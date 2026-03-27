Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
14h

I remain horrified to hear mentioned in that recording of Pascal Sorriot and Mark Esser the name “Mene”.

Now Sir Menelas Pangalos, or Mene as he is still known, was a peer of mine at Pfizer Discovery Research some years ago.

He’s evidently done well for himself if not for the rest of humanity.

He was Executive Vice President from 2019 and headed AstraZeneca’s Poison-19 injection program.

He retired, wealthy and, I sincerely hope, in secret, tormented shame, in April 2024.

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Debbie Lerman's avatar
Debbie Lerman
14h

Obesity, diabetes and metabolic health— more Ozempic anyone? 🤣🤣🤣

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