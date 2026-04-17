This is Part 2 of the story about “genetically edited babies”. In the previous installment, I featured the self-identified Biotech Barbie, Cathy Tie.

To briefly sum up Cathy’s operation: she is a “college dropout” with no credentials, no degrees in anything, no scientific work, a $100K grant from Pete Theil, several start-ups, including currently funded Origin Genomics ($15M from Y Combinator), a 3- months marriage to an older Chinese baby-editing spyop/jailbird, a ban from traveling to China, a prominent opinion piece on genetically editing human embryos in journal Nature, and a Forbes 30 under 30 listing!

So, is baby editing really happening? Are we soon going to see 6ft tall blond and blue eyed Chinese teenagers?

Don’t hold your breath.

In her interview with the Endpoints News, Tie was very vague about what exactly her start up is going to do and in what jurisdictions, nor what technology they are planning to use. Her previous short-lived company named Manhattan Project had two scientific co-founders: Eriona Hysolli, Ph.D. (Yale) - former lead scientist at Colossal Biosciences, expert in genome editing and mammalian genetic engineering; and John R. Quain - Ethics Fellow at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Both stated that they are not involved with Origin Genomics.

When asked about whether Manhattan Project edited any embryos, she said “not human ones”. She also said that she wants to pursue this work only in the US and under Institutional Review Board (IRB) oversight, (how? this is currently prohibited by the US Congressional decision of 2016). From her answers to other questions it appears that shutting down Manhattan had to do with the scientific team disagreeing with this goal. Likely, they wanted to pursue this work outside the US. Finally, she stated that:

Next month, I’m doing a debate with the Deputy Dean of Harvard Law School, Glenn Cohen. Typically, in an early-stage startup, you don’t do stuff like that.

… and that’s the key to what Origin Genomics really is. It is not a real biotech start-up, it is a lobbying operation backed by the likes of Peter Theil and targeted at whoever needs to be lobbied by sending honeypots like Cathy to cosplay revolutionary young scientists “preventing deadly genetic diseases before they happen!” Lack of any scientists on her team, lack of IP and pretty modest funding - $15M is not a lot for an actual biotech, but plenty cash for a PR shop - confirm my hypothesis.

One of the major obstacles to functionally and successfully editing human embryos (besides the overall failure of the genetic theory) is the fact that even the most advanced genetic “editing” tools utilized in the process can be compared to bulldozers and wrecking balls on a construction site:

This is like sculpting a copy of Michelangelo with a chainsaw and a plastic fork. Chances of success are nil. For example, when mouse embryos are “genetically edited” for developing some “transgenic” mouse models, here is what the process looks like:

Many embryonic sells get mixed with the toxic chemical soup of “synthetic DNA”;

The chemical soup does not get into the cells, it needs to be rammed in using electroporation (traditional method) or LNP delivery, or viral vector delivery. These methods frequently utilize features like SV40 to gain extra oomph. Of course, they cause cancer, but in mice it is often the desired effect since the transgenic models are typically being made for breeding commercial cancer mouse strains.

Some embryonic cells get transfected, some don’t. How do scientists “know” which cells got transfected without destroying them? Ah! Here is where “antibiotic resistance genes” come in play. The toxic chemical soup of “synthetic DNA” contains those features, so that the embryos can be doused with an antibiotic and the survivors of this second chemical attack declared “transgenic”. Are they really? Who cares! They can be labeled and sold as such.

Now play this sequence of steps in your head and imagine it’s Sam Altman’s future “genetically enhanced ubermensch baby”. Try not to laugh while imagining this…

That’s why the lobbyist Cathy Tie is not really forthcoming as to what she is planning to do, other than saying it’s easier to do this with eight cells of an embryo vs. trillions of cells in a grown human. True, 8 is less than a trillion, but that doesn’t solve the above problem at all.

While being vague about the actual embryo editing work (because she is not planning any), Cathy mentioned that she is also interested in an “older, safe and effective” mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT). Let’s look at what that miracle of science entails.

Mitochondrial Replacement Therapy - a mini review:

First, MRT is a reproductive technique claimed to “prevent the transmission of inherited mitochondrial diseases” by replacing “defective mitochondria” in a mother’s egg with “healthy mitochondria” from a female donor egg. This is typically done by transferring the nuclear DNA from the intended mother’s egg or embryo into a donor egg or embryo that has had its own nuclear DNA removed but retains “healthy mitochondria”, resulting in an embryo that contains genetic material from three individuals: nuclear DNA from the parents and mitochondrial DNA from the donor. The “remove-replace” of the nucleus is done individually by syringe, so the obstacles of the “genetic editing” described above are not involved here.

MRT is “approved”, or rather, allowed to be performed by in-vitro fertilization clinics without MHRA or TGA review in the UK and Australia, but not in the United States. Other countries, like Mexico, do not regulate this procedure at all. Likely then, Cathy’s initial job is to prod the US regulators and lawmakers via a PR campaign of high profile interviews, debates and opinion pieces in Nature to allow this procedure in the US. This is a lower hanging fruit relative to the actual human embryo editing, both technically and in regulatory practice.

Here’s why MRT is a scam.

The official narrative about “mitochondrial diseases”:

While most of the DNA contained in a cell is located in its nucleus, mitochondria, which are located in the cytoplasm of the cell, also contain a small fraction of an organism’s DNA. This fraction, called mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), counts for less than 0.1 per cent of the total amount of DNA contained in the cell and for a small fraction of the total DNA that codes for proteins contributing to the function of mitochondria.4 In spite of this, defects in mtDNA can cause devastating diseases as mitochondria are in charge of providing the energy that a cell needs to function. Mitochondrial DNA differs from nuclear DNA in several ways. One of them is the fact that mtDNA are present in multiple copies within a single cell.5 The number of such copies carrying mutated mtDNA significantly affects the way mitochondrial disease is expressed; some mutations can affect all the copies of mtDNA and others selectively affect only some of the copies. As a result, individuals with faulty mtDNA are affected in highly variable ways according to the number of affected mtDNA copies.6

The claim is that it is a separate from “main DNA code” (which allegedly resides in the nucleus of the cells), additional genetic code, a tiny percentage of the total code, that is floating around in numerous copies inside the cell but outside its nucleus. And of course, it is sometimes “defective”, and sometimes in some copies but not other copies! How was this discovered?

In 1963 researchers including Margit M. K. Nass and Sylvan Nass used electron microscopy and DNA-specific staining techniques to visualize DNA fibers inside mitochondria. It was achieved thusly:

I knew that electron microscopy was a destructive technique, but wow! Simply wow. This is same principle as the famous virus “isolation” techniques - a cocktail of 200 or so toxic chemicals, shaken, not stirred, some “fibril structures” polymerized from it, and voila! And this is a chicken egg, not human, mind you. But there we have it. Mitochondrial DNA. In the image below they claim that the faint shadows marked by the arrows are it, the mtDNA (image at 57,000X magnification):

As per usual in genetic science, it was presumed that the chicken egg contains mitochondria, and no controls whatsoever were utilized. We can never know whether the same faint shadow blobs can be cooked and imaged without the chicken egg in the starting cocktail. Subsequent to this utter nonscientific nonsense, the “molecular biologists” figured out these are “circular pieces of DNA”, floating in random numbers of copies and all other narratives that go with this (i.e., assuming the outcome they are looking for and not using any controlled experiments).

Another curious fact about this groundbreaking scientific work - Drs. Nass were apparently Swedish and this imaging was done in Sweden. However, they were NOT experienced in electron microscopy imaging:

In addition, their work was funded in part by the National Cancer Institute of the US, right at the height of Alton Ochsner (then head of it) being involved in trying to make “infectious cancer bioweapon" in CIA-ran dirty labs in New Orleans, where JFK’s patsy-assassin Oswald worked with his girlfriend Judy Baker, as described in “Dr. Mary’s Monkey” book. I have written about that sordid history here. As usual, all science fraud is connected and it all leads to the same place - the Eugenics policies rebranded as “public health”. Notably, the Nasses’ imaging study was funded by Nixon’s “War on Cancer”, which was a huge taxpayer funding infusion to cover up the impact of the poisonous Salk vaccine, which had created about a 30 year wave of cancer in America. As I have written in my article linked above:

In the early 1960, ex-Vice President Richard Nixon called on Ochsner in New Orleans, supposedly to discuss his political plans. Nixon and Ochsner shared not only politics, but medical experiences, too. The Salk polio vaccine was “contaminated” with cancer causing SV-40 and pushed on driven-mad-with-fear public by the NIH during Nixon’s Vice Presidency (1953-61). Within days numerous children were paralyzed, fell ill with polio and many died. Lawsuits erupted. Dr. Ochsner famously killed his own grandson and crippled his granddaughter with this vaccine. Does this remind you of Peter Hotez who poisoned his own daughter with vaccines? There are numerous examples of medical psychopaths killing and injuring their own children and grandchildren, sacrificing them to their death cult. The bad publicity generated by the polio vax at the time caused a political crisis, removing the Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare and some of the leadership of the NIH. Entering the office of President in 1969, Nixon promptly declared “War on Cancer”, quadrupled the budget of the National Cancer Institute, converted the Army’s biological warfare center to a cancer research laboratory, and financed the NIH’s “Viral Cancer Program”. Did you notice what he did? Renamed a biological weapons facility into a “viral cancer program”!

Finally, I queried ChatGPT on whether the Nasses’ methodology for electron microscopy imaging of mitochondria was ever replicated by an independent group of researchers. In the absence of controls, that would be highly necessary as a verification step before everyone else rushed to build more elaborate bullshit on top of this foundational layer of it. After many evasions, Chat admitted that this has never occurred, mentioning that even at the time there were heavy concerns with using tremendous amount of chemicals and heavy metals, which could produce structural rearrangements and staining artifacts. And therefore, to avoid the embarrassment of accidentally “undiscovering” the “groundbreaking discovery” of 1963 (and cutting off the money spigot from the NIH), all subsequent research went the route of virology - using heavy chemical cocktails to “isolate” mtDNA and then sequence it, i.e. indirect, destructive and chemically additive techniques that are based on circular reasoning, mathematical rescue devices, hand waving and data fitting to produce nice colored charts but scientifically prove zero.

Ok, we figured out how “mitochondrial DNA” was discovered, or rather how that narrative was enshrined into unquestionable dogma by the non-scientific but highly connected enterprise. What then is claimed as the clinical consequence of having “defective” shadowy little blobs in the above chemically conjured images? The Science claims that:

Depending on the extent of the problem and the organs involved, people with mitochondrial diseases can be mildly or severely affected. Estimates of the prevalence of mitochondrial disease are variable, mainly due to the different clinical presentations and difficulties in diagnosing patients, but estimations suggest that approximately 152 births per year in the UK and 778 in the USA involve women at risk for transmitting faulty mtDNA.7

I reviewed reference provided for that very precise scientific estimate of the number of women “at risk of transmitting faulty mtDNA” to their children. It’s as scientific as the modeling studies of how many people were “saved” by the mRNA vaccines. The mtDNA modeling exercise was performed in the UK, as part of then lobbying to legalize the MRT. The authors arbitrarily declared that the following health conditions in a woman 15-44 yo qualify to declare her potential children “at risk of inherited mitochondrial disease”:

Ascertainment of ‘clinically affected’ and ‘at risk’ individuals of developing mtDNA disease: Clinically affected individuals were defined as those with symptoms or signs consistent with a diagnosis of mtDNA disease, but that rarely manifest in the general population including chronic progressive external ophthalmoplegia (CPEO), cerebellar ataxia, seizures, myoclonus, stroke-like episodes (excluding strokes of thromboembolic origin), proximal myopathy, cardiomyopathy, optic atrophy, pigmentary retinopathy, and bilateral deafness. Diabetes was considered to represent evidence of mitochondrial disease only in pedigrees carrying mtDNA mutations recognised to frequently cause glucose intolerance (eg. m.3243A>G and m.14709T>C mutations).

