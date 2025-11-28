Happy Thanksgiving to my American readers, and I hope you are enjoying holiday weekend with friends and family! I certainly am. We had a wonderful family gathering yesterday, and tomorrow my daughter is hosting about 20 of her close friends at our house. Wish me luck.

Today is a special day, because I bring you good news.

Did you all get recent MAHA talking points about super-awesome “wins” in health? I am sure you all heard things like CDC changed their website language about autism and vaccines? Don’t forget that CDC word salads simply push bacon bits to one side of the bowl while crumbled cheese goes to the opposite end of their website. That way they stay “balanced and authoritative” about sciency-science. It’s the same tactic utilized by Malone & Co: “mRNA bad” from one side of the mouth, and “RSV shot for every newborn now” from the other side. I am tired of this whack-a-mole. Just remember that words on government websites and out of deep staters’ mouths are meaningless distractions.

You can check what MAHA is currently instructing their digital seals to clap about here. I get their reps constantly in my comments wagging fingers at me and telling me to be “supportive of Bobby”. I am plenty supportive, no worries, I just refuse to call a 70 yo man “Bobby”. I am, in fact, doing my part in “restoring trust in public health” by pointing out the constant stream of lies coming from it. The first step to recovery is not not patting yourself on the back but admitting you have a problem.

The link on MAHA Action website for “MAHA wins” now points to the HHS website with lots of food stuffs vomited forth by Calley Means, CIA agents, assorted deep state fairies, AI algorithms and pharma lobbyists. It has some good things like advertising the awful toll of autism on society, but not a single word about vaccine harms which are extensively well documented in peer review and in HHS’s own data. That, you see, has to wait indefinitely, until “gold-standard science” happens, as I am being told by the digital MAHA seals. You just need to believe! In $cienceTM!

Ok, enough of this.

As my title says, pointed silence should be examined as closely, in fact more closely, than very loud bangs on social media. Let’s look at what MAHA seems to be cleverly NOT interested in advertising as “wins”. And there are some really good wins as I discuss below. One should ask, why not take credit for this?

Let’s look at some great news:

Arcturus indefinitely delays Covid [self-amplifying RNA] vaccine filing: Citing “the sudden changes in regulatory requirements by the FDA for Covid-19 vaccines,” the biotech said its US BLA for Kostaive would be put on hold for the foreseeable future. The biotech said it expected its partner CSL to keep selling the shot in Asia and Europe. Last month, it emerged that the FDA asked for more clinical data on the mRNA vaccine.

I wrote about Arcturus saRNA vaccine here. They are now shelving this product for the US indefinitely. The real reason - they probably can’t get anyone lured into their “clinical trials”. The total morons are already jabbed to death, the next level up are nervous AF, the levels above that are… well, forget it, those people can read and sometimes do read the “vaccine information sheets” that are shoved in front of them in the fake informed consent rituals. I take this as a major win.

Also: Moderna is the most shorted stock in S&P 500 as most Americans are saying no to the jabs.

Next good news:

CRISPR Therapeutics shelves CD70 CAR-T program: The gene editing biotech was developing an off-the-shelf CAR-T therapy called CTX131 for solid and blood cancers in Phase 1 trials. CRISPR said that it “strategically redirected resources away from this program” in favor of other programs with greater “value creation” potential.

Translation: this is pharmaspeak for “I want to spend more time with my family”. Regarding CAR-Ts, I will probably write some more about them in the future, but suffice to say for now - this is another chemical poison cocktail which you take after your entire bone marrow gets wiped by chemo… to give you the “correct antibodies”! Sounds heavenly, as in the pearly gates await...

Next, Moderna struggles to sell its vaccines, posts paltry RSV sales in third quarter:

Moderna posted $1 billion in third-quarter revenue, down 45% from the same period a year ago, as shrinking vaccine uptake and a continued inability to crack into the RSV market posed major challenges. As a result, the company said it will shrink the top end of its 2025 revenue guidance by $200 million. Net sales were $973 million, almost all of which came from Covid-19 products. Only $2 million in RSV vaccine sales were reported, a sliver of the hundreds of millions of dollars posted by Pfizer and GSK, the first entrants in the market. Since Moderna’s RSV product was approved in May 2024, it hasn’t yet eclipsed $30 million in total sales.

Well, what can I say? When you murder your customers they stop coming back. Who could have predicted this…

All vaccine sales are down, including the flu vaccines. It’s because RFK Jr says bad things about them, no other reason (like, for example, killing and injuring people?):

Well into the first cold and flu season with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as leader of HHS, vaccine revenue and uptake are down while federal health officials continue to scrutinize their value. Following third-quarter earnings, the general consensus among vaccine makers for Covid-19, flu and RSV is that dampening demand has shrunk sales. Moderna’s net product sales fell almost 50% in the latest quarter compared to 2024. Pfizer similarly recorded a 19% drop in sales of its Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, in the third quarter. Flu vaccine makers haven’t fared any better. GSK saw a 24% decline in its flu portfolio in the third quarter, and Sanofi reported double-digit percentage declines.

My comment: he-he-haw-haw… I take credit, and my readers should take credit, too.

Merck buys Cidara for $9B after $339+ BARDA award. I wrote about Cidara and their “flu shot which is not a vaccine, we swear” here. To value this idiotic chemical cocktail that hasn’t even completed Phase 3 at $9B is … stunningly stupid. But ok, I don’t cry when these guys flush their money down the toilet. It may be that Susie Wiles promised Merck “avian flu pandemic for real in 2026-2027” and that this time they will be the leader of the Operation Warp Speed Again (OWSA, pronounced in Russian as “ovtza” = sheep). Otherwise, I am really perplexed at the valuation of this garbage with zero market potential at these stratospheric prices.

Merck’s problems deserve special mention. They have been on a $19B drunken gambler shopping spree lately, including the Cidara purchase mentioned above. That spree reeks of desperation because for all practical purposes, Merck is a 1-trick pony, perhaps 1.5-trick pony: Keytruda and Gardasil

The pony is about to run out of tricks and die…

Gardasil, which represents the second largest revenue stream for Merck is falling off the cliff:

In Q4 2024 , Gardasil sales dropped 17% (year-over-year) to $1.55 billion , mainly because of weak China demand. MarketBeat

In Q1 2025 , Merck reported a 41% decline in Gardasil sales vs Q1 2024: Q1 2025 Gardasil came in at $1.33B . Investors

For the first half of 2025, Merck says Gardasil sales were $2.45B, down 48% YoY. Zacks

Hilariously, Merck blames China! Duh. It’s always China’s fault:

Merck cites “increased pressure on discretionary consumer spending … including across the vaccine space” as part of the demand weakness for Gardasil. Pharmaceutical Commerce

In the U.S., Merck notes higher demand in public sector buying and favorable pricing dynamics for Gardasil. Merck.com

Note: it’s not the people who are lining up for Gardasil in the US, it’s the government, specifically current Trump administration sending taxpayers’ money to Merck and paying higher prices for their poison. In other words, a bail-out by another name. For now.

Merck’s largest revenue source, cancer poison Keytruda will go off patent shortly:

Merck’s SEC filings indicate that a compound patent for Keytruda is expected to expire in December 2028 . SEC

The 12-year biologic exclusivity (under U.S. law for biologics) is often cited in analyses; some sources suggest it would expire around September 2026 , though patent protection continues longer. Patsnap Eureka

Merck’s Defense: Merck is proactively launching a subcutaneous version of Keytruda (“Keytruda Qlex”) to maintain market share ahead of biosimilar competition. Chemical & Engineering News

Merck is not the only Big Pharma company on an insane and rather desperate shopping spree, buying shit that will never work at astronomical valuations.

Novartis was the sole bidder for a “gene therapy” startup in Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy (over-crowded with previous gene therapy failures), yet managed to bid against themselves several times and hike up the price they ultimately agreed to pay:

…four months of negotiations and four hiked proposals for Novartis and Avidity Biosciences to come to their $12 billion agreement in October, according to a Monday financial filing with the background of 2025’s second-largest biopharma acquisition.

Avidity is another poison cocktail of mRNA that, at best, will generate $20M from 5 patients in revenue and shut down like all the previous failures in this “ultra rare” sector. Nobody, except Novartis CEO and business development execs, is that stupid anymore.

The first-largest and thus stupidest deal of the year was inked by Johnson & Johnson $14.6 billion takeover of Intra-Cellular Therapies, another gene therapy maker. This was another non-competitive acquisition, after all other potential acquirer companies said no. But then, look what happens:

On Jan. 6, Intra-Cellular’s bankers at Centerview and Jefferies did a quick check to see if three other companies would be interested in acquiring the biotech. Within two days, all three counterparties said they weren’t interested in buying Intra-Cellular, according to the SEC filing. It took one month for Johnson & Johnson to secure its $14 billion acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies, according to new securities filings that shed light into the back-and-forth talks behind the biggest biotech buyout of the past 14 months.

It’s quite possible that these over inflated non-competitive mega acquisitions are a form of money laundering. Which brings me to the international news.

Finally, in international news, French authorities urgently need money for hookers and blow this holiday season and have begun raiding their accomplices in pharma. I love when this happens. Sanofi HQ is raided by French tax inspectors.

French authorities raided Sanofi’s headquarters in Paris on Tuesday as part of a probe into alleged tax fraud involving multiple companies. A Sanofi spokesperson confirmed that the authorities made a visit to its headquarters, adding that it is related to an acquisition it made more than a decade ago.

This completes my wrap up of good news and wins that we should be celebrating. Speaking out matters. People may not show outwardly that they hear us, and the social media platforms try extremely hard to suppress us, but I hope these data points speak for themselves. We are being heard and the message is clearly landing.

Art for today: Study of Wolves, watercolor, 7x10 in.