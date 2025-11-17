My presentation from Weston A. Price Foundation annual meeting, Utah, 2025.

This is the video recording from my presentation in Utah last month. It was great to meet some of my readers in person. I appreciate you saying hi :)

If you were not able to be in Utah, please don’t miss this recording, and please share.

The conference recordings are found here: https://www.fleetwoodonsite.com/wise/2025/stream We will also make a few talks available for free. We hope you will share the conference information with others. Save the date for our 26th annual conference! Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC, October 16-18, 2026. Please help the Weston A. Price Foundation restore nutrient-dense foods to the human diet through education, research and activism. westonaprice.org

Art for today: Postcard from Utah, watercolor, 6x8 in. I never leave home without my watercolor set. I drove to Utah for this conference and stopped around UT/NV border to make this little painting.