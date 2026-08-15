Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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NJ Election Advisor's avatar
NJ Election Advisor
4h

Nuance indeed, Sasha. Even if it went up 1 or 2% it should concern everyone with decency and a soul.

Sadly, we’re sharing Earth with demonically blinded sociopaths and sheep.

Keep fighting, keep informing. May God bless you and yours

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
4h

🎙️ And now, over to the ‘Vaccine’ Weather Report...

Global jab-reporting systems are underwater—again—as yet another record-breaking storm surge of adverse events drowns out all previous highs. 🌊

Some sunny spells have broken through ☀️—as more folks emerge from the hypno-haze and discover that the CONVID jab’s reassuring slogan, “Safe and effective!”... now reads: “Strife and Defective.” 💉

But the long-term forecast? Still grim. 🌀

Those still trapped beneath the Fear Cyclone of Germ Theory™, and still clinging to the religious belief that a vial of holy water 💉💦💀✝️ 👹can keep fictitious pathogenic storms at bay, should brace for highs of Sudden Adult Death💀 Syndrome, intense neurological showers,🫠 and a catastrophic 430%-plus miscarriage front expected to reach full intensity by dinner. 🌐

Meanwhile, a powerful Biosecurityfront™ is sweeping in—bringing heavy QR-code cloud cover, expanding digital gulag showers, and a 100% chance of “voluntary” compliance... or else! 💉💦💀📡🛰️⛓️🌐🌧️

Expect continued syringe storm clouds raining down mandates, myocarditis, and more death than a Game of Thrones wedding hosted by Mo Murder-na. 💉⛈️💀

🎙️ And now, a word from our sponsor: RFK Wearables™...

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