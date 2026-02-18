Podcast with Michael Yon and Lizz Gunn.
This is a recent discussion with Michael Yon and FreeNZ Liz Gunn where we range on numerous current topics. It’s long, but I hope you enjoy it!
Here is the link to the press release about March 9 court hearing in Amsterdam and the way for journalists to register for the press conference. There is also an opportunity for the journalists to attend court hearing, if they register by February 26.
I always enjoy hearing you and Mr. Yon, Sasha, but I had to turn the discussion off at the clip of that fellow reciting the names of all the "Jews".
I am no fan of the Government of Israelt, or the Government of any nation, including my own, but it turns my stomach to hear the expression "Jews" said in that way.
Anthony Fauci is not Jewish. Many many people in power are not Jewish.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion, I know, but sometimes it's just too much.
Fantastic interview thank you!