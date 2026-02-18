Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judith's avatar
Judith
23m

I always enjoy hearing you and Mr. Yon, Sasha, but I had to turn the discussion off at the clip of that fellow reciting the names of all the "Jews".

I am no fan of the Government of Israelt, or the Government of any nation, including my own, but it turns my stomach to hear the expression "Jews" said in that way.

Anthony Fauci is not Jewish. Many many people in power are not Jewish.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, I know, but sometimes it's just too much.

Reply
Share
Dee's avatar
Dee
2h

Fantastic interview thank you!

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Latypova · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture