccine around the time of the little red haired girl's party and she said two weeks before.

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31 replies by Sasha Latypova and others
Roger's avatar
Roger
5d

Its the industrial playbook, kill or injure a bunch of people with some toxic product and then call in the virus hunters to find some virus to blame it on.

Remember how Zika was causing micro-encephaly? They were poisoning everyone with pesticides and needed a scapegoat virus.

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