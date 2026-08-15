On Wednesday I shared my interview with Dr. Drew discussing this hotly debated topic:

Emily Kaplan was on the same show in the 2nd segment. Starting at around 35 min, responding to Dr. Drew’s request to comment on my analysis, she briefly mentioned the CDC study linked below, and said that the rates of miscarriage “doubled”. This video should play from the 35 min time stamp:

Overall, Emily and I are on the same page - whether risk doubled or quadrupled is a nuance; the most important point is that the risk went up by a gigantic amount, it’s unacceptable, and everyone involved in covering this up for many years should be in jail.

Having said that, let me make a small correction to what Emily said on air, because it is important for the exactness of the mystical “Science” everyone wants to be the face of: based on the CDC study that she mentioned, the number of miscarriages doubled vs normally expected, but the rate/risk of miscarriage quadrupled. This was KNOWN as early as February 2021, and it did not change with “more data”! The CDC lied, Trump admin lied, Biden admin lied, and Trump/Kennedy MAHA admin continues lying about this. Pregnancy is still deemed “risk factor for covid” by CDC and mRNA shots are still being pushed on all pregnant women!

Here are some more details, explaining the risk calculations. Here is what CDC has published in July 2021 as the “completed pregnancy dataset”:

Results Among 2,456 pregnant persons who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine preconception or prior to 20 weeks’ gestation, the cumulative risk of SAB from 6–19 weeks’ gestation was 14.1% (95% CI: 12.1, 16.1%). Using direct age standardization to the selected reference population, the age-standardized cumulative risk of SAB was 12.8% (95% CI: 10.8–14.8%). Conclusions When compared to the expected range of SABs in recognized pregnancies, these data suggest receipt of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine preconception or during pregnancy is not associated with an increased risk of SAB. These findings add to accumulating evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy are safe.

They lied that it is “safe”, and I am not being hyperbolic here.

Is 14% (or 12.8%) a “safe”, i.e. “normal” rate of miscarriage for a cohort of women observed from week 6 to week 19 of gestation? That’s very easy to check. Here is our risk curve for normal rates of miscarriage in a large prospective cohort of pregnant women (~700);

The CDC authors reported risk estimates of miscarriage in mRNA vaccinated women for gestation weeks 6-19. Women who lost pregnancy before 6 weeks of gestation (35) were excluded from the analysis:

Observe that anyone at week 6 of pregnancy ALREADY PASSED the normally high risk period of ~10-15% miscarriage rates (conception to 6 weeks). Therefore, that high risk rate no longer applies to them. The risk is assessed on the forward basis.

Thus, for estimating “normal” rate for this group, we take data from the reference study by Tong et al, graphed above, week 6-11 (5 weeks) x 5% risk + weeks 12-20 (9 weeks) x 0.6% risk = ~3% miscarriage rate would be considered a normal background risk when comparing to the CDC published data.

The CDC reported that 13%-14% miscarriages were observed in the post-mRNA study and declared that “safe”. Based on the absolute numbers reported (and I have no way to check them) - the observed 181 pregnancy losses in this group of women. Based on my “normal” risk number, it should have been ~73. I believe this is what Emily Kaplan quoted on Dr. Drew’s show - a 2.5x increase.

The CDC reported 13-14% miscarriage rates vs ~3% normally expected for weeks 6-19 of gestation represents approximately a 4x increase, i.e. the same increase in the rate/risk that I have noted from the Shimabukuro et al data from spring of 2021.

Some finer points:

It should be noted that of the women included into the total 2456 for analysis, 65 women were “lost to follow up”. It should not be automatically assumed that they successfully completed their pregnancies! The CDC authors acknowledge this, and in the text of the article, where few people will get to, they mention that:

In the sensitivity analysis, under the extreme assumption that all 65 participants with last contact in the first trimester experienced an SAB, the cumulative risk of SAB from 6–19 weeks’ gestation was 18.8% (95% CI: 16.6–20.9%)

Nearly 20% risk vs. 14% that they reported by excluding these 65 women is quite a jump in risk!

Furthermore, of the 65 “lost” women, 43 were lost after week 11, i.e. in the 2nd trimester of pregnancy, where the normal risk of miscarriage goes to below 1% for the rest of gestation. In the main study set, the CDC reported 11 miscarriages in the 2nd trimester, which would represent a normal expected rate of 0.5%. However, if 43 “lost women” were added back to the total, that would make the rate ~1.1%, i.e. approximately doubling the 2nd trimester miscarriages.

In conclusion, 2x or 4x increase in miscarriages from normally expected are the same in the world of safety signals for pregnancy - whichever you pick, it’s a gigantic risk signal. That risk was already detected back then and the CDC, and all the 40+ co-authors of that paper should be on trial for many civil and criminal charges about now.

PS. Please stay tuned, this topic is not over. There is a MAHA psyop being heavily promoted - an Israeli study by Josh Guetzkow, Retsef Levi, and other authors, advertised by Maryanne Demasi and Brownstone. They want to convince you that mRNA shots “only” increased miscarriages by 4%! This doesn’t even pass a sniff test, and many practitioners in the US and other countries have observed vastly different statistics. I will discuss this in my future posts.

Art for today: Waterfall, from my sketchbook. Available art here.