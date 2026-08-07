I am including the entire evidence package (40+ pages) that attorney Mimi Miller has sent to the state AGs, requesting criminal investigations (red “download” button after the press release).

PRESS RELEASE:

August 4, 2026 Rachel Rodriguez, Esq. Vires Law Group www.vireslaw.group and Rachel Rodriguez for Governor www.rachelforgov.com Phone: (561) 370-7383 WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - The Vires Law Group (VLG) of West Palm Beach, Florida, together with the Rachel Rodriguez for Governor campaign, announces that letters have been sent to the Attorneys General and Governors of all 50 states, thanking officials of Alabama and Louisiana and requesting that the other states also follow Florida's lead in investigating and, where warranted, prosecuting participants of the Covid Criminal Enterprise under VLG’s Federal Accountability Freedom Operation (FAFO).

The letters were sent to officials in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming, in addition to the VLG teams efforts since 2023 in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Missouri.

The letters request that each state's Attorney General open or expand a criminal investigation into individuals and institutions alleged to have participated in a coordinated scheme during and after 2020 in which hospital administrators and other actors received financial incentives in connection with the imposition of Covid-19 treatment protocols that VLG and the victims' families allege caused preventable deaths and injuries. Dr. Anthony Fauci and a number of federal officials and hospital administrators previously named in VLG's petition to the Florida Attorney General in 2023, and updated in 2025, remain among the individuals identified as subjects of the requested investigations.

VLG’s FAFO has sent state-specific victim witness information and petitions for investigation to Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania, in addition to Florida. “We are enormously grateful to Attorney General James Uthmeier of Florida for the leadership he is showing in pursuing the petition of his constituents,” said Rachel Rodriguez, Esq., founding attorney of Vires Law Group and a Republican candidate for Governor of Florida.

“We are equally grateful to Attorney General Liz Murrill of Louisiana, whose office has been in communication with our team since 2024, and to Attorney General Steve Marshall of Alabama, who has stepped forward to take a lead role in pursuing this necessary justice on behalf of all Americans. Florida leads the nation in preserving liberty. It is time for all states to step up for their citizens.”

VLG's ongoing petition effort identifies violations of state criminal statutes including second- and first-degree murder while committing acts of terrorism, aggravated abuse of the elderly and disabled, human trafficking, “RICO” - racketeering, terrorism, and aggravated manslaughter.

VLG and the campaign emphasize that, as with the original Florida petition, accountability for alleged Covid-era crimes is, under the current legal landscape, most likely to be achieved at the state or county level, since federal pardons have foreclosed certain avenues of federal prosecution. The letters ask each state's Attorney General to treat the matter with the urgency it deserves. VLG and the campaign urge citizens in all states to contact their Attorneys General and Governors to express support for these investigations and to stand with the victims' families who continue to seek truth and accountability.

For more information, or to support this effort, contact Vires Law Group at (561) 370-7383 or visit www.vireslaw.group. © Vires Law Group, 2026

EVIDENCE SUBMITTED IN SUPPORT OF THE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION REQUEST

Download evidence package

FLORIDA CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION PETITION

Download FL Crim Petition

Art for today: from my sketchbook, watercolor. Available art here.