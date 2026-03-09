Today is a big day in Amsterdam. I will try to issue reports as soon as I can. In the meantime, here is a short inspirational post.

Django Reinhardt was a Cinti (European Gypsy) musician, a talented guitarist. He was badly injured in a fire accident, and lost the use of two fingers on his left hand. He not only re-learned to play, but invented an entirely new style for the acoustic jazz guitar. The video below is a 6 min promo that was made for his quintet in 1938. Next time you are thinking like giving up - listen to one of the best acoustic jazz guitarist who ever lived, playing with only 2 fingers:

Art for today: from my sketchbook