Cathleen Manny
15h

Thanks for this, Sasha. I keep telling people that the fact that the PREP Act hasn’t been repealed, and the fake ‘emergency’ extended by Biden to 12/31/2029 hasn’t been ended, and the direct marketing by Pharma hasn’t been banned, nothing will really change. Their reply is always, ‘you need to be patient! I love Trump and RFK Jr.!’ They still haven’t figured out it doesn’t matter who is president, which party they belong to, no government official is your savior, etc. The fact that these things haven’t been repealed speaks volumes…in other words, the big blob of DOD, Pharma and all the rest of TPTB are in control, while they keep folks distracted by all kinds of meaningless crap.

14h

Well, any notion of the humanitarian nobility of the pharmaceutical industry is quite well demolished here.

This should serve as a warning to ALL - THE WRITTEN PROMISES OF A PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY ARE WORTHLESS.

They have no qualms whatsoever about severely harming a person who stepped up with good will and the noblest of intentions, to help the cause and to help Astra Zeneca serve humanity in a crisis, with a written agreement that the company would aid her if things went wrong.

If they would lie about THIS, imagine to what extent they are willing to lie and deceive when there are no legal constraints holding them accountable in any way. It is boundless, and comes then as NO SURPRISE that millions have been killed by these shots while lies and complete lack of humanitarian empathy guide this company's immoral compass.

Regardless of how the court rules, the stance taken by AZ and it's attorneys is the only believable thing about them, their products, and their commitment to safety.

We have all been lied to, and the lies continue.

Let this trial transcript serve as a warning to all

