Lois Bayliss is a solicitor, practicing in England, with a 17-year unblemished record as a medical negligence lawyer. I met her in late 2021 through a colleague, and helped as much as I could pulling together early data evidence on deaths and injuries from mRNA injections and lot-to-lot variability. I assisted her and another attorney as part of the group of professionals who reported various crimes relating to the Covid 19 control measures to the Metropolitan Police on 20th December 2021. The Met police initially took the evidence, issued the crime investigation number, then pretended to investigate for two months, and then stated that there was no investigation. This was a loud and clear answer from the criminal cartel masquerading as the British government that it was not going to prosecute itself for crimes.

Louis was subsequently subjected to lawfare from the British authorities, who prosecuted her for ostensibly violating rules of professional conduct. If you are not aware of this case, here is my discussion with Louis:

Similar cases were recounted to me by numerous lawyers and activists who tried to get local police and sheriffs to investigate hospital murders or vaccine deaths. All in vain. In one mass effort, attorney Todd Calendar and his colleagues tried to send notices to thousands of sheriffs’ offices in the US and meet in person. This resulted in no investigations. In one example, a sheriff closed his station and ran out the back door in order not to meet with Todd and colleagues.

It was clear to anyone who tried this approach that the law enforcement offices received direct instructions to ignore these cases and shut out anyone who tried to bring them. We now have proof. The FOIA document obtained from the Scottish Police states this explicitly. They refer to our submission of evidence on Dec 20, 2021, which contained 1000+ pages of evidence, including my affidavit on vaccine batch variability and lack of cGMP compliance, and then state that all such inquiries should be rejected:

Color me shocked.

