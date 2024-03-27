According to the Endpoint News:

Orchard Therapeutics’ ultra-rare disease drug Lenmeldy is vaulting to the list of most expensive drugs ever with a wholesale acquisition cost of $4.25 million for the one-time treatment in the US. The company announced the price Wednesday following Lenmeldy’s FDA approval earlier this week, saying that it reflects “its clinical, economic and societal value.” Lenmeldy is the only FDA-approved treatment for children with early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy, a rare neurometabolic disease that affects an estimated fewer than 40 children annually in the US, according to Orchard. The gene therapy was approved as Libmeldy in the EU in 2020 and in the UK in 2022, where it has a list price of £2.8 million. Libmeldy has already generated $12.7 million in sales in the first nine months of 2023, according to Orchard’s last earnings report. In justifying the price tag, Orchard said that it referenced the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review’s (ICER) assessment, which set the health benefit price benchmark for Lenmeldy at up to $3.94 million.

What is metachromatic-leukodystrophy?

Mayo Clinic on metachromatic-leukodystrophy:

Damage to the protective myelin covering the nerves results in progressive worsening of brain and nervous system functions, including: Loss of the ability to detect sensations, such as touch, pain, heat and sound

Loss of intellectual, thinking and memory skills

Loss of motor skills, such as walking, moving, speaking and swallowing

Stiff, rigid muscles, poor muscle function and paralysis

Loss of bladder and bowel function

Gallbladder problems

Blindness

Hearing loss

Seizures

Emotional and behavioral problems, including unstable emotions and substance misuse Each form of metachromatic leukodystrophy occurs at a different age and can have different initial signs and symptoms and rates of progression

Gee, this sounds a lot like demyelination (deterioration of the protective myelin cover of the nerves in the brain leading to a range of neurodegenerative conditions! A quick search in VAERS using “demyelination” term produced a total of 10,255 reports for all vaccines ~ 100 products/30 years of data. Covid-19 shots are associated with 3800 of them, a whopping 40% added in the past 2-3 years!

The way the establishment hides vaccine injury is this: give it several longer, more mysterious sounding names depending on slight variances in presentation, and split it into several groups by age. Then claim it’s 30 different conditions, each ultra rare and totally genetic (faulty genes!!! Everything is due to faulty, unpredictable genes!! Nothing to see, move along folks!!) Another awesome strategy is to set up a foundation “fighting metachromatic leukodystrophy”, come up with another yet unused color scheme for the ribbon, give out some research rants for this specific diagnosis, set up a walk-wheelchair 5K event, the whole thing… Make it a business of charity! Then the victims and assailants will hug and smile at each other because they are fighting a rare disease together. They will INSIST it’s rare and genetic and has nothing to do with them stupidly injecting their own children with brain and nervous system destroying poison.

Who is willing to bet the diagnosis of metachromatic leukodystrophy will skyrocket now?

Art for today: Winter creek, watercolor.