Please tune in. This is an historic trial. The doctors responsible for murdering Grace with the DOD/HHS covid murder protocol, targeted especially at the “unfit” (she had a Down Syndrome) should be on trial for their lives, just like the Nazi doctors and for the same crime, in my opinion. They were “following orders”. This legal defense was made legal by the PREP Act and the ongoing PREP Act emergency declaration for covid, which has not been terminated by the current HHS Scy RFK Jr.

The plaintiffs were only able to get to this trial by going after lesser charges such as violation of informed consent, medical negligence and battery, as PREP Act protections preclude real fact finding about covid atrocities by the courts. Nevertheless I am praying for justice for Grace and her family, and I hope you join me.

Live stream link on CHD TV

