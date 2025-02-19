This is the post to provide you an update on the proposed bill to put a moratorium on mRNA injections as used for “immunizations” (any infectious disease indication) in the state of Idaho. It was originally going to be voted on in the Health and Welfare Committee on February 17. At the last minute, we were told there will be no vote but only an informational testimony. At the very-very last moment, the Committee agreed that this won’t mean the bill is dead, but that they will work on amending the language. This is now in process.

Here is the link to the original proposed bill:

https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2025/legislation/S1036/

The tireless coordinator of these testimonies is Laura Demaray and she deserves a huge credit for her leadership in Idaho.

This is the video of the approximately 2 hr hearing. The testimonies were generally 2 min long, alternating for and against the bill. There were technical issues at the beginning. I am including several clips below as well:

The bill was sponsored by Idaho Senator Brandon Shippy (2 min clip):

Here is a 5 min clip of Doug Cameron speaking about his permanent disability (paralysis) from 1 shot of Janssen covid injection, and his wife Carla speaking about the toll that the family suffered as a result:

Here is my 2 min testimony and the text of it below:

Doug Cameron was permanently disabled by a single shot from Janssen vaccine lot# 1805020, manufactured in December 2020. This lot is associated with 1,300+ adverse events and 25 deaths, including 1 death (56 yo male) in Idaho.





This lot was not the most toxic, others show 5-7K adverse events and hundreds of deaths per lot. In my 25 years of pharmaceutical experience, a mere fraction of the reported toxicities would have resulted in the product recall. This lot was not recalled, and no FDA enforcement action has been taken. Graph below shows only severe adverse events and deaths for clarity:



Federal law, 21USC360bbb states that “Use of EUA countermeasures is not a clinical investigation”. This eliminates consumer safety protections by precluding the enforcement of pharmaceutical law. Members of the public were not informed about this law, instead the shots were advertised as safe and effective by pharmas and by the health authorities. These were empty words devoid of any legal meaning under PREP Act emergency declaration for covid which is in place until end of 2029.



Lack of Good Manufacturing Practices enforcement by the FDA means that no informed consent is possible, as neither the health care providers nor the recipients have assurance about the purity, potency and safety, nor the content of the vials.



When taken to court for false efficacy and safety claims, Pfizer and other pharmas use the PREP Act as a liability shield and successfully claim that they delivered what the government ordered – merely a large-scale manufacturing demonstrations – by definition fakes.

Previous articles on the local and state legislative efforts to remove mRNA shots from market in the state of Idaho:

