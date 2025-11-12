As a follow up to my Monday article, about genetic testing being used to rebrand vaccine harms, gaslight parents and use injured children as disposable monkeys, this article will talk about newborn genetic screening now “required” in all states, and specifically how to refuse it. I also recommend this article from Maria Gutschi, who is a pharmacy and, after researching mRNA fraud for several years, a biomanufacturing expert. The poisoners are going to install a genetic juice bar in many hospitals, beware!

They’ve done it. Or are planning to. They’ve turned the multicomponent mRNA therapeutics precision manufacturing into a Nespresso machine. Seriously. A personalized push button mRNA/siRNA/CRSPR made to order in your hospital pharmacy with the pharmacist as your barista.

If you have a baby on the way, do you know that it’s not only the vaccines you have to worry about? If you have a family member of a friend expecting, then this information is very important, please share and discuss with your loved ones.

All states require newborn screening (NBS) shortly after birth, which includes genetic data collection. Programs are built around the federal Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP); states decide what and when to adopt, so the exact panel and timelines vary by state.

The government really cares about you!

Newborn genetic screening tests babies shortly after birth for certain serious but treatable genetic, metabolic, hormonal, and functional disorders.

Yeah right… what an opportunity to harvest data, frighten new parents with made up scary sounding “genetic mutations”, patent them, cook more “personalized genetic therapies”, but mostly to vacuum up all that data that they will need to shock-collar you into the digital slavery! Track and trace from birth to death.

The specific conditions screened vary by country and state (in the U.S., each state determines its panel), but all programs follow core recommendations set by the U.S. Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP) — overseen by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

I am not going to cover everything that’s being screened for (total 60+ “genetic” conditions). You can read the list here.

As a case study, I will focus on the most commonly “detected” condition by this method, the so-called “congenital hypothyroidism”. It is claimed to be caused by the thyroid gland dysfunction leading to developmental delays if untreated. Since there are about 4 million births annually in the U.S., this incidence translates to roughly 1,000 to 2,000 infants diagnosed each year with congenital hypothyroidism. That is not a very large number, but it is enough of an excuse to force “genetic screening”, i.e. data grab from practically every person born in the US.

The diagnosis is completely made up:

Besides the “asymptomatic” nonsense, the symptoms listed heavily overlap with - of course! - typical vaccine injuries.

I tried to wrangle GPT to cough up some evidence that “congenital hypothyroidism” wasn’t made up to cover for vaccine injuries. It went into over-drive spinning the usual garbage: claimed this “totally-geneticTM” condition was discovered in 1800’s - it was called “cretinism” back then. It gave me these absolute pearls:

Ref: Parry CH. “Collections from the Unpublished Medical Writings of the Late Caleb Hillier Parry, M.D.” London, 1825.

Ref: Gull WW. “A Cretinoid State Supervening in Adult Life in Women.” Trans Clin Soc Lond. 1873;7:180–185.

“Unpublished writings” and someone being a misogynist, by the looks of it. So, ok, at the start of the voodoo practices by Jenner, Pasteur & co, in the 1800’s, some cases of inborn cretinism were described. Not much to go by. At least GPT didn’t claim (yet) that this was “proof of congenital cretinism” in 1645:

Looks like Admiral Levine, or his ancestor, doesn’t it?

Next, GPT informed me, the “screening” magically became widespread in 1960-70’s, very conveniently coinciding with the start of mass vaccination campaigns! It lied repeatedly that the “seminal” studies all diligently controlled for vaccination status of the infant. It eventually gave up and admitted that no historical screening studies or modern registries (Grasberger & Refetoff 2011; Castanet et al. 2001) controlled for vaccination status or studied vaccinated vs. unvaccinated infants. The claim that “cretinism” or “congenital hypothyroidism” is entirely genetic and not vaccine related is only based on the usual circular reasoning of “definition of congenital means it’s not vaccine!”

The genetic screening, done at birth, therefore becomes a very useful societal gaslighting tool. Just like with PCR for viruses, you can find absolutely anything you want in genetic data if you feed the computer demons enough. And if you can’t find it, you can call it an “ultra-rare, 1:1.3 million mutation”, patent it, cook up a “personalized mRNA/CRISPR therapy”, get it FDA approved, reimbursed for about $4M/dose, laugh all the way to the bank and maybe even win a Nobel. So, what’s not to like? Oh, babies gets poisoned, but it’s good for the economy!

The treatment for this “congenital” condition? The unfortunate newborns are put on the synthetic hormone, levothyroxine (brand names like Synthroid, Levoxyl, Euthyrox, Tirosint), which could be a gateway to more meds, more injections, more visits to the “deathcare” system, for life.

As of 2011, levothyroxine was the second-most commonly prescribed medication in the US, [ref] with 23.8 million prescriptions filled each year. [ref]

In 2023, it was the third most commonly prescribed medication in the United States, with more than 80 million prescriptions.[ref][ref]

Risks and harms include:

Cardiovascular: Palpitations, tachycardia, arrhythmias, angina, increased blood pressure

Central nervous system: Nervousness, insomnia, tremor, headache, anxiety

Metabolic/systemic: Heat intolerance, sweating, weight loss despite good appetite

Musculoskeletal: Muscle weakness, cramps, accelerated bone loss or osteoporosis (with chronic overtreatment)

Gastrointestinal: Diarrhea, increased appetite

Reproductive: Menstrual irregularities

Can you ask a baby if he has angina or heat intolerance or muscle cramps? I don’t think so. Long-term use leads to muscle and bone loss and then … ta-da… the children can be diagnosed with several highly profitable forms of muscular dystrophy and be put on some more $4M/dose miracle genetic therapies. And so on. I think you get the idea.

My overall advice to new parents:

Refuse vaccines, vit K, and now RSV poison that Bob Malone put on the childhood schedule. Anything coming from a needle must be refused. Refuse the newborn genetic screening. Other forms of screening may be not so dangerous, but they are also not necessary. If you refuse injections, your baby will not be deaf or blind. Avoid hospital systems for childbirth or post. Find alternative health providers, many states will allow naturopath family doctor or nurse practitioner to provide pediatric care. You and your child are NOT safe in a hospital, especially in a large academic center, where you are targets for experiments and cash for all sorts of things including harvesting organs. Hospitals now kidnap children and call CPS on parents when parents reject unwanted medical interventions. Here is one heartbreaking example.

The guide on how to refuse genetic screening

Thankfully, today refusal is still possible in most states. The “acceptable grounds” and paperwork vary: many allow refusal only for religious reasons; a minority allow refusal “for any reason”. My position on this - the state has no “acceptable grounds” to touch your baby, however, it is important to be educated and prepared and know how to fill the paperwork. In most states, refusal applies to the blood‑spot screen; hearing and CCHD screens may have separate rules. Check the state program’s instructions if parents want to refuse some but not all. Here are the rules for Massachusetts. In religious grounds‑only states, the refusal must explicitly cite religious tenets; use the state form or the refusal section on the NBS card; keep copies. (Examples: CA, TX, NY, GA, OH, OR, UT, WA, SC.)

In broader‑grounds states, a general written refusal is accepted (examples: Minnesota by statute; Florida per program guidance; Alabama publishes a general refusal form).

Timing: Refusals are handled at or before birth (L&D/postpartum unit; freestanding birth center; home birth midwife).

Counseling. Most states require that a clinician must counsel parents on risks of non‑screening; many programs supply specific language to read.

Documentation. Parents sign a state‑specific refusal statement or the refusal field on the NBS card; the provider files it with the medical record and/or the state lab. (States differ on the exact form and where it must be sent.) Example for Washington state.

After screening, parents in many states can request destruction, limited storage, or “no research” use for their child’s residual blood spot data. However, I do not believe when the government says “your data will be destroyed”. They lie all the time about much worse things than this. Therefore, refusal is the only sure way to prevent your data being hijacked and used against you down the line.

Download State by State Guide (where information is available) on How to Refuse:

For states not listed in the document above, the pattern is typically the same: religious‑only refusal documented by a signed statement or a signature on the NBS card, with the facility forwarding the card/form to the state lab and keeping a copy in the chart. Your hospital’s NBS manual usually includes the exact procedure and the form link.

Here are some example refusal forms by state:

Since these rules get changed constantly, here is how to check the current status of these procedures:

HRSA “Your State” pages list each state’s current condition count and link to the program page and materials (fastest way to confirm panels and contact details). Example: Minnesota shows 67 conditions. newbornscreening.hrsa.gov

State NBS program sites (examples above) publish the refusal and DBS forms/policies and any program advisories (e.g., panel additions, second‑screen timing).

Pending Legislation:

There is new and pending legislation on newborn screening as of 2025:

Federal: H.R. 4709 – Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act of 2025 (119th Congress): Introduced July 23, 2025. Would reauthorize federal NBS programs and strengthen education/outreach; in House Energy & Commerce as of fall 2025. Congress.gov

State-level:

West Virginia — HB 3437 (Introduced, March 17, 2025): Would require express written consent for NBS, strict limits on DBS retention and use (destruction ≤3 weeks after results unless consent), and consent for test‑result retention; referred to Health and then Judiciary. This is a major departure from the usual public‑health model. wvlegislature.gov

Wisconsin — SB 145 (Introduced Sept 30, 2025): Sets a process/timeline for adding new RUSP conditions to the state panel (RUSP‑alignment mechanics). Pending in the 2025–26 session. LegiScan

Virginia — HB 1782 (Enacted, 2025, CHAP0483): Requires VDH to evaluate new RUSP disorders within 12 months and begin rulemaking; implement testing within six months of rule adoption; annual reporting to the GA. (RUSP‑alignment law.) lis.virginia.gov

Georgia — SB 101 (Enacted May 13, 2025): Requires Duchenne muscular dystrophy to be added to GA’s NBS. LegiScan

Florida — Sunshine Genetics Act (Enacted July 1, 2025): Creates a 5‑year pilot offering voluntary newborn whole‑genome sequencing at no cost (separate from standard NBS). The Florida Senate

RUSP‑alignment statutes (e.g., VA 2025; WI bill pending) will shorten lag between federal additions and state implementation—expect faster panel growth where these pass. lis.virginia.gov

Genomic pilots (e.g., FL WGS program) are likely to spread; watch for voluntary opt‑in sequencing offered alongside standard biochemical NBS. That increases the need for clear consent pathways separate from mandatory screening. The Florida Senate

DBS privacy will keep evolving (NJ litigation; MI appellate ruling). Expect more states to publish destroy/retain/opt‑in research choices and to clarify law‑enforcement access. NJ.gov; Bloomberg Law News

Art for today: At the farm, study, oil on panel, 11x14 in.