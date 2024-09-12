I have worked with the organizers of this event in the past, testifying numerous times in front of county commissioners and legislators in the state of Idaho. Laura Demaray is one of the organizers and she asked me to contribute some art pieces for the silent auction. I was glad to be asked! Several artists and musicians are contributing their works. Please consider attending this event to support the vaccine injured. Please check the links as the program is getting updated.

About This Event

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Spokane Fundraiser benefiting REACT19, a non-profit dedicated to supporting those affected by COVID vaccine injuries. This unique event blends the worlds of art, music and science, featuring compelling talks from medical professionals on the latest scientific data showing the vaccine's impact on humanity. Enjoy captivating live performances by Jessica Sutta of the Pussycat Dolls, The Gary Kyle Band, and a world acclaimed symphony quartet. Enhance your evening with a VIP social meet-and-greet offering exquisite hors d'oeuvres, and participate in a silent auction featuring exceptional art and sports memorabilia. Don't miss this opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause while experiencing a night of encouragement and entertainment.

All proceeds will go to the victims. Please share this invite with your friends!

Ticket Sales Link: https://bit.ly/Spokanefundraiser

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/calvary-spokane/a-night-of-art-and-music-restoring-hope-for-the-covid-vaccine-injured/1162990271629292/

https://m.facebook.com/events/1162990271629292/

One of my watercolors to be auctioned: