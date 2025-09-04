Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
26
7

My appearance on Ask Dr. Drew Show, September 2, 2025

Discussing Trump posting questions about OWS, continuing covid military op, whether vaccines are intentionally harmful, whether they are regulated, history of CDC and much more...
Sasha Latypova's avatar
Sasha Latypova
Sep 04, 2025
26
7
Share
Transcript

Rumble link here

I removed commercials but included the section of the show which followed mine - Dr. Chloe Carmichael discussing the case of the transgender mass shooter in Minnesota. I think this is a very interesting discussion and I encourage you to listen.

Relevant posts discussed in this episode:

Health Independence Alliance
Utah: Ground Zero for the Health Freedom Movement
Utah has been at the epicenter of the health movement in a number of different ways, and the most recent way was through the high profile prosecution of Dr. Michael Kirk Moore, which was dropped by Pam Bondi on July 12, 2025…
Read more
7 days ago · 263 likes · 61 comments · Health Independence Alliance
Who is Jim O’Neill: Profile of the newly selected Acting CDC Director

Who is Jim O’Neill: Profile of the newly selected Acting CDC Director

Sasha Latypova
·
Sep 1
Read full story

The US government has a "compelling interest" to shorten your life expectancy. Vaccination is "the least restrictive" way to further that interest.

The US government has a "compelling interest" to shorten your life expectancy. Vaccination is "the least restrictive" way to further that interest.

Sasha Latypova
·
Aug 25
Read full story
Zeta Potential, Part 3: "The Regimen" devised by Thomas Riddick.

Zeta Potential, Part 3: "The Regimen" devised by Thomas Riddick.

Sasha Latypova
·
Aug 27
Read full story
The second shot, or what do vaccinators and sewer rats have in common?

The second shot, or what do vaccinators and sewer rats have in common?

Sasha Latypova
·
September 3, 2024
Read full story

Art for today: Yountville Cross, watercolor, 9x12 in. Available art here.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture