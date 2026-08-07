Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Patricia Frazier's avatar
Patricia Frazier
1d

Could I use this information to urge attorney generals of Canada’s provinces to investigate? Canada had an “interim order” with conditions. The Interim Order allowed Canada to follow a foreign agency, in this case , the FDA. The conditions required the vaccine manufacturers to inform of any conditions.

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Dustin Roberts's avatar
Dustin Roberts
1dEdited

Not sure where I came across Rachel Rodriguez before, possibly a podcast with Joe Sansone? I just remember she was quite impressive. But now you have to ask yourself, was it posturing or real? It is interesting within the text, they keep pointing to FL as leading the way in this fight against medical tyranny. DeSantis is the poster boy for globalism though, in a Bushian kind of way And all efforts to stop the jab in FL have been rebuffed with extreme prejudice. I'd be curious to get Sasha's take on this. But, a large contingency of states challenging the federal government on this issue can't be a bad thing. They just need to be unified and attack the PREP act. No dog and pony shows please. I do not have patience for those anymore.

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