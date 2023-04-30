As promised, here is a high level review of the manufacturing contracts between US DOD and Moderna.
Part 1 of this article which talks about Moderna’s R&D contract can be found here.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
To recall, Moderna’s injectio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Due Diligence and Art to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.