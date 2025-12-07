Announcement: Katherine Watt has closed her Bailiwick News publication on Substack. I don’t know the reasons why she wanted to end this publication, but it was her decision. In an email she said she is doing well, and we continue working on the legal case in the Netherlands at this time. Many of my articles have links to Bailiwick substack which will no longer work. If you need to look up something from her work, her archive is available here.

I have covered this key case over the past 3 years and have spoken with

and Warner Mendenhall on many occasions. If you need a refresher, here is

where you can find all the case documents. My previously published articles:

This post provides the audio and transcript from the oral arguments in the recent court hearing on December 3, 2025 in the 5th Circuit’s En Banc Courtroom.

Summary

The case appeal prepared by Jackson’s attorneys centers on whether the federal government demonstrated “good cause” to intervene after the seal period and dismiss a qui tam (False Claims Act) action brought by Brooke Jackson. The relator’s counsel argues that the government’s combined motion to intervene and dismiss failed to provide a legally sufficient reason in the intervention segment, asserting that mere desire to dismiss does not meet the good cause standard. Concerns include the district court’s reliance on reasons articulated in the dismissal portion to justify intervention, allegedly conflating standards. The importance lies in preserving statutory checks envisioned by the 1986 False Claims Act amendments, safeguarding relators’ role against potential government complicity, and ensuring Federal Rules (Rule 24) apply to assess prejudice and intervention criteria.

Warner Mendenhall argued on behalf of Brook Jackson. In my opinion, he did a fantastic job, especially pointing at the fact that the government is not above the law and government officials do at times engage in corruption and that political priorities change over time. The relator’s theory asserts Pfizer induced the FDA to issue an Emergency Use Authorization through fraudulent data (e.g., unblinding, hidden deaths, misstated efficacy, safety issues), triggering substantial government payments for doses (initially 100 million doses for 1.9 billion; total payments stated as 30 billion). Warner mentioned the extensive research by citizen scientists and FOIA-based disclosures suggesting more deaths in the vaccine arm than placebo and significant adverse outcomes, arguing discovery burdens are mitigated by already available documents. The impact is material: alleged fraud at the EUA stage as a precursor to payments under government contracts.

The government attorney was clearly not well prepared to explain how “dismiss with prejudice because we say so” and “it will be futile to investigate this” corresponds to the US law (it doesn’t). By presenting no justification for the government’s pushing to dismiss, the government essentially admits they are in on the fraud together with Pfizer (which of course we all know). She was flustered and had no substantive argument. It is not known when the court will issue the decision.

Possible solutions discussed include remanding for a proper good cause showing, clarifying that Rule 24 applies, and ensuring Rule 41 dismissals without prejudice absent adjudication or multiple filings, while the government counters that desire to dismiss itself is good cause and supports dismissal with prejudice due to futility.

Brook’s unjust dismissal from Ventavia was also argued by Ventavia attorneys.

Audio recording from the court:

0:00 -38:35

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

AI-generated Transcript

00:00:00 Speaker 1 (Warner Mendenhall)

We have a number of counselors on the case. Jeremy Friedman is here with me today, but he will not be arguing. And my client is here as well. Brooke Jackson is in the front row, so I wanted to introduce her to the court. May I please report, my name is Warner Mendenhall, and I represent Brooke Jackson in this case.

00:00:31 Speaker 1

You know, the key issue, I believe, here, and the fundamental issue, is whether the federal government made a showing of good cause. And the Polanski decision actually helps us in many ways. First of all, it said that the government must show good cause before intervening after the seal period. And good cause means legally sufficient. reason, not a mere desire to dismiss. And we can see that in the motion that the federal government.

00:01:06 Speaker 1

filed, all it said is that it wanted to dismiss and that’s what gave it cause. There was no legally sufficient reason beyond this desire to dismiss.

00:01:23 Speaker 2 (Judge)

Did it not say that it was unlikely to succeed or that it would impose substantial discovery and litigation burdens or that it conflicted with the government’s public health policy goals?

00:01:33 Speaker 1

You know, Your Honor, it’s interesting how it’s constructed in their motion. The first part of the motion is the motion to intervene and only in the motion to dismiss does it raise these other allegations. But in the motion to intervene, the first segment of their motion, which is a combined motion, all it says is to dismiss. It does not mention those other things. So we believe that the motion to intervene is limited.

00:02:03 Speaker 1

and cabined by what they submitted to the district court. It’s the district court then that took those secondary issues that the government raised in its motion to dismiss and kind of confounded them and created this hybrid system where, oh, it can pull from the motion to dismiss these supposed reasons of the federal government and incorporate them. That’s not how this should work here. This should work. At first, they have to be allowed to intervene.

00:02:35 Speaker 1

And by intervening, at that point, they have to show a legally sufficient reason and good cause. We can’t just incorporate motions to dismiss.

00:02:45 Speaker 3 (Judge)

What about the harmful error rule? In other words, if there were bases that were raised and were considered by the district court and it failed to take them into account on just the motion to intervene and we send it back and it can do that on remand, where’s the harmful error.

00:03:06 Speaker 1

Well, I think there is harmful error there because it should, and in fact that’s what we’re asking that this court do, is remand it and have the government show good cause. If we’re just arguing under the Rule 41 dismissal standards, that’s very different than them coming in and having to show good cause. Obviously, 41, they have a wide discretion to dismiss and I haven’t argued.

00:03:37 Speaker 1

I haven’t argued about that as well, but our strongest argument is the cause, the good cause that they have to show on the motion. to intervene. So we do think it should be remanded and that they should show good cause. And they should show us exactly that question about the public health policies of the United States. The public health policy of the United States is set by the 1986 amendments to the Federal False Claims Act. And it’s set there in a couple of ways. One thing it says is.

00:04:09 Speaker 1

there should not be fraud in our federal health care program. Another thing that it says is that relators themselves have this role as a check on a government that may actually be complicit with the defendant, that may have committed wrongdoing, the government itself, the government officials. They want a way to have a check. The Congress mandated this, that there’s a way to have a check on the government so that it doesn’t roll in a direction that supports fraud as the public health policy.

00:04:41 Speaker 1

of the United States. So that’s a key issue, is to go back to that statute and what Congress is requiring and what Congress saw as the role of the relators. I hope that answers your question. In all of the government’s cases, that there was a motion to intervene. There were reasons, there was a good cause in every single one that they submitted in their pleading.

00:05:12 Speaker 1

Under Brutus trading, you know, they said in Brutus that the factual allegations in that case were not supported. Our facts are extensively supported. We’re the only ones who submitted in this case affidavits and documents that supported our facts. They said that the legal theory was not recognizable. I’m back to Brutus. In our case, the federal government actually put in a statement of interest about the legal theory,

00:05:45 Speaker 1

inducing the FDA to issue an emergency use authorization for an untrue... is a cognizable theory, which we took then and incorporated in our second amended complaint. We took the government’s advice as to what the cognizable theory was. In physicians paying specialists, Carter v. Physicians Paying Specialists, that relator neglected the responsibilities of a relator in that case, failed to prosecute.

00:06:20 Speaker 1

In that case, the court did decide that the cost of proceeding with that case outweighed the benefit. There was an extensive factual record there. And Wolf Creek Service is another one, which you guys may know that I’m on that case. I have another reason why we’ve asked for certiorari at the Supreme Court. But the discovery in that case cast doubt on the ability of the relator to prove the violations. And NASA employees’ testimony challenged the allegations directly.

00:06:56 Speaker 1

And like I said, that’s on appeal for some other reasons. But at least in that case, which I know the court did find reasons, did articulate those reasons. So there’s no evidence that the DOJ presented, no investigation details. There’s no analysis. And all the cases, they said, have these factual showings. Now, furthermore, moving on to Rule 24, Polanski’s very clear, and I think supports our contention,

00:07:32 Speaker 1

that just because a case is filed under the False Claims Act doesn’t mean the federal rules don’t apply. In fact, Polanski specifically says that the federal rules... apply. And under Rule 24, it requires consideration of prejudice to the original parties. There was none of that given by the district court here. And one of the cases that we cite, Drennan v. Fresenius, invites reference to Rule 24 and the body of case law that accompanies.

