Katherine Watt recently reminded me about a very important point about “global” drug regulations. The reason the documentation related to the same approval is being sent back and forth among global regulators is due to the Mutual Recognition Agreements that they had established in the years leading up to 2020. For purposes of pharma [fake] regulation we already have a one world government which had been established years ago:

This is a short post. Katherine Watt, Mike Yeadon and I had this discussion by email several months ago, and I think it is important to repost this information and make it widely known. The national regulatory bodies such as FDA, EMA, Health Canada, MHRA, TGA, etc. have been effectively folded into one globalist cartel with opaque governance. This was largely finalized by end of 2019, just in time to implement the global kill operation falsely presented as “pandemic response”.

The national food and drug regulators had over time signed on to “Mutual Recognition Agreements” (MRAs), i.e. contracts that allow one regulator to accept without checking what another regulator in another country/region of the world presumably reviewed and approved. This was pushed through as “harmonization” and “efficiency” measure. In reality, however, this structure is facilitating the non-regulation of non-medicines by FDA, and the non-regulation of non-medicines by all the other regulatory agencies. Here is one MRA as an example, this one is between the FDA and EMA (the EU food and drug regulator):

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/human-regulatory-overview/research-and-development/compliance-research-and-development/good-manufacturing-practice/mutual-recognition-agreements-mra

The US-EU MRA:

"Entered into force on 1 November 2017 for human medicines and 30 May 2023 for veterinary products. Fully operational for human medicines as of 11 July 2019, following a transition phase.... As of 11 July 2019, qualified persons in the EU Member States do not need to batch test human medicines covered by the MRA, provided that they have verified that these controls have been carried out in the United States for products manufactured in and imported from the United States."



July 2019 was about two months after FDA suspended all inspections of US biological products manufacturing facilities, converting them fully to black boxes.



Pfizer’s manufacturing documentation review was leaked from EMA in December 2020. In it, the reviewers mentioned the MRA with FDA, stating that it wasn’t in force for human vaccines and therefore data from manufacturing sites in the US was not acceptable:

As we know, this did not matter. The reviewers were likely not aware that this review was a sham and didn’t make the slightest difference to whether these poisons were going to be shipped globally. They were going to be shipped regardless of any regulatory objection, because these were legally not human vaccines and not even medicines. These shots are poisons, weapons (“EUA countermeasures”) and are thus completely exempt from requirements for efficacy, safety or manufacturing compliance.

Most if not all other national food and drug regulatory systems now defer to the FDA regulations and regulatory compliance/cGMP monitoring, without doing any of their own review, regulation, batch testing or other cGMP procedures. Here is the sequence of step that were taken to neuter the national level regulators and replace them with a handful of globalist crooks:

US and many other countries signed Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) covering human medicines, approx. 1998 to 2019, de facto centralizing world regulatory functions within US-FDA, ostensibly for "harmonization" and efficiency. US-EU MRA signed January 2017, entered into force Nov. 2017, fully operational July 2019. US-FDA (Scott Gottlieb) shut off all FDA regulation of all biological products manufacturing, Notice of Direct Final Rule April 2, 2019, effective May 2, 2019. US-EU MRA fully operational July 2019. US-HHS Secretary (Alex Azar) added another layer of regulatory exemption/waiver/shut-down of US-FDA, through EUA countermeasures program, effective Feb. 4, 2020. US-FDA announced EUA issuance, Dec. 11, 2020 (Pfizer), Dec. 18, 2020 (Moderna), and subsequently “approved” all other versions with no human data or very minimal data. Subsequently, more countries added to MRA network, and animal drugs added, effective May 2023.

Comments from Mike Yeadon:

It looks like a really dangerous reciprocal arrangement, masquerading as mere trade efficiency. In practice, it now takes just one group of crooks and your product has its ticket it needs to glide uninterrupted around the world, moving on the magic carpet of mutual recognition. I remember being at Pfizer when the EU started MR. Even then, it occurred to me that, if there were errors let alone corruption, local regulators would be unlikely to pick them up. After a while of operating like this, relying on the inspection work of others, or more specifically, records that show or purport to show checks have been done, I expect nobody really knows anything about quality or proper processes to ensure patient safety. Imagine being a junior regulator, learning your trade? It occurred to me that I couldn’t recommend anybody join my former industry as a junior scientist. How could they learn, as I did in the 1980s, from old stagers who’d been in the industry from the 1960s? Now they’ll find very few people indeed who have a good overview of the origins of human medicines, of basic pharmacology, of how to integrate information, of how to explore the literature. Not everything can be done at the click of a mouse, not least thinking of medical hypotheses and experimental design. I am not hopeful for the discipline, let alone the industry, which is likely to go straight to hell, which it deserves. I’m sorry for the innocent & ignorant staff, most of whom cannot be expected to understand what the hell is happening. I’m most sorry for the patients, many of whom still trust their doctors (which is ill-advised) and the pharmaceutical industry (big mistake).

Here is another example - short clip of the Australian Senator Roberts speaking about this:

The FDA in the US didn't test the vaccine - they relied on Pfizer and the Australian Government relied on the American FDA

Do not comply.

