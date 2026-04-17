Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
19h

Can these clowns get any more retarded?

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2 replies by Sasha Latypova and others
Rich's avatar
Rich
18h

Sasha thank you for being Sasha, a bad ass warrior for truth, with a heart of gold.

If one looks into the fiction story called modern science, the overwhelming conclusion is that it is a gigantic pile of deception, following a script for a badly written science fiction TV series, that was cancelled after a one episodes.

With poisoned and programmed masses of sheeple, the death cult has and will roll out insanity and confusion, over and over, that is their playbook.

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