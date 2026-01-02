Happy New Year, dear Readers! In January I have several posts scheduled on the history of bio-chemical weapons development and some questionable tests thereof in human subjects. I am planning to do some organization and clean up of my Substack materials, so the posts will be a bit less frequent in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, I would like to open this post for you to submit questions on topics that interest you in 2026. I am not guaranteeing that I will address all of them, but I want to focus on what interests both me and my readers. I am generally interested in the areas of health policy, health science, vaccines, virology, genetics, history of science and alternative scientific theories. I am generally not interested in politics or geopolitics.

With these topics in mind, please let me know in comments what questions do you have and what topics would you like me to address in 2026?

Thank you for all your support and kindness! I appreciate everyone’s good wishes and I read notes from my paid subscribers and thank you all for your contributions. While I cannot answer everyone, but I aim to engage in dialogue with my readers.

Art for today: Sketch of the fishing boats, watercolor. Available art here.