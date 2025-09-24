Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

Ricardo Padilla
3h

They are concerned with tylenol but not the injected bioweapons that are supposedly good for you or safe and effective, right? Trump

4 replies
TnDoc
3hEdited

Several comments:

1) This is a diversionary move to shift attention away from the vaxxx issue.

2) The establishment is still committed to "new and improved" genetic-based vaxxx.

3) I had several patients die from liver failure caused by acetominophen use during my 50 years in practice.

4) "Dr. Mehmet Oz does have financial ties to leucovorin’s distribution through his shareholding and previous business involvement in iHerb, a major online supplement retailer that markets folinic acid—an ingredient present in leucovorin—but he has no known patents or direct pharmaceutical ownership of prescription leucovorin." - Perplexity

5) https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-un-ai-verification-bioweapons-tech/

This indicates that the US is maneuvering to achieve bioweapons dominance on a planetary scale. Remember that the US (CIA, etc.) had more that 20 bio labs in Ukraine (specifically working on bird flu). General Kirillov paid with his life for exposing this.

2 replies