00:08:06 Speaker 1

it. So there are many cross-references to the rules in Polanski. It’s clear that unless Congress says specifically the rule doesn’t apply, that the federal rules generally apply to all sorts of cases in federal court. So the district court legally erred in holding that Rule 24 doesn’t apply.

00:08:27 Speaker 2

Do we examine both stages of the intervention rulings that the prior decline and then the later grant for the purpose of dismissal, do we look at it both times.

00:08:49 Speaker 1

Well, I mean, I don’t think that’s necessary here. I mean, certainly, I’m sorry, Your Honor, I’m a little under the weather myself. You know, while the case is under seal, I do believe that the government has really a pretty much unfettered right to dismiss under 41A. It’s under seal. There’s no answer. They’re considering the case. That’s the time for them to do it. But when they come in with a later intervention, there is a much higher bar, a much higher.

00:09:23 Speaker 1

threshold. This case began with whistleblowing that started in September of 2020. And the case was filed in January of 2021. You know, here we are. We’re almost five years later. And I know one of the issues might be, well, you haven’t even engaged in discovery yet. Well, that’s actually, this case is unique in that sense. There have been a vast army of citizen researchers and scientists that have poured over these documents.

00:09:54 Speaker 1

We’ve spent hundreds, maybe thousands of hours researching all of the releases of documents, in fact. And that goes to another issue of the discovery burden. There has been so much now that has been forced out of Pfizer through the FOIA requests and other things that we now have a very good picture of everything that is happening. We know that more people died in the vaccine arm in this clinical trial than died in the placebo arm. We know that roughly half the people who got COVID were in the vaccine arm versus half that were not.

00:10:32 Speaker 1

So we already can see where the frauds that we alleged in our complaint are playing out in the actual documents. So we think that the only thing that happened, frankly, is that the changed circumstance was a political decision by the past administration, frankly, because the information keeps coming out of how bad these shots were, that they didn’t prevent COVID, that they’re causing a lot of damage.

00:11:03 Speaker 2

Is that a legitimate, can they pursue a political, is that the same thing as public health? Is that a legitimate reason.

00:11:15 Speaker 1

No, in fact, it isn’t. And that’s kind of skipping along into our argument a little bit, but their political stance has caused them actually to intervene, to dismiss, to suppress our client’s First Amendment right to access the courts, to vindicate what she learned while she worked at the court.

00:11:35 Speaker 2

But why isn’t it the government’s right? To choose whether it wishes to pursue or whether it sees a benefit in not, whether it’s political or public health or however you wish to characterize it.

00:11:53 Speaker 1

Well, because Congress set up the statutory framework for this and Congress envisioned that our government itself may have some problems and that the leaders were there to check the government. If the government was behaving badly, that’s not, you know, that certainly is possible that we have administrators that are colluding or operating and know about the fraud that Pfizer committed.

00:12:23 Speaker 1

And Congress. Congress wanted the relators to be a tech on that. I hope does that answer your question, Your Honor.

00:12:30 Speaker 2

I guess. Is there any issue about dismissal with prejudice or not prejudice.

00:12:39 Speaker 1

Sure. Under Rule 41, dismissals are supposed to be without prejudice, unless the relator had previously dismissed the case. This relator had not previously dismissed the case. So, when a dismissal is with prejudice, that adds another element to it as well. Shaw v. United Mexican States, if it is with prejudice, the court has to make a searching examination as to why it should be with prejudice.

00:13:12 Speaker 1

And, Your Honors, I had thought about this a little bit, and I thought, you know, well, what would without prejudice do? That means the relator could bring the case again. Well, guess what? There’s more information coming out that the relator may have. They may be able to bring a very different case along the same lines, but with the additional information. So, I think that, you know, if that new information comes up, the relator ought to be able to file a claim that incorporates their claim, but also the new information that’s come forward that proves the fraud.