Right! Of course cardiomyopathy, seizures, stokes, optical nerve or retina damage (also microstrokes) are not a vaccine injuries at all! They even threw in a bit of diabetics (those they could label with PCR as having some “mutation”), just to beef up their numbers.

Once the money spigot opens up, there is no stopping the gravy train.

You will be excited to know that today there are over 1000 (!) “well characterized” (!!!) inborn errors of metabolism. This table is 55 pages long, I am showing only 1 page so that you can appreciate how many well-characterized defective mtDNA diseases you might have at birth (and can blame your mother for it, too!):

Table source

For example, “dihydroororate dehydrogenase deficiency” sounds marvelous. Or, would you like to have a “phosphoribosylprophosphate synthetase superactivity”? Maybe with French fries and mayonnaise? What a wonderful collection written in Tolkien’s Orc language, and very practical, too. Every vaccine injury to the newborn can now be easily rebranded into a “defective DNA” or “defective mtDNA”, just chose the primers you need in PCR and give the parents a some pride in having the “ultra rare genes” to blame.

In the UK, the MRT is allowed but not routinely paid for via the NHS (which does cover regular IVF). The private payment for MRT is 20,000-25,000 in British pounds ($27,000-$33,000) per cycle, in addition to the IVF cost! To date, it is claimed that 22 women in the UK underwent this procedure since it became available in 2015, of which 8 children were born, and one pregnancy “ongoing”. It is claimed babies are doing well but no published information is available. I don’t see why they would not do well, except if they are vaccinated. Which, given the level of “healthcare” involvement, they all are practically guaranteed to be. I am expecting future articles with even more gaslighting techniques identifying additional “defective” things to blame - maybe “epigenetic mutations” or … didn’t have to search very far! One of the comments on the web page page discussing these MRT results, posted from a Barcelona based “embryologist”, CEO of Embryotools points at the mtDNA “reversal”!

However, the detection of low-level postnatal mtDNA heteroplasmy (“reversal”) in 3 of the 8 infants (5%–16%) deserves particular discussion.

I believe the % he refers to has to do with the amount of mtDNA, not the number of children. Wait! But how is this possible? The mtDNA of the child is supposed to be from the totally healthy woman who is not the mother of the child. I think we all know what this means - the PCR models are bogus and fail to reproduce the same result. Therefore, now we have a new way to gaslight the parents when their children succumb to vaccination injuries. Since the doctors have painted themselves into a corner with previous mitochondrial gaslighting and subsequent MRT rescue devices - introducing “heteroplasmy”! Meaning, the MRT “reversed” somehow. Maybe some shadow mtDNA blobs attached themselves to the nucleus and hitched a ride into the “healthy” mitochondrial broth from the 2nd (non-mom) egg and then multiplied from there… That’s it, that’s the narrative line we are moving forward!

Coming back to the original protagonist Cathy Tie and her PR/lobbying mission, it is clear that the UK market and Australian market are just too small. Clearly, 10 years of availability in the UK have not moved the market needle for this nonsense at all, and lack of insurance coverage is a major obstacle. There is a very large potential in the US if that regulatory/legislative window can be cracked. We all know, unlike the totally broke NHS, the totally broke Medicaid will cover these pointless but expensive services (at triple or quadruple rate of the private pay today) for every illegal immigrant, and private insurers will follow suit.

If Cathy Tie is successful in her lobbying efforts, does this pose a “risk to the human genome”? No! It only poses risk to those unfortunate people who fall for this expensive scam. The largest risk is to our health insurance premiums which will only continue to skyrocket once it is “approved” and added to insurance reimbursement, which is really all Cathy is trying to achieve - i.e., make the market happen.

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Art for today: Sketch in the sculpture garden, oil on panel. Available art here.