The Defender, a Children’s Health Defense publication quoted me in a recent article.

Gain-of-function Research

Escaped Monkeys Stoke Fears of Disease Spread, Lax Security at Research Labs

Four monkeys remain at large after 43 escaped earlier this month from the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center in South Carolina. The lab, which has received over $109 million in federal funding, helped develop several therapeutic drugs and vaccines, including those to treat COVID-19.

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

November 21, 2024

The Defender had reached out to both me and

Katherine Watt, and several other researchers on the topic of biodefense with some questions for this article. Many people provided statements for it, so understandably, only short statements were included for each commentator. I thank The Defender for publishing my comments and I very much respect every commentator’s own expressed opinion.

Having said this, I think this topic is very important, as I believe it relates to largely psychological warfare part of the Biodefense Pandemic Preparedness Racket. Covid-19 (and gain-of-function in general) + mRNA injections is well described as a “protection racket” by Mees Baaijen with an added deep historical perspective:

The Covid operation was indeed set up as a classical protection racket, see above. It was in fact a double racket: fearmongering with the virus to introduce digital ID’s, and then killing and maiming millions through the “protective” measure: the mRNA jabs.

Please check out Mees’s substack linked above.

The monkey escape was widely publicized by the propagandists in the mainstream media. That already tells us that the known liars feel it is important to push this story:

- https://abcnews.go.com/amp/US/escaped-monkeys-alpha-genesis-investigation/story?id=115856024

- https://www.foxcarolina.com/2024/11/18/monkey-deaths-prior-problems-research-center-whistleblower-reports/

- https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus-contracts/vendors/alpha-genesis-inc

- https://www.usaspending.gov/recipient/e820aef7-a2fb-8237-71cf-227b0463e901-P/all

- https://www.usaspending.gov/recipient/e820aef7-a2fb-8237-71cf-227b0463e901-C/latest

Below are the questions from The Defender and my answers submitted for the article.

Question: - What type of biomedical research typically takes place involving primates? Is there any potential connection to gain-of-function research and/or bioweapons research?

Answer: Primates are used in bioweapons research frequently, as they are closely related to humans. Some of the experiments are truly gruesome and often pointless, and should not be approved by the animal institutional review boards, but they do get approved because the labs get large grants including from the NIH and directly from the military. I have reviewed one of the studies conducted at AmplifyBio (the company where JD Vance is a private equity investor) here.

- Specifically, how are primates used to help develop vaccines (e.g. the COVID shots)?

Answer: Specifically for covid vaccines, monkeys were used, for example, in Pfizer's study to assess whether covid vaccines would cause an enhanced disease (instead of preventing disease). The issue of vaccines causing an enhanced disease had been identified prior to OWS, it's not unique to covid vaccines: polio vaccines are now the primary reason for polio outbreaks, same with measles and some other diseases. This is due to the unpredictable effect of anaphylaxis, i.e. priming the immune system to severely over-react next time it encounters the protein that it’s being primed with (via injection). This has been known since 1913 (Nobel Prize to Charles Richet), and this finding should have been the reason to abolish all vaccinations, yet the opposite happened and the knowledge of this was suppressed. Back to Pfizer study - they vaccinated 6 monkeys and used 3 as placebo control. They could not produce transmission of the virus animal to animal (they never can, nobody has demonstrated that in animals or humans in a research setting), so, after some days they did the “viral challenge” - sprayed them into the nose and throat with the “virus solution”. None of the monkeys, vaccinated or not, developed clinical covid illness. They all had “detectable levels of the virus” in their lungs, but no illness. Based on this Pfizer claimed that there was no disease enhancement associated with the vaccine! You can see that this is a fraudulent claim since they could not elicit ANY disease in the experiment.

- Should we be concerned about the millions of dollars in federal (NIH) funding flowing to this particular lab?

Answer: We should absolutely be concerned. The funding to these kinds of experiments should be terminated. They use a cover of "infectious disease research" however, so, without challenging vaccine narratives it will be impossible to regulate which of these studies are for infectious disease and which ones are for bioweapons. It is largely a waste of taxpayers money, and it also funds military programs (like the Amplify Bio study above) where they work on creating poisons in a similar manner to the underground CIA operated labs in the 1940-50's as described in the book by Ed Haslam, "Dr Mary's Monkey" - poison the animals, then collect the results of poisoning (e.g., tumors or brain tissue), then derive new biological poisons from these samples.

- What are the risks of this type of research?

Answer: The risks in my opinion are largely the fraud and psychological propaganda on the public that this perpetuates. They perpetuate the myth of "gain-of-function viruses" to justify these programs. It is not possible to make gain of function self-spreading viruses for a variety of reasons, and it's not just me saying this, this was confirmed by the US National academies of Science, including by Ralph Baric himself stating that there is no current scientific knowledge to achieve this. However, what can be achieved in these programs can still be dangerous. They are creating bio-chemical poisons. They are also creating fake narratives about pandemics and drive people with fear to self-destructing behavior, including vaccinations with mRNA injections that do not prevent disease and increase population level mortality 2-4 times to what it was before the faked "pandemic".

Here is an example of a 4-star general, Talley, using Hollywood stories of “dangerous monkey pathogens” for fear mongering (psychological warfare on the public) during Operation Warp Speed, a racketeering bioweapons enterprise:

This article also contains several examples of fraud that is perpetuated via media stories of "dangerous gain-of-function experiments".

- What risks might these escaped monkeys pose to public health?

If the monkeys are real and not a manufactured story by mainstream media - nothing. They pose no threat to the public. They will probably die due to cold weather or get eaten by some predators. Mice and other animals escape from labs (Ralph Baric reported numerous escapes of his mice) with no consequences whatsoever.

- How are such facilities regulated and how should they be regulated, in your opinion?

Answer: It depends on the level of the lab - BSL1-4, the higher the number the stricter the regulation. There are only a few BSL4 facilities, but numerous other level facilities, practically in every research university and private companies, too. They are regulated, I believe, adequately already. There is no need for new regulation, there should probably be streamlining of existing regs, and termination of funding from the NIH for a bunch on nonsense that is being funded. These facilities do not pose much risk. The CDC collects reports of "possible pathogen escapes" and it's something like 200/year. So we have a potential world-ending pandemic happening every other day, yet we only have a pandemic when WHO/HHS decides we do! Isn't it interesting?

There is nothing to declare in reality.

The only thing we are dealing with is a global racketeering enterprise.

- Aside from the public health risk, are such facilities humane in terms of their treatment of the animals they use for tests?

Answer: My personal opinion (and you can see from my article reviewing AmplifyBio experiments above) - these experiments should be stopped. They waste lives of animals and subject them to torture (like injecting poisons into the brains of monkeys while they are alive and their skulls are sawed open). This is a horrid treatment of animals for making poisons for the military. What humane purpose does this serve? I am in principle not against animal experiments, and used animals (rodents) in studies of medical devices and drugs. It is important to study things like toxicology and safety of new therapies on animals to protect human subjects in clinical trials. But this should not be used to justify torture of animals for no human benefit, or for making bioweapons like mRNA shots.

- Should such research be permitted, in your opinion? see answer above.

Answer: Research in animals should be used for purposes of improving human medicine, not to make poisoning systems or just pointless experiments to create revenue for some universities or private contractors.

- What would you like to see the new administration, especially with RFK Jr. at the helm of HHS, do with regard to such research and such labs?

Answer: The HHS leadership should do a thorough review of funding that goes into these labs with the objective to significantly reducing it and identifying scientific fraud (it will be found plentiful). All research funding should be completely transparent to the public. We need mechanisms of accessing both the proposed study designs (like they do now with clinicaltrials.gov) and the resulting data. There should be a way for the public to comment on proposed research before it is funded, with mechanisms of enforcement/accountability for what gets funded.

Additionally, Katherine Watt provided the following statements:

- Is there anything else you would like to add, not covered by the above?

My legal research supports the conclusion that vaccination is a primary driver of disease, infertility and premature death. Vaccine confidence programs are based on deceptive scientific methods, promoted by deceptive scientific and general-circulation publications, and shielded from public understanding by deceptive regulatory simulations performed by FDA and drug companies. I encourage people to become vaccine hostile: stop taking vaccines and stop vaccinating babies and children. - What would you like to see the new administration, especially with RFK Jr. at the helm of HHS, do?

In my view, the most useful things Kennedy can do as HHS Secretary are to shut down all vaccination programs; abolish the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP); abolish the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Office of Vaccines Research and Review (OVRR) and Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC); and shut down all NIH and BARDA vaccine research and development programs. In my view, the most useful things Kennedy can do as HHS Secretary are to shut down all vaccination programs; abolish the CDC.

Happy Thanksgiving to my readers from the United States and all of your families! I am going to take a week off and resume regular posts in December.

Art for today: Old Schoolhouse in St. Helena, watercolor.