00:13:47 Speaker 1

So, we do think that Rule 41 requires dismissal without prejudice, and we think that violates Rule 41’s plain terms. The other thing about this dismissal is that it does send a message to future whistleblowers.

00:14:18 Speaker 1

If fraud involves government complicity, don’t bother reporting it. And this eviscerates the 1986 amendments. Briefly, before I run out of time, I’m going to skip over the constitutional issues, but I do want to talk about my client’s firing. The timing was very suspicious. She was terminated after she got Ventavia to have an enrollment pause because of problems.

00:14:49 Speaker 1

that she identified and that they actually recognized. Then she made a report to the FDA. Six hours later, she was walked off the job. And the next day, guess what? They started enrolling again. That pause was supposed to continue. They unpicked the pause. Now they got the troublemaker out of the way who’s showing that we’re committing fraud. We can start it right back up as soon as she’s gone. So I think that they were very aware of the FDA audit risks that she pointed out,

00:15:20 Speaker 1

how the timing of the termination is very suspicious. They said she was not a good fit. Well, I bet she wasn’t. And she had, in the days prior to her termination, a pattern of escalating complaints up through Vitavia to Pfizer and to the FDA. So we think their termination was successful. Thank you very much. I see that my time has expired.

00:15:46 Speaker 2

Thank you.

00:15:47 Speaker 1

And I think I reserved five minutes. Is that good.

00:15:49 Speaker 2

Yes, sir. Thank you. Thank you, Mr. Mendenhall. We’ll hear from Ms. Smith. [government attorney]

00:16:02 Speaker 4 [Ms. Smith, US Gov attorney]

May it please the court, Sarah Smith, on behalf of the government. The district court did not abuse its discretion when it granted the government’s motion to intervene and dismiss Relator’s key tampering. After intervention, the district court correctly determined that the government’s desire to dismiss itself constitutes good cause. The government has good cause to intervene whenever it determines that its interests would not be served by the Relator continuing to litigate claims on its behalf. As to dismissal, the court correctly applied the standard set out in Polanski.

00:16:36 Speaker 4

Polanski, the court explained that the rules governing voluntary dismissal from Rule 41A apply, and how that shakes out depends on whether or not an answer has been filed in the case. But as in this case, where the government moves to dismiss before an answer is filed, the court has no adjudicatory role, and the motion must be granted. If the court has questions, happy to answer them, but otherwise the government’s content to respond. It’s brief.

00:17:05 Speaker 2

Should it have been dismissed without prejudice.

00:17:08 Speaker 4

No. So Rule 41 does not set out a rule that voluntary dismissals must be without prejudice. What it says is if the order does not say otherwise, then the dismissal is without prejudice. And here, the district court’s order was clear that it was with prejudice as to the relater. And this court, earlier this year in its Vanderland decision, construed the dismissal with prejudice, and it said that that was essential for it to have appellate jurisdiction, because typically this court wouldn’t have jurisdiction to review a voluntary dismissal.

00:17:40 Speaker 4

And so I think that that has to be the right answer, because otherwise what would happen is, you know, relater would go down back to the district court, would again file the complaint. The government would presumably again move to intervene and dismiss. The district court would grant it.

00:17:56 Speaker 2

But that could be the reason that you don’t do it, that you do do it with prejudice. If you’ve had a multiple chance, then that can be. What’s the reason to do it with prejudice? What’s the reason to have done it.

00:18:09 Speaker 4

So it would be futile because the government has already determined that its interests are not furthered by a relater. And the point I wanted to make is that, you know, if the dismissal had been without prejudice, then it really wouldn’t make sense if the relater would keep filing in district court, it would keep getting dismissed, but this court couldn’t review it.

00:18:33 Speaker 2

After they filed again, they could say, that’s when you would do prejudice, on the second time around. I thought that was how it works.

00:18:44 Speaker 4

Again, Rule 41 does not say that dismissal has to be without prejudice. It just says, it just creates the rule that the order doesn’t say otherwise.

00:18:52 Speaker 2

Right, but what is the legal basis that this would be? Because the government’s made up its mind as the legal basis.

00:19:00 Speaker 4

Because nothing would change if the relater brought her claims again. I mean, the government has made its decision. It’s made its...

00:19:07 Speaker 2

Well, I mean, she could plead it better, and also the government might have a different public health policy. Is that possible.

00:19:18 Speaker 4

So relater was able... She submitted two amended complaints here. She got a chance to revise her claim, and the government made its determination.

00:19:28 Speaker 2

Yeah. Well, I mean, one reason to grant a motion to dismiss with prejudice is because something is futile. That is a legitimate reason to do a dismissal with prejudice. And I’m just asking, what here in the record shows that it’s futile.

00:19:44 Speaker 4

It’s, again, it’s futile because the government has determined that its interests are not served by the relator.

00:19:51 Speaker 3

Well, that could change with an election, right? Or a change in relatorship in the public health sector.

00:19:56 Speaker 4

I mean, it could. I don’t think that the district court had no reason to expect that the government’s reasons would change in the future. I mean, if that was the rule that, like, these dismissals always need to be without prejudice because somewhere down the line the government might change its mind, I don’t think that is really workable.

00:20:18 Speaker 2

solution here. But really, normally the default is without prejudice. And so we have to have a reason to say that it’s futile so that it should be with prejudice. So that’s why, is it a good enough reason to say that, well, the government has spoken? Is that a reason.

00:20:36 Speaker 4

Again, the government, Rule 41 just says that if the order doesn’t stipulate otherwise, it’s without prejudice. It’s not a rule that dismissals.

00:20:44 Speaker 2

must be without prejudice. No, but I’m telling, we’re discussing the case law in dismissals. Ordinarily, you should dismiss without prejudice unless it’s been adjudicated such that or the person’s had multiple chances. There’s all kinds of reasons why you don’t, why you do it with prejudice as opposed, there’s a whole jurisprudence body about Rule 41. And I’m asking how it applies in this context.

00:21:10 Speaker 4

So, again, in this context, a dismissal without prejudice would be futile because the government has determined that it doesn’t want these cases to go forward, and the district court did not use its discretion.

00:21:28 Speaker 5

What is your best articulation of good cause? Is desire alone sufficient, or must there always be some articulated reason.

00:21:42 Speaker 4

So, the Supreme Court said in Plansky it’s just a legally sufficient reason. Our position is that the government’s desire to dismiss is itself good cause. That’s all that’s necessary. Of course, here the court averted to the government’s reasons to dismiss, and the court here is reviewing for vis-a discretion and can affirm on that basis, but no, the government doesn’t need to convince the court that it has. good reasons to dismiss its own case at the intervention stage. And I think what’s really wrong is...

00:22:12 Speaker 2

Well, then why is it called good cause.

00:22:14 Speaker 4

I’m sorry.

00:22:14 Speaker 2

Why isn’t it just the government chooses, so it’s done? If it can be for any reason, in answer to Judge Willett’s question, then why is it called good cause? That sounds like that’s a standard where you have to reach a certain goal. And you’re saying, no, there’s no goal. It’s just the government’s prerogative.

00:22:34 Speaker 4

There might be other cases where the government wants to intervene for different reasons, where good cause might or might not be shown. I’m not trying to say anything about... I’m trying to say that just whenever the government wants to intervene, that’s enough. I thought that’s what you just said. Where the government wants to intervene to exercise its statutory right to dismiss the claims brought in its name, that is good cause.

00:22:54 Speaker 2

So automatically, if the government wants to dismiss, they’ve demonstrated good cause.

00:22:59 Speaker 4

They have.

00:23:01 Speaker 2

And what case says that.

00:23:02 Speaker 4

No case says that because before Polanski, the government didn’t typically intervene in these cases before dismissing. It didn’t think it had to. Polanski said, that’s really strange to intervene in a case. I’m sorry, to dismiss a case that you’re not a party of, you need to become a party first. But it’s relatively new that the government needs to intervene first. And on page 11 in our brief, we cite cases since Polanski where courts have consistently found that the government’s desire to dismiss a case is good cause to intervene. And I just would like to point out that I think the relator’s position is really unusual.

00:23:39 Speaker 4

It would say that, you know, here the substantive standard to dismiss, the court plays no adjudicatory role in this pre-insert context, but that at the threshold, the intervention, that there’s a higher standard there that the government needs to satisfy. I don’t know of any... area of law that works like that, where the threshold question has a higher burden than the.

00:24:00 Speaker 3

substantive dismissal standard. Well, shouldn’t you argue or wouldn’t you argue that there’s more than desire along here that the government talked about cost? Absolutely. The court can certainly.

00:24:13 Speaker 4

affirm the district court’s judgment on that basis. The district court pointed to the reasons that the government gave in its motion for why it wanted to dismiss. It explained that it doubted the merits, that the case would impose substantial litigation and discovery burdens, and the court did not use its discretion in accepting the government’s assessment of the case. Did it raise.

00:24:33 Speaker 2

those arguments in conjunction with its motion to intervene.

00:24:38 Speaker 4

So the government filed a single motion to the district court that was a motion to intervene and dismiss. Her leader is right that it wasn’t under, you know, the intervention section, but it was in the same motion, yes.

00:24:49 Speaker 2

Do I understand, I mean, in answer to Judge Richmond’s question, you know, you said you could consider these other factors, but I took your argument to be you’re saying, no, it’s just the government wanting to do this is your main argument. Are you making, is one your alternative better? Are you trying to make some law here in a circuit? Is that what you’re trying to do? Can you help us.

00:25:16 Speaker 4

So it is our position that the government’s desire to exercise its statutory right to dismiss the case is itself a good cause. Again, if the court has any poems about that, it can just affirm on the basis that the court gave below. There are no further questions we ask.

00:25:32 Speaker 2

Thank you. We’ll hear from Mr. Guthrie, on behalf of Vintavia. Is that how you say it.

00:25:47 Speaker 6

I say Vintavia. Vintavia. You say Vintavia. We’ll get to the same question.

00:25:50 Speaker 2

Okay, go ahead.

00:25:51 Speaker 6

May it please the court, Amanda Guthrie. I’m here for Vintavia, and I’m here to address the retaliation claim, because that claim was brought against my client alone, and it was dismissed by the district court for a slightly different reason. It was dismissed on the merits under Rule 12b-6, not just because of the government’s motion. The decision was correct and should be affirmed as well, and the way we divided this argument, I only have five minutes to address the retaliation claim, but I honestly don’t think I need more than that.

00:26:20 Speaker 2

Can you help? Because they said that... You knew that, not you, but Ventavia knew that she had gone to the FDA about these claims.

00:26:33 Speaker 6

That’s not true as a matter of fact, but I recognize we’re here on a pleading motion.

00:26:36 Speaker 2

Does the pleading say that.

00:26:38 Speaker 6

It does not. All she says is that she made a report, quote, the same day that she was fired.

00:26:46 Speaker 2

Sometimes we say a temporal thing. I mean, in normal employment law, if it’s super-duper fast. we can say that it could be linked.

00:26:55 Speaker 6

Certainly, Your Honor, and she’s referenced that here, but that comes from the causation element of the Prima Facie case to plead a protected activity, a claim for retaliation. She’s got to show she was engaged in protected activity. Under the False Claims Act, I’m happy to talk about that because that’s a specific burden. She’s got to show that we knew she was engaged in protected activity, and then she’s got to show that we fired her because of that. So this temporal proximity idea comes from that third element.

00:27:22 Speaker 2

Third prong, fired because of that.

00:27:24 Speaker 6

We didn’t move on it. We’re only here on the first two elements.

00:27:27 Speaker 2

So she didn’t say they knew.

00:27:29 Speaker 6

Never once in her pleading did she say that we knew that she called the FDA, and she had lots of opportunities to.

00:27:36 Speaker 2

And this is the second pleading.

00:27:37 Speaker 6

This is actually the fourth pleading, Your Honor. So it was the second pleading.

00:27:41 Speaker 2

And she knew that was a flaw that it didn’t say.

00:27:43 Speaker 6

We raised it in the first motion to dismiss. The district court granted the first motion to dismiss on two grounds, right, that she wasn’t engaged. Thank you. It just was a coincidence. I don’t know if it was a coincidence, but look, we had issues with her as an employee.

00:28:17 Speaker 6

In 18 days as an employee, we had some concerns about her behavior. She was finding confidential material. She was taking pictures. She was violating the law.

00:28:26 Speaker 2

If you had one and two, if they were pled and we would go to summary judgment, you might, on the causation number three, that might be enough to get over summary judgment even.

00:28:38 Speaker 6

I hear you, but we don’t even get to causation.

00:28:42 Speaker 2

Okay.

00:28:42 Speaker 6

If we didn’t know about it. And I want to point you to this court’s opinion in the Patton case because what Patton says is when we’re talking about FCA retaliation, it’s a very specific statute that says it only protects an employee who is engaged in protected activity under the False Claims Act. And what does that mean? You have to be reporting false claims for government payment. This is not about criticizing business practices.

00:29:09 Speaker 2

I understand that argument.

00:29:10 Speaker 6

And so all I’m saying, Chief Judge, I’ll. No, know, is that. In order to meet her prima facie burden for the FCA retaliation provision, we her employer, have to know that she is engaged in protected activity under the False Claims Act. And we didn’t know that because she didn’t say it.

00:29:29 Speaker 2

And also, she didn’t engage in protected activity under the False Claims Act according to what she pled.

00:29:36 Speaker 6

That’s exactly right. That would be her position. Because what she was talking about, she was saying to us, I’m concerned we’re not following the clinical trial protocol. And she maybe even said, I’m concerned you’re not following FDA regulations. Those are not protected activities under the False Claims Act. And that’s the point this court made in Patton.

00:29:56 Speaker 2

They might be protected acts under some other statute, whistleblower general statute or something.

00:30:04 Speaker 6

It may be, Judge Elrod, but she pled this claim under the False Claims Act retaliation provision. You know, the Supreme Court in Escobar says that the False Claims Act is not an all-purpose anti-fraud statute. And it is not a device for prosecuting what the Supreme Court called garden variety regulatory violations. So just as the False Claims Act is not an all-purpose anti-fraud statute, its retaliation provision is not an all-purpose anti-retaliation provision. It only protects employees who are engaged in protected activity under the False Claims Act.

00:30:40 Speaker 6

And so these allegations fail for the same reasons as those this Court addressed in Patton, in knowertson, and most recently in the Toledo v. HCA case.

00:30:49 Speaker 5

Is your rule, is it categorical? Or is there any scenario where a quality control complaint in a clinical trial could constitute FCA-protected activity.

00:31:06 Speaker 6

It is only, Judge Willett, going to be if the relator says, I’ve got concerns about the clinical trial protocol, and I think that means you’re defrauding the government. We’re a full step away from anything that goes to the False Claims Act, because there’s lots of clinical trials, there’s lots of FDA regulatory spheres that have nothing to do with false claims for government payment. So my rule would be, and the rule that I think comes from this court’s case law, is that the relator has to make that extra step.

00:31:38 Speaker 6

To say, I’ve got concerns about, what does the court say? You’ve got to talk about fraud or qui tam actions or something that goes to false claims for government payment that gets you in the False Claims Act bucket. Otherwise, all the employee is doing is criticizing business practices, raising regulatory violations. That’s not within the sphere of the False Claims Act, and it doesn’t trigger their rights under the FCA’s retaliation provision.

00:32:04 Speaker 2

Thank you. We have your argument. Thank you. Mr. Mendenhall, you say five minutes for rebuttal, sir.

00:32:13 Speaker 1

You know, this is frequently a problem. I can tell you that I’m going to start with the employment issue, and then I’ll move on to the government’s issue. But what happens is the average whistleblower out there has no idea what qui tam means. They have no idea that there’s a federal False Claims Act statute. What they see is people lying to the federal government or lying, in this case, to a clinical trial, lying to Pfizer even, lying to the FDA, lying up to chain of command and suppressing the information about those lies with this relator.

00:32:54 Speaker 1

She doesn’t know about the False Claims Act at this point. She’s just trying to figure out what the heck is going on here. And she sees unblinding, which is completely wrong in a clinical trial, messes up the entire data set. You know, she discussed all of these regulatory violations, and they’re critical to running an adequate clinical trial, which is required by the Emergency Use Authorization Statute. This trial was clearly inadequate. That’s what she’s seeing.

00:33:25 Speaker 1

That’s what she’s reporting to her bosses and to the FDA. I mean, we have a.

00:33:32 Speaker 2

You think that she knew? I mean, that they knew she had reported to the FDA.

00:33:39 Speaker 1

Well, what I would say about that is that all inferences under 12b-6 should be read in favor of the relator. There’s certainly an inference when six hours after the phone call, she’s marched off to the location of her employment, marched off site. There’s certainly an inference there that goes to that, that something happened to require this response six hours later. They’re claiming that she had all of these other violations, and guess what?

00:34:12 Speaker 1

There was no disciplinary action before that day to our client. There was no notice before that. I think it’s the night before there was a long meeting with a bunch of issues. She was raising issues, and they started to accuse her of things. That was the night before she was walked off. That’s the night before she made that phone call. So they were clearly what we would call, you know. papering the file that night saying that she had violated HIPAA. Well, guess what? Whistleblowers have a right to gather information.

00:34:42 Speaker 1

It is not a HIPAA violation to gather that medical information when you’re going to hand it over to the federal government through fraud. So I’ll move on. The government really sort of made our case for us in their argument. They just said, look, a desire to dismiss equals good cause. That’s exactly what we’re saying their contention is, that all they have to do is desire to dismiss it. And that is not good cause.

00:35:14 Speaker 1

And I think there’s a very good point, you know, that government actually is changing its policies as to these vaccines. The government has recognized 10 deaths now among children. That’s just the first 10. There are going to be hundreds more deaths in children that the government’s going to recognize. So it is coming around. You know, so it is not futile to have her case dismissed with the right to refile as the administration changes, as the information continues to come out.

00:35:51 Speaker 1

And as she continues to learn more over time, she’s learning every day. Literally hundreds of people are coming forward now, bringing information to Brooke Jackson. Because they want to stop this travesty. They want to stop these deaths in children and adults and disabilities that have occurred in this process. We submitted documentation in there that there are millions of disabled people now due to these COVID-19 shots.

00:36:22 Speaker 1

That many, many people have had myocarditis or neurological disease or otherwise. All of that information is coming up.

00:36:29 Speaker 3

And that relates to a false payment by the government, how.

00:36:35 Speaker 1

Well, it sure does. The fundamental issue was that the FDA had to provide an emergency use authorization before any payment was released. Pfizer had to get this data through the FDA. Pfizer induced the FDA to give them an emergency use authorization. Based on fraudulent data. That’s our allegation, but the facts on the ground are really proving that up over time.

00:37:12 Speaker 1

And then that released initially was 100 million doses for 1.9 billion. I believe Pfizer at this point has received $30 billion in payments for the shots it’s provided to this country and other countries. So, and I guess that leads to another issue that I have thought about, Judge Richmond. You know, the issue is there are these precursor activities to payment. Just because our relator sees it early in the stream of the process, we knew already the statement of work had been issued.

00:37:49 Speaker 1

Pfizer was proceeding with the clinical trial based on that statement of work that was issued. They knew that if they got this through the FDA, they would be paid. That was the purpose of these clinical trials, which Pfizer did finance. Pfizer financed these trials, but in anticipation of the billions of dollars that would come after approval. And they could not get approval but for the fact that they hid some deaths in the trial, they didn’t properly give the data to the government, and they hid the fact that this does not stop transmission.

00:38:25 Speaker 1

and that there’s all kinds of damage in the trial.

00:38:29 Speaker 2

Thank you. I believe we have your argument, unless Judge Richmond has anything further. Okay, thank you. We have your argument.

Art for today: Moab Cliffs, watercolor, 9x12 in.