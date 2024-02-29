Link to Lau at al Lancet paper

The study claims “long covid” (PACS) affects 65 million people worldwide. That’s a lie. The vast majority of these people are vaccine injured, and may include those who survived mistreatment and attempted murder in the hospitals. Of course, for any group of researchers to publish a paper in Lancet, one needs to appease the gods of the Blob and affirm their obligatory narrative. The rest of the study, however, is interesting and points to the microbiome and specifically role of bifidobacteria in both, what is marketed as “respiratory viral illness” and in recovery from it:

The six-month randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial included 463 patients with PACS symptoms following confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. Participants received either SIM01 ( a symbiotic consisting of Bifidobacterium ssp. and three prebiotics) or a placebo orally.

Findings Between June 25, 2021, and Aug 12, 2022, 463 patients were randomly assigned to receive SIM01 (n=232) or placebo (n=231). At 6 months, significantly higher proportions of the SIM01 group had alleviation of fatigue (OR 2·273, 95% CI 1·520–3·397, p=0·0001), memory loss (1·967, 1·271–3·044, p=0·0024), difficulty in concentration (2·644, 1·687–4·143, p<0·0001), gastrointestinal upset (1·995, 1·304–3·051, p=0·0014), and general unwellness (2·360, 1·428–3·900, p=0·0008) compared with the placebo group. Adverse event rates were similar between groups during treatment (SIM01 22 [10%] of 232 vs placebo 25 [11%] of 231; p=0·63). Treatment with SIM01, infection with omicron variants, vaccination before COVID-19, and mild acute COVID-19, were predictors of symptom alleviation (p<0·0036). Interpretation Treatment with SIM01 alleviates multiple symptoms of PACS. Our findings have implications on the management of PACS through gut microbiome modulation. Further studies are warranted to explore the beneficial effects of SIM01 in other chronic or post-infection conditions.

Here is previously published paper by Sabine Hazan talking about microbiome diversity and relative abundance of bifidobacteria (and other types of gut bacteria):

Results Compared with controls (n=20), severely symptomatic SARS-CoV-2-infected patients (n=28) had significantly less bacterial diversity (Shannon Index, p=0.0499; Simpson Index, p=0.0581), and positive patients overall had lower relative abundances of Bifidobacterium (p<0.0001), Faecalibacterium (p=0.0077) and Roseburium (p=0.0327), while having increased Bacteroides (p=0.0075). Interestingly, there was an inverse association between disease severity and abundance of the same bacteria. Conclusion We hypothesise that low bacterial diversity and depletion of Bifidobacterium genera either before or after infection led to reduced proimmune function, thereby allowing SARS-CoV-2 infection to become symptomatic. This particular dysbiosis pattern may be a susceptibility marker for symptomatic severity from SARSCoV-2 infection and may be amenable to preinfection, intrainfection or postinfection intervention

Both of these studies are in my opinion good indicators that healthy microbiome plays an important role in both genetic vaccine injury and potential for healing these injuries or at least alleviating some damage.

Beneficial microbiome plays vital role in our health, including proper body and mind function. Gut bacteria produce neurotransmitters that our brain and nervous system require to function. Specifically, the following neurotransmitters are produced by the following microbes:

GABA: Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium

Noradrenaline: e.coli, Bacillus and Saccaromyces

Serotonin: Candida, Streptococcus, e.coli and Enterococcus

Dopamine: Bacillus

Acetylcholine: Lactobacillus

Disruption or destruction of gut flora is the primary driver of neurological conditions and mental health problems, such as depression, anxiety, ADHD and a host of others.

Finally, both animal and human microbiome is now under attack from poisons marketed as genetic vaccines. These include not only mRNA, but also DNA plasmid vaccines already approved and used in animals (primarily fish), and many other vaccines that use DNA plasmid as raw material - a variety of recombinant products.

Microbiome is easily weaponized by these injections by inducing dysbiosis and causing cancer, neurological and other serios issues.

Biodefense in the Age of Synthetic Biology:

Chapter 6: Assessment of Concerns Related to Bioweapons that Alter the Human Host “Human health is highly dependent upon the human microbiome—the microorganisms that live on and within us, especially those associated with the gut, oral cavity, nasopharyngeal space, and skin. These populations of microbes are likely far easier to manipulate than the human host itself, making the microbiome a potentially accessible vector for attack”.

Vectors of biological attack:

•Delivery of harmful cargo via microbiome (RNA and plasmid DNA or viral vectors) via injections or horizontal transfer (shedding)

•Enhancement of the attack via other pathways – animal vaccines, food: “domestic animals could be used as carriers for engineered agents transmitted via the microbiome”.

