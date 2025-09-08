I talked many times about the importance of language, the words that we use, and especially the words the we repeat, and even more critical - the words that we are encouraged to repeat by media, “influencers” or government authority figures. This is because nothing transmits human-to-human like words and ideas. In fact, it’s likely that nothing except word and ideas transmits at all.

Some of these transmissions can be problematic and some are very dangerous, such as propaganda messages. The problem with mindless repetition of words is just that - it encourages mindless acceptance and belief in these words, which, as I discussed in the above linked articles, makes one’s word-vector space (mind) open to capture and enslavement. The word “propaganda” comes from Latin, specifically from the verb propagare, meaning “to spread” or “to propagate.” Its modern usage originates in the early 17th century, when Pope Gregory XV established the Congregatio de Propaganda Fide (“Congregation for the Propagation of the Faith”) in 1622. This Vatican department was tasked with spreading Catholicism in non-Catholic regions.

Over time, the term propaganda shifted from a religious/organizational sense (spreading faith) to a more general meaning of spreading ideas or information to influence public opinion—especially during the 18th–20th centuries. By the 20th century, particularly during the world wars, the word had acquired its now-common negative connotation: manipulative information used for persuasion or control of the masses.

Political slogans, such as "we must unite the society", “proletariat of the world unite”, “humanity must unite”, etc. are deceptive and are typically used as tools to concentrate and gain political power. Free people are never unified in their ideas, religions, political or social views and daily practices. That's what freedom actually means. If you see some very large group that exhibits total unity/lockstep behavior, they are either North Koreans or Epstein clients, or similar. Threats, money, blackmail, violence unify people, superficially of course. The ability to disagree and live your life while having a peaceful conflict resolution process via the system of Justice that treats everyone equally under Law is what freedom means in practice. These are the foundational principles behind the US Constitution, which has now effectively been hollowed out. A free society MUST be based on the ideas of the sanctity of human life and individual freedom.

Let’s look at another example of propaganda messaging, closer to home:

“Gold Standard Science”

Messaging about “science” has been ubiquitous during the past 5 years on both sides of the covid war. It came from the aggressors at the CDC, HHS, DOD (now WAR.gov) FDA, Pharma, state and local health authorities, celebrities, large employers, you name it in the form of “trust the science”, “follow the science”, “science will win”. It has been, likewise, nauseatingly repetitive from the “health freedom” side with numerous doctors and scientists insisting on scientific debates about safety of poison and efficacy of murder. Even if you believe in vaccines, and frown at me for being divisive and calling them “poison” - frown all you want, they are poison by statute, I am just a messenger! Bothe sides are still at it. Has the issue been solved “by science”? No, of course not! It is not supposed to be solved. The science debate is designed to be indefinite while murders by poison continue. The people on both sides screaming about science are participating in the cover up of the crime, whether they know it or not. This is how democide is committed in broad daylight with no threat of any accountability - by convincing useful idiots that mass poisoning with chemical substances that the US law itself treats as poison must be debated with “science”.

Since MAHA Propaganda Inc. was installed at HHS, the messaging about “gold standard science” has been unrolled very widely.

1. Trump’s Executive Order:

The policy stems from Executive Order 14303, "Restoring Gold Standard Science," issued on May 23, 2025. It sets forth nine core principles meant to guide federal scientific research and integrity across agencies:

Reproducibility

Transparency

Communicating error and uncertainty

Collaboration and interdisciplinary methods

Skepticism of findings and assumptions

Structuring hypotheses to be falsifiable

Unbiased peer review

Valuing negative results

Absence of conflicts of interest

2. Agency Implementation Guidance:

On June 23, 2025, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) issued guidance directing federal agencies—HHS included—to incorporate these principles into their scientific processes, from research design to public communication. Agencies were given 30 days to update relevant policies and 60 days to submit implementation plans to OSTP.

3. HHS Adoption

HHS fully embraces the Gold Standard Science framework across its operations. The department released a dedicated “Gold Standard Science at HHS” report, basically repeating the same narrative points.

Did you notice anything peculiar about the “Gold Standard Science” as described above yet?



Ok, let’s continue.

While writing about recent upheavals at the CDC and expulsion of some demonic entities therefrom, I ran across a curious website. The After School Satan Club by The Satanic Temple:

It’s an after school Science club! Nothing to worry about….

The reason I knew to go looking for it - I have seen it in several places before. For example, in Napa CA, at the entrance to the town they advertise on the "clubs and churches" board, see below. A bunch of related LGBTQ organizations are there, too. Masonic lodges are in every town in Napa, but that's an older thing. Rotary Club is, by the way, one of the largest financial contributors to WHO. I have not checked others, if you know anything about them - post in comments:

I have also seen this TST "church" renting space from the Masonic temple in San Francisco. I was driving from the airport, and I saw the TST flags outside of it, and many people with children coming in. I have seen advertisements in many places, one school club I noted in Chicago. As of 2024, there were 9 school based clubs operating in the US, including CA, Oregon and Illinois. This is an announcement of the location opening in the Orange County, CA school district newsletter:

The club is sponsored by The Satanic Temple, a tax-exempt church. The TST website states adherents do not worship any deity, do not believe in “God or the Devil as supernatural forces” and instead view Satan “as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the mind and human spirit.” As they explain on their website, the club operates on the First Amendment principles and will only open in school districts that allow Christian after school clubs. I am not arguing that the First Amendment doesn’t allow the Satan club to operate next to a Christian club. Nor am I advocating for state schools to be teaching any religion, as I believe in separation of the church and state. Everything the government and its crony corporations touch quickly devolves into some form of devil worship. Just look at the Vatican. However, freedom of religion is not what this is about.

According to June Everett, TST’s National Campaign Director for the After School Satan Club:

“I like to joke that we're like vampires. We only go where we are invited in,” Everett said in a recent phone interview explaining that TST will only open a club on a campus if other religious groups are operating there.

They may or may not be vampires, but Everett wasn’t joking about “only go where we are invited in” part. That’s part of the Satanic doctrine, which they only claim as a tongue in cheek, hehe-haha joke. And that’s logical, too, because being open about worshiping Satan would only invite serious pushback from most people, even from the liberals. Making a cute (but creepy) logo and pretending that they are kidding about that part makes it much more palatable. It’s just another diversity thing! It’s about kindness and good works, don’t worry, mom. They have art, too! Crayons! and we can play science and make some DNA from strawberries, mom, Satan is cool!

“ASSC exists to provide a safe and inclusive alternative to the religious clubs that use threats of eternal damnation to convert school children to their belief system,” reads the TST website. Everett stressed the group is not interested in converting anyone. “Our goal is not to proselytize or indoctrinate.”

Everett says they have about nine clubs up and running nationwide and they offer activities guided by the group's seven fundamental tenets which include striving to act with compassion, seeking justice, and respecting the freedoms of others, even the freedom to offend.

The club’s launch has sparked questions from parents and at least one CUSD Board Trustee is now scrutinizing how after-school clubs operate in the district. CUSD Board Member Lisa Davis represents the area that includes Truman Benedict Elementary. At the January 17 meeting of the CUSD Board of Trustees, Davis spoke about the history of religious freedom in the U.S. and how she values religious pluralism but criticized the After School Satan Club and questioned how allowing it was different from the district allowing a Nazi of a KKK club.

This is what it's all about with DEI, sustainability, woke ideology, pushing transgenderism and degeneracy on children as young as kindergarten (do you think Drag Queen Story Hour is about reading?) - they are installing the “One religion” of Satanism by numerous covert and overt methods. Science is a big part of it, especially the "gold standard" kind.

Now let’s come back to all the slogans they had everyone recite since 2020: "Trust the Science", "Follow the Science", "Science will win" (my favorite). Science is a disembodied concept. It doesn't have legs. How can you follow it? It doesn't have arms, it can't use tools or weapons - how can it win? If you replace "science" with "Satan" it makes so much more sense.

You can call me names and claim that I am hyperbolic and that I stretch the metaphors, and MAHA Propaganda Inc. doesn’t mean “Satan” when they inundate us with repetitive “Gold Standard” messaging. They claim that they aim to restore scientific integrity, critical thinking, rational analysis and unify the divided society with science and data… Oops, we almost verbatim repeated the stated goals of the ASSC here!

Do you now see something conspicuous about both the Satan Club and MAHA Gold Standard Science?

Just to drive the point home, let’s look at a recent example, shall we:

Blood sacrifice and especially child sacrifice are the cornerstone of Satanism.

On Friday, the MAHA-FDA Commissioner Makary could not be clearer about his intent and commitment to harming and killing children. In his recent post on X, he provided a clip of his own statement on CNN.

In this clip Makary is saying that covid shots KILLED CHILDREN.

Last week he APPROVED COVID SHOTS FOR CHILDREN.

Makary said the agency is conducting an “intense investigation” whether the Covid-19 vaccines caused any deaths in kids. In this “intense investigation”, the FDA is relying on self-reported cases to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), Makary said. He added that the agency is following up with the parents of children claimed to have been killed, reviewing autopsy reports, and asking physicians to examine the data. Yes, like this:

And it will take just as long for the FDA to “verify” the VAERS reports that have all been verified by the CDC when they were submitted to VAERS. It is a felony to submit a false report to VAERS, and MAHA Propaganda Inc. know this very well. It will take till cows literally come home, learn algebra and trigonometry, get themselves PhDs in Public Health and start solving quadratic equations for Marty…. And that’s Marty’s goal here - extend the “analysis” and “investigations” to nowhere, while continuing to approve more baby pesticides.

I hope my readers understand what Makary is doing here. If your answer - he is declaring his agency’s intent to continue harming and killing children, you are correct! Any regulator that says “we are investigating deaths of children due to product X” … while approving more of the product X is committing mass murder live on CNN. I am not being hyperbolic here at all. Just think of any regular product recall. Did you ever see a regulator saying “we detected some deaths of children due to XYZ brand of car seat. We will investigate deeply, verify reports and look at autopsies. In the meantime, we are approving more of the same brand of the car seat”.

If Makary were an honest regulator trying to ensure safety of medical products, the next sentence after what he said on CNN would be: "and that's why we are removing ALL mRNA vaccines from market, and working to stop ALL vaccine mandates". Since he is not saying this, he is simply confirming the FDA's intent to harm the children with these shots. What Makary is really messaging: "we want to poison your children and then show you accurate unbiased gold standard data on how many we killed."

We know that Makary can’t remove countermeasures from the market, doesn’t want to, is blackmailed, bought, evil, stupid, doesn’t care or any combination of these things. Which makes him a de-facto admitted Satanist. Those who deliberately harm children and even admit it on CNN are worshiping Satan by their actions. This is not a hyperbole, nor does it necessitate actual existence of Satan. Beliefs are all that matters. These people pray to money and power, and they gain these things through “Gold Standard Science”.

Here is another recent example:

This article by Jeffrey Tucker (Brownstone) published in The Epoch Times might raise your blood pressure a bit.

"ACIP deals with two additional ethical considerations. Their decisions can result in approving shots against the wishes of parents and against the wishes of other adults. In effect, millions of people will have these shots forced on them. IF there are safety signals in the data, even small ones, ACIP bears some degree of moral culpability for the results. These committee members must willing to look parents in the eye and say: “Your child’s sacrifice is worth it for the immunization status of the whole.” Can they do that? Should they?"

For some reason this is framed as a question. However, this question has been already answered, loud and clear, by the new ACIP members in July. Five of the seven members, lead by Robert Malone voted yes on POISONING ALL NEWBORNS with a monoclonal antibody (not vaccine! Why is “vaccine” advisory committee voting on a non-vaccine monoclonal is a better question. But Jeffrey Tucker didn’t think to ask it…). Two of the members voted no. Retsef Levi acted out the play of compassion for parents that he knew will be bullied, and in some cases brutally forced to poison their newborn babies (and if refuse CPS will be called) in some very large and populous states of the Union. It was a safe acting for Levi since he knew he is in a small minority which will not change the vote. It was an act, because the public must be fed continuous bullshit about MAHA heroes struggling with some unfathomable to the pedestrians scientific dilemmas and “tough ethical choices” like this one. Us, ungrateful non-experts must give them support, adoration and deference.

The great scientific experts on ACIP considered the "ethical considerations" of whether it is appropriate to sacrifice newborns, and decided that yes, it is appropriate on the balance of things:

That’s a difficult calculation to make and not one that we would usually say is consistent with the idea of human rights and freedom. The U.S. Bill of Rights and the U.S. Constitution do not have scientific utilitarianism as the foundation of their philosophical justification.

No shit…

But they must be dispassionate, non-moralizing scientists:

ACIP is a scientific committee. Members can console themselves that their only job is to judge the quality of the studies and the results obtained in the data. They can imagine that they are not preachers and moralists and therefore should not bear any approbation for merely making a scientific judgment as befits the task at hand.

However, the Brownstone article finally seems to recognize the real issue here:

Sizing all of this up—and I’m certainly not a moral philosopher and am not in a position to say with certainty—it strikes me that ACIP cannot really do a purely scientific job of it until 1) all vaccine mandates through the entire country are repealed, and 2) the industry is stripped of its liability shield. Only then can its approvals be regarded as disconnected from the ethical concerns that come from forced injury with no accountability. In other words, under these conditions, I don’t see how any member of ACIP can morally vote to approve anything at all.

When defending the indefensible, i.e. deliberate harm to children for political gains, one does need to cast away one’s moral philosophy, otherwise the cognitive dissonance is too much.

Now, do you see what is conspicuously absent from MAHA’s “Gold Standard Science”?

Ethics

Moral philosophy

Hippocratic principle “do no harm” (the oath is no longer administered in medical schools). The original Hippocratic code forbade giving deadly drugs (poison) and providing abortions.

Nuremberg code prohibiting human experimentation and requiring informed consent freely given, not coerced (PREP Act makes violation of Nuremberg code legal and required)

Freedom of choice for parents to decide what’s best for their children (CDC Schedule enforced by states removes this freedom)

Protection of people from the government aggression as guaranteed by the Constitution

Prohibition of slavery disguised as “infectious disease control”

Prohibition of Eugenics as an abhorrent ideology

Science that is not grounded in the ethical humanistic principles, quickly devolves into Aleister-Crowleyan pursuit of material gain and power at no matter what cost. People become a disposable commodity in that pursuit. That's the definition of Satanism, however Satan, Hell and Heaven do not even have to be real entities for this to be true. The important part is that, regardless of our views, this is the religion and ideology of the people who are behind and complicit with the covid crime and greater crimes of the Great Reset which is ongoing. This is how they think, the ideas they act on, whether they are aware of this or not.

When you hear "science will win", that includes "AI will win”, too. It is no surprise at all, that Peter Thiel, just as Aleister Crowley and Ron Hubbard before him, styles himself as a new evil deity:

It’s the year 2025 already, and they are sooooo behind on that Deagel report! By the way, I am not trying to scare you - as the CDC/BARDA goons have testified in Kirk Moore’s case, “plans go out of the window once we encounter the enemy”… just remember, these people are shit at everything they do, including planning.

Art for today: Broken Top mountain, Oregon. Available art here.