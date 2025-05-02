Due Diligence and Art

Yet Another Tommy
10h

We mutually recognize murder when we see it.

David O'Halloran
9hEdited

Thanks for this post Sasha. Just unbelievable that this sort of thing is going on. I agree with Mike. How can young people ever get an overview of anything since our system has become so convoluted and complex. I have spent the last five years every day reading and thinking about this issue and it boogles my mind all the time. The amount you have to know to even begin comprehending what happened is intimidating and exhausting. Our children have no real hope of understanding this and they do not want to and I do not blame them for that. They want to live life safely and happily and not worry their government is poisoning them and their medical system making them sick. My feeling is the safest thing to do now is to stop taking drugs, unless urgently necessary. No tests and no screening. Refuse all vaccines. Distrust all doctors ( unless proven otherwise). Behave as if you were an American pioneer or a soldier in a remote location - protect your good health above all. Do not take risks. Learn nursing skills. Don't go near a hospital unless absolutely necessary. Don't use state education systems that require vaccination. If you do get sick go alternative and low tech and trust in your health to fix it with rest and good nursing by family.

