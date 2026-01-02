Open thread: What questions or topics would you like me to address in 2026?
Happy New Year, dear Readers! In January I have several posts scheduled on the history of bio-chemical weapons development and some questionable tests thereof in human subjects. I am planning to do some organization and clean up of my Substack materials, so the posts will be a bit less frequent in the next few weeks.
In the meantime, I would like to open this post for you to submit questions on topics that interest you in 2026. I am not guaranteeing that I will address all of them, but I want to focus on what interests both me and my readers. I am generally interested in the areas of health policy, health science, vaccines, virology, genetics, history of science and alternative scientific theories. I am generally not interested in politics or geopolitics.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
With these topics in mind, please let me know in comments what questions do you have and what topics would you like me to address in 2026?
Thank you for all your support and kindness! I appreciate everyone’s good wishes and I read notes from my paid subscribers and thank you all for your contributions. While I cannot answer everyone, but I aim to engage in dialogue with my readers.
Art for today: Sketch of the fishing boats, watercolor. Available art here.
Not sure if this in your wheelhouse but I'd say the most under-reported story/crime in the vast sea of covid crimes is what happened in the nursing homes throughout 2020 particularly in the early parts of 2020. Virtually everyone in the "health freedom movement" has steered clear of this.
Why this part of the crime scene is important to put out there repeatedly is not just to expose the crimes themselves but it reveals the profound depravity of the covid terror campaign ("save Granny" while they were killing her) and exposes the entire fraud for what it was.
The facts on the ground show conclusively that vulnerable elderly, poor and disabled people were killed en masse in hospitals and nursing homes in Spring 2020 mainly via vents/propofol/fentanyl/midazolam/morphine applications. This happened throughout the EU and also in the US and Canada and elsewhere.
Neglect which resulted in starvation and dehydration also played a role in the slaughter and Unilateral DNR's aided and abetted these crimes. One of the major components of this terror operation was to greatly reduce the gargantuan problem of trillions in unfunded liabilities facing all Western financial systems. This meant eliminating large swathes of disabled and elderly people who rely on government assistance and/or pensions.
The elderly were targeted because the pensions had been pilfered long before and personal estates were being acquired (stolen) to finance the care of these people. It is clear that normal "therapeutics" and care were not only vilified but outlawed through administrative diktats in order to force "emergency use protocols" which was the plan from the get go. There was also gross negligence (beyond the usual) in numerous nursing homes that led to abandonment and alterations/additions to the toxic medication regimes that people were on. This turned these slow motion abattoirs into fast forward death houses
Sasha, could you apply your analytical skills to the Lyme Disease issue..now Makary is saying this is a pathogen from Plum Island, and others (leake ) speculating Germen scientist, thru serial passaging, made it more disease causing. Given your understanding of GOF related matters, could you shed light on this. txs
Still read you voraciously