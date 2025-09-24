On September 22, 2025, President Donald Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced federal guidance cautioning pregnant women against using acetaminophen, the active ingredient in generic medicine Tylenol, due to observational studies linking prenatal exposure to higher risks of autism and ADHD in children. The FDA will update product labels, issue alerts to physicians, and launch a public awareness campaign, while committing to further research on neurodevelopmental effects; the administration also promoted leucovorin as a treatment for folate deficiency in some autistic children.

This article’s purpose is to provide an independent review on the statements/determinations made by Trump and HHS leadership, declaring that Tylenol was one of the identified causes of autism.

Since there isn’t an immediate summary of the basis for this regulatory/administrative action, I used ChatGPT to query for the studies that the FDA/HHS used to come up with the determination of causality of autism by Tylenol. The limitation of this approach may be that GPT did not produce some completely Tylenol-damning study because it is a piece of software written by the cabal controllers to control the narrative. If you are aware of a study that the FDA used but GPT omitted from this output, please let me know and post in comments.

One thing to note upfront: the FDA did not say “Tylenol causes autism.” The FDA initiated a label-change process and issued a Notice to Physicians because it found that a growing body of evidence shows an association between prenatal acetaminophen use and higher rates of neurodevelopmental outcomes (including autism and ADHD). This action was driven by epidemiologic studies (descriptive statistical exercises that cannot establish causality, for the most part), some mechanistic/animal work, and its internal review which is still undisclosed.

Below is a summary of data that has allegedly informed the HHS/Trump’s announcement. Briefly:

What the FDA did: opened a formal process to change labeling and issued clinician guidance because of a body of observational evidence suggesting a possible link and because of precautionary concern about fetal exposure.

A very bizarre thing that the FDA did: asked GSK to expand the label indication for the drug called leucovorin that GSK stopped selling 28 years ago, and is now generic. The reasons or data that the FDA relied on to issue this request remain obscure as of now. Discussed further below.

What the FDA did not do: declare definitive causation. The agency’s materials explicitly state causality is not established and that studies are mixed.

Most importantly, NONE of the studies control for or examine vaccination status as possible causation of autism! This cannot be emphasized strongly enough. Without asking this question - no answer will be found. Ever. This is by design. This is like asking whether wooden or concrete bridges cause suicides. Irrelevant! However, bridges are associated with them and a weak statistical link can be conjured up if enough data is thrown into the analysis.

What did the FDA cite as basis for their decision about Tylenol?

1. Epidemiological (human) studies and meta-analyses:

Large pregnancy-cohort and registry studies from multiple countries (Denmark, Norway, U.S., and others) have reported statistical associations between maternal acetaminophen use in pregnancy and higher risk in offspring for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and ADHD. Some recent high-profile reports (e.g., Mount Sinai, Harvard-affiliated reviews) are the primary empirical basis cited.

Reviews and meta-analyses show mixed results as they almost always do, unless one looks at the vaccination as an important independent variable (which “gold standard science” NEVER does): several find a modest association, while other studies, including sibling-comparison designs that better control family-level confounding, reduce or eliminate the association.

2. Mechanistic and animal/toxicology research

Some laboratory and animal studies have suggested plausible biological pathways by which acetaminophen exposure could affect fetal neurodevelopment (e.g., effects on neurotransmitter systems or oxidative stress), and such mechanistic work was part of the overall evidence package the agency reviewed. These studies are generally supportive but not definitive for human causation. (See FDA summary and accompanying references.)

3. Internal FDA/HHS review

The Sept 22 action allegedly followed an internal review. It remains unclear and therefore, contrary to “MAHA’s gold [f-ing] standard science” promises, NOT TRANSPARENT to anyone what exactly “the experts (TM)” relied on to issue forth their wisdoms….

I tried to crowdsource some additional evidence on Tylenol being THE causative agent of autism and posted this as question on X. I got some replies, such as the link to a website dedicated to this issue PreventAutism.org which lists 24 “lines of evidence” in support of this theory. Upon a detailed review, I found that these 24 lines do not include studying vaccination status ALONE as an independent cause of autism. The only mention of such attempt is Line #15 which says: “Administration of acetaminophen along with vaccine administration but not vaccination alone is associated with autism.” This suggests a claim that it’s acetaminophen used at or around vaccine times rather than vaccines per se. But this is a description of an association claimed by PreventAutism, not a reference to a peer-reviewed paper that compellingly shows vaccination status was adjusted for. The page does not clearly list which study supports that line and whether vaccination status was covaried.

By running a broader literature search (outside of what’s cited by PreventAutism), I found:

a case-control paper Acetaminophen use after MMR vaccine & autism that looks at acetaminophen use after the MMR vaccine and autism. That means vaccination timing is involved. But that study doesn’t treat vaccination status (i.e. vaccinated vs unvaccinated) as a general covariate; it's looking within vaccinated children whether acetaminophen after MMR is associated. So vaccination status is baked in (all have had MMR) rather than comparing vaccinated vs unvaccinated.

The large JAMA cohort study (Ahlqvist et al. 2024) which many news outlets reference, I didn’t find mention that vaccination status was used as a covariate (it focused on acetaminophen exposure during pregnancy, sibling control, etc.)

The NIH-funded cord blood study likewise looks at acetaminophen / byproducts exposure levels from birth and subsequent ASD/ADHD diagnoses. I saw no indication in summaries that vaccination status was adjusted for in those models.

4. FDA’s September 22, 2025 Notice to Physicians

I’ve bolded the key sentences where the agency explicitly states that causation is not established:

Source: Notice to Physicians on the Use of Acetaminophen During Pregnancy — U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Sept 22, 2025. (PDF). In recent years, evidence has accumulated suggesting that the use of acetaminophen by pregnant women may be associated with an increased risk of neurological conditions such as autism and ADHD in children. Some studies have described that the risk may be most pronounced when acetaminophen is taken chronically throughout pregnancy to childbirth. These concerns may be greater when acetaminophen is used in high doses or for prolonged periods. The FDA has reviewed published human epidemiological studies, systematic reviews, and relevant animal and mechanistic research regarding acetaminophen use during pregnancy and neurodevelopmental outcomes. Based on this review, FDA is initiating the process to update the labeling for acetaminophen-containing products to include information regarding the accumulating evidence of a possible association between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and neurodevelopmental outcomes in children. Important: An association in observational studies does not by itself prove that acetaminophen causes these conditions. Available studies have limitations, including potential confounding factors (for example, the underlying illness or fever that led to acetaminophen use), differences in exposure measurement, and variability in outcome ascertainment across studies. At this time, causality has not been established. Nevertheless, given the potential public health implications and the widespread use of acetaminophen during pregnancy, the agency is taking a precautionary approach. Clinicians should continue to balance the risks and benefits when advising pregnant patients: while untreated pain and fever can themselves carry risks to the pregnant person and fetus, it may be appropriate to counsel patients to use the lowest effective dose of acetaminophen for the shortest duration necessary during pregnancy, and to consider non-pharmacologic approaches when appropriate. Pregnant patients [note to MAHA FDA - repeat after me: women! they are all women!!!] with fever or significant pain should discuss treatment options with their health care provider, as fever in pregnancy can pose important risks and may require treatment. The FDA will provide updates as it finalizes labeling changes and as new evidence becomes available.

5. Bizarre FDA decision on leucovorin

As reported by the mainstream press (Endpoints News), in an unprecedented move, the FDA is calling on GSK to update the label for a now-generic drug called leucovorin that it stopped selling more than 28 years ago, claiming an agency review of the medical literature shows it might help with autism.

Typically, the FDA only asks companies to change the label on a drug when there are concerns about a drug’s safety or efficacy, narrowing its usage. Outside of cancer, where the FDA has a program to review older oncology drug labels, it’s almost unheard of for the agency to independently push to expand the use of a drug into a new disease.

And in this case, it’s still unclear exactly what data the FDA is relying on. An HHS spokesperson told Endpoints News that an “analysis across 23 publications from 2009-2024 demonstrated the effectiveness for” cerebral folate deficiency (CFD), which is a neurological condition with developmental delays associated with autism. The spokesperson said the analysis shows that “overall, 85% of patients experienced some type of clinical benefit including improved speech/communication capabilities.”

But the spokesperson didn’t provide links or names of the studies, and the analysis hasn’t been published by the government.

“For the FDA to decide based on a non-public review of some unclear past literature of dubious quality that a drug works for a certain indication that was never part of a drug’s original indication and then tell the public that the drug works for that purpose and THEN tell the manufacturer (which seemingly hasn’t made the drug in 25 years) to identify the right dose and conditions for use for some future labeling update is absolutely not normal,” Harvard Medical School professor Aaron Kesselheim told Endpoints via email. “It is in a different universe from normal.”

I find myself in an uncomfortable space - a wholehearted agreement on this issue with a Harvard professor. He is, nevertheless, correct: the drug was never studied in prospective randomized clinical trials for this indication, the data on which this recommendation is made is secret and the whole thing is unfathomably unprecedented, and rather stupid I must add…

All I can say about this: the FDA decisions are not transparent, at least not yet. Some of it is based on very thin or non-existent evidence, and some - defies any logic, reason, pharmaceutical regulatory practice, and potentially even law (at least legal precedent). While it is exciting to see the liberals lose their minds yet again and chug bottles of Tylenol all over social media, I don’t feel like popping that champagne cork quite yet. I fully realize that for some people - those who have been in the fight far longer than I have - these announcements, and especially Trump making some mentions as to vaccines as possible cause of autism may feel like great vindication, I ask all of you to not lower your guard just yet. This is not the time.

Trump says shit all the time, and then says the opposite shit a few minutes later. This is how chaos is created, on purpose, so that - Ordo ab Chao - Order from chaos can be manufactured in pursuit of The New World Order. Speaking of which. Yesterday I landed at San Francisco on my way back home. Just a few minutes into my Uber ride, what do I see? They are not hiding anymore:

