A reader forwarded to me Mark Esser’s post, copied from LinkedIn. I am banned on LinkedIn:

Mark Esser, Vice President at AstraZeneca is very special: he is the person on tape admitting that DARPA (Col Matt Hepburn) organized a cartel of pharma suppliers, back in 2017 promising them government/military dollars in exchange of producing fraud (vaccines in 60 days), which Mark Esser states he knew was “science fiction”. This tape is an admission of knowingly entering into a science fraud, money laundering and mass kill for profit operation:

Here is the covid military op dossier if you need a refresher on the significance of this tape and what is being discussed therein:

It’s all connected!

The strings ran via Epstein’s “switchboard” of blackmail and control files. I am willing to bet, most of the control files are still very much in use. Yes, the global private mafia own the Trump admin and everyone in it, including RFK Jr, too. Back around 2012 a plan was hatched by Bill Gates, Epstein, JP Morgan and other global criminals to fake global pandemics and profit from this activity. This is a short video, (IMO a little annoying style), but covers the important aspects of this quite well:

See additional in-depth reporting on the Pandemics for Profit by Sayer Ji:

Just to drive the point home that both sides are captured and controlled by the same cartel, you can find another set of extremely relevant material is in this article:

Based on email correspondence between Bannon and Epstein, Steve Bannon’s “War Room” media show was Epstein’s brainchild for Steve to “avoid registering as FARA”. The interview above was Bannon’s brainchild to rehabilitate Epstein’s image away from a convicted child trafficker to “philanthropist” who thinks big thoughts about humanity’s future. Did you think Steve was a brave journalist and a leader of the resistance to the globo-pedo cabal? Hope you didn’t, but if you made that mistake, please read the linked article to disabuse yourself. Bannon has always been a deep state op to install Trump and continue the march for Agenda 2030, gatekeeping the information, and selling the “patriots in control” messaging, among other things.

And last but not least,

Bob Malone goes back to working for the Pandemic Preparedness Cartel’s agenda and shapeshifts into a professor of nutrition…

Bob Malone’s mission as a fake “whistleblower, MAHA antivax leader” is seemingly over. Rats are the first to leave the sinking ship (that they undermined in the first place). It should not be a surprise that Bob Malone has been observed skedaddling from ACIP while dramatically squealing!

Due to a recent [insane] federal judge’s decision on behalf of [evil and anti-human] organization American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), all the feeble reforms of the CDC vax schedule have been overturned. Yes, covid shots for children are back, all the rest of the 80+ shots are back, mercury and aluminum is also back in childhood vaccines (and it never left them anyway). Children’s Health Defense attorneys are planning to appeal this decision. ACIP members, including Malone, were called not-experts by the judge. In case of Malone, I agree, he is not an expert on childhood vaccination or medicine or even science - he is a business development rep for the pharmaceutical-military-industrial complex.

Quoting the Epoch Times:

Malone, a former EpochTV host and an adjunct professor at Louisiana State University, has panned the decision, noting that the judge deemed him unfit even though he has decades of experience in the vaccine field.

Nice! One-eye Satanic symbolism duly noted.

But wait… did you all know he was an adjunct professor at Louisiana State U? And how often is he teaching there, and which classes? And who takes care of his homestead farm, his favorite tractor and those insanely expensive horses while he is doing so?

Turns out, his appointment has nothing to do with a real job of an adjunct faculty. Malone got the LSU appointment quite recently, end of 2025, at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, which studies “obesity, diabetes and metabolic health”. Huh? So, now, Malone who claims to be a virology-vaccinology-mRNA expert is a professor of obesity and nutrition, all of a sudden? When did that happen, did he take evening classes at a community college on nutrition and diabetes while writing Substack and doing “thousands of hours of free labor” for ACIP? Why didn’t LSU give him a job at the equestrian center, to shovel some horse manure, at least that would be more believable…

This is a fake appointment, which apparently this particular “nutrition research center” has hundreds of, and in case of Malone, it is to broker access for Pennington Biomedical Research Center to the “federal landscape in DC”, i.e. Malone’s network inside the beltway:

Pennington spokesman Ernie Ballard said Malone’s appointment is gratis, meaning he will not be paid. Pennington is an academic, health-focused research center known for its work in nutrition, though it also studies other health topics, including epidemiology. “Over time, Pennington Biomedical has had adjunct appointments with hundreds of faculty from across the globe,” Ballard said. “These gratis (unpaid) appointments help facilitate research collaborations. Dr. Robert Malone’s adjunct appointment will focus on providing insights into the current federal landscape in Washington, D.C.” Malone’s appointment came as a shock to Pennington Faculty.

The news article about the LSU appointment is hilarious. The other faculty are aghast at having to share the flat Earth with a conspiracist who believes in shapeshifting alien lizards! This bit is some priceless Monty Python material:

Malone’s social media posts also promote a variety of other falsehoods, including that there is a connection between pedophilia and the “trans movement.” He has also shared an AI-generated video of Anthony Fauci, the face of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, transforming into a humanoid reptile, a reference to conspiracy theory that shapeshifting reptilian aliens have infiltrated high-level government positions to influence human society.

Anyway, I told you so, didn’t I? Bob Malone himself confirms in the Epoch Times article linked above, what his main job has always been - profiting from fake “weaponized viruses” and very real mass murder via “government pandemic responses”:

Malone said Wednesday that he had already been trying to figure out how to leave ACIP “in some sort of a graceful, professional way for months now,” in part because of criticism from health care groups over matters such as the ACIP vote to recommend the CDC narrow guidance for messenger ribonucleic acid and other vaccines against COVID-19. He is also focusing on working with the State Department on biological warfare agreements.

Oh! You don’t say! “Biological warfare agreements”…

I hope this is a lesson to those who still believe Malone is a good guy. Next time the cabal materializes some other “insider big expert” out of nowhere straight to Tucker Carlson’s/Bret Weinstein/Steve Bannon shows - please don’t fall for it!

This article wasn’t meant as a black pill. On the contrary, it is good news. It is becoming increasingly obvious that there are no “good guys” or “white hats” anywhere in a 1000 mile radius of the US government apparatus. With this realization, more people are walking away from the fakery and manipulation of the political theater they had been addicted to. In the fall the Dempublicans will take over the sinking ship from the Republicrats. … yawn. The private-interest based cartel that captured the US government and global governments is collapsing as we speak. The globo-technocratic fantasies of Agenda 2030 are not going to succeed, because they are at the end of their playbook and resources. (That doesn’t mean they are not going to cause damage in the meantime). However, our job as free people is to remove the support and stay the heck out of the collapsing rotten structure. Don’t prop it up by fake unity-loyalty to Bobby or Trump or whoever is your preferred actor. They are over! Don’t attempt to prop them up, or the pile of rubble will come down on you and they will still end up on top.

Buy me a Kofi

Art for today: News. This is one of my older paintings, still favorite :) Available art here.