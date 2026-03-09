Never give up: Django Reinhardt plays gypsy jazz
Today is a big day in Amsterdam. I will try to issue reports as soon as I can. In the meantime, here is a short inspirational post.
Django Reinhardt was a Cinti (European Gypsy) musician, a talented guitarist. He was badly injured in a fire accident, and lost the use of two fingers on his left hand. He not only re-learned to play, but invented an entirely new style for the acoustic jazz guitar. The video below is a 6 min promo that was made for his quintet in 1938. Next time you are thinking like giving up - listen to one of the best acoustic jazz guitarist who ever lived, playing with only 2 fingers:
Funny you should mention Django Reinhardt. He was great friends with my wife's grandfather, an artist and brothel owner on Toulon harbour and they were hell raising drinkers. Django taught him to play guitar and the grandfather taught him to paint.
Good luck to you all. Well done for all your brilliant efforts